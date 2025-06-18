SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Another Gene Therapy Death; Biopharma M&A Picks Up; a Vaccine Board of Vaccine Skeptics

June 18, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Heather McKenzie, Jef Akst, Annalee Armstrong, Dan Samorodnitsky

Another patient has died from acute liver failure after receiving Sarepta’s gene therapy for DMD ; After a quiet start to the year, M&A is back with one deal for a gene editing biotech reinvigorating that sector; and RFK Jr. installs a suite of new vaccine board members who share his skeptical views on vaccines.

> Listen on Spotify
> Listen on Apple Products
> Listen on Amazon Music
> Listen on iHeart

This week, BioSpace is at 50% power as Heather McKenzie and Jef Akst are off attending this year’s BIO Conference in Boston. The half-team discusses this week’s biggest news: the death of another patient who took Sarepta’s Duchenne muscular dystrophy gene therapy Elevidys.

The patient was a non-ambulatory teenager who experienced acute liver failure after receiving the gene therapy, which is the same cause of death for an Elevidys patient reported in March. Sarepta announced that it was halting treatments to non-ambulatory patients and on a media call discussed new steps in its therapeutic protocol for preventing further liver injuries.

Elsewhere, mergers and acquisitions are surging across biopharma. Eli Lilly picked up the gene editing company Verve Therapeutics for $1.3 billion, which helped bolster the gene editing space—particularly after Sarepta’s report of the death. Supernus bought Sage Therapeutics for $795 million, five months after Sage rejected a smaller offer from Biogen.

BioNTech also got in on the dealmaking, buying its German rival—scientifically and in the courtroom—CureVac for about $1.25 billion. The deal seemed focused mostly on CureVac’s early-stage cancer immunotherapy pipeline, but analysts were otherwise left scratching their heads on what BioNTech was getting for its money.

Last week on The Weekly the team discussed the sudden dismissal of the CDC’s entire ACIP committee, and this week we have a new slate of members. The eight people replacing the 17 members that were removed last week include allies of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., many of whom are vaccine skeptics who seem to share his skeptical view of vaccination in general.

Podcasts The Weekly Obesity Government Vaccines Policy Regulatory Gene therapy Mergers & acquisitions CDC
Eli Lilly and Company BioNTech Sage Therapeutics Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at heather.mckenzie@biospace.com. Also follow her on LinkedIn.
Jef Akst
Jef Akst Jef Akst
Jef Akst is managing editor of BioSpace. You can reach her at jef.akst@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn and Twitter @JefAkst.
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
Dan Samorodnitsky
Dan Samorodnitsky Dan Samorodnitsky
Dan Samorodnitsky is the news editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at dan.samorodnitsky@biospace.com.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
3D. The Red rocket that soars high and different than other rockets. Startup business successful concept.
Mergers & acquisitions
Lilly Validates Gene Editing Space With $1.3B Verve Buy, But Analysts Are Skeptical
June 17, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
National Institutes of Health (NIH) building
Government
Court Orders Restoration of Canceled NIH Grants, Calls Cuts ‘Appalling’
June 17, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
iStock, Yutthana Gaetgeaw
CDC
CDC Scientist Resigns in Protest as Kennedy Reshapes Vaccine Regulation
June 17, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Composite photo collage of hands hold money income chip casino jackpot exchange poker game profit usd isolated on painted background.
Mergers & acquisitions
A String of Biopharma Deals Has Piqued Analyst Interest in an M&A Return
June 17, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong