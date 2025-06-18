Another Gene Therapy Death; Biopharma M&A Picks Up; a Vaccine Board of Vaccine Skeptics

> Listen on Spotify

This week, BioSpace is at 50% power as Heather McKenzie and Jef Akst are off attending this year’s BIO Conference in Boston. The half-team discusses this week’s biggest news: the death of another patient who took Sarepta’s Duchenne muscular dystrophy gene therapy Elevidys.

The patient was a non-ambulatory teenager who experienced acute liver failure after receiving the gene therapy, which is the same cause of death for an Elevidys patient reported in March. Sarepta announced that it was halting treatments to non-ambulatory patients and on a media call discussed new steps in its therapeutic protocol for preventing further liver injuries.

Elsewhere, mergers and acquisitions are surging across biopharma. Eli Lilly picked up the gene editing company Verve Therapeutics for $1.3 billion, which helped bolster the gene editing space—particularly after Sarepta’s report of the death. Supernus bought Sage Therapeutics for $795 million, five months after Sage rejected a smaller offer from Biogen.

BioNTech also got in on the dealmaking, buying its German rival—scientifically and in the courtroom—CureVac for about $1.25 billion. The deal seemed focused mostly on CureVac’s early-stage cancer immunotherapy pipeline, but analysts were otherwise left scratching their heads on what BioNTech was getting for its money.