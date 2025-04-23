You’re Right, But No One’s Listening: 3 Steps To Make Your Voice Impossible To Ignore

David was worried.

As VP of clinical operations, he’d been raising the alarm for months. Site activations were lagging, overwhelmed coordinators couldn’t keep up and IRB delays were piling on. Timelines were slipping.

When David brought his concerns to the executive team, their response was disappointing.

“Push harder.”

David clenched his jaw. He’d done his part. Hadn’t he?

Six months later, when clinical milestones were missed and stakeholders demanded answers, David—along with half the company—was laid off.

David hadn’t been wrong about his concerns. But in the end, being right hadn’t mattered or been enough.

Why Being Right Isn’t Enough

Maybe you’ve experienced something similar. You identified the risk before anyone else. You raised your concerns. But despite your efforts, nothing has changed. Maybe leadership acknowledged the problem, or maybe they didn’t. Either way, the outcome was the same: inaction.

Leadership doesn’t always act for many reasons. For example:

They assume the problem is contained: They trust that you’re managing it.

They trust that you’re managing it. They lack clarity on the path forward: Decision paralysis occurs when solutions aren’t clear.

Decision paralysis occurs when solutions aren’t clear. They delay action due to competing priorities: Other pressures push action to the back burner.

Other pressures push action to the back burner. They perceive the problem as a functional issue: They treat operational concerns as localized issues.

They treat operational concerns as localized issues. They underestimate the impact: Without clear data, they misjudge the severity of the risk.

If you raised the alarm, you weren’t wrong to do that. But if you assumed your role ended there, you made the same mistake David did. Leaders who drive impact don’t just identify problems. They stay engaged to shape the solution.

3 Steps To Make Leadership Act on What You Know

Leaders who drive action don’t just highlight challenges. They validate concerns with evidence, frame challenges as business risks and engage leadership as thought partners to cocreate solutions.

Here’s how you can do the same.

1. Validate concerns by providing context and patterns

One voice raising concerns can be dismissed as isolated. To create urgency and build momentum, show that the problem is systemic, not situational.

How to do it:

Identify cross-functional patterns: Assess whether similar challenges are emerging across internal functions.

Assess whether similar challenges are emerging across internal functions. Benchmark against industry trends: Validate the magnitude of the issue, demonstrate that it’s not isolated and uncover innovative solutions.

Validate the magnitude of the issue, demonstrate that it’s not isolated and uncover innovative solutions. Clarify what’s at stake: Use performance metrics and operational insights to quantify the potential impact of inaction.

Why it matters: When leadership sees patterns supported by data and context, they recognize the magnitude of the challenge and respond with urgency.

2. Frame challenges as business risks, not operational problems

Once concerns are validated, frame challenges in a way that resonates with leadership. Executives don’t respond to operational problems. They act on business risks.

How to do it:

Translate risks into business impact: Show how unresolved issues could cascade into missed milestones, delayed funding or reputational harm.

Show how unresolved issues could cascade into missed milestones, delayed funding or reputational harm. Frame problems as shared business risks: Position challenges as threats to the organization’s broader goals, not as isolated departmental issues.

Position challenges as threats to the organization’s broader goals, not as isolated departmental issues. Highlight the potential impact on long-term success: Emphasize that addressing challenges early protects the company’s ability to meet its goals and maintain stakeholder trust.

Why it matters: When challenges are framed as shared business risks, leadership engages faster and acts with urgency.

3. Engage leadership as thought partners to cocreate solutions

Executives aren’t ignoring concerns. They’re managing competing priorities. When you raise a problem, they may assume you’ll take ownership of solving it. But that doesn’t mean you have to solve it alone.

How to do it:

Engage early, not just in crisis: Share emerging concerns while they’re still manageable so leadership stays informed and engaged.

Share emerging concerns while they’re still manageable so leadership stays informed and engaged. Position insights as catalysts for collective action: Frame your insights as opportunities to strengthen outcomes, not just warnings.

Frame your insights as opportunities to strengthen outcomes, not just warnings. Invite strategic input to strengthen solutions: Ask leadership to weigh in where their influence can accelerate progress.



Why it matters: When leaders feel consulted and involved early, they become invested in the solution and act decisively when it matters most.

What Success Looks Like When You Lead With Collaboration

When you validate concerns by providing context and patterns, frame challenges as business risks, not operational problems, and engage leadership as thought partners to cocreate solutions, you:

Strengthen your credibility: You’re seen as a solution-oriented leader, not just a problem spotter.

You’re seen as a solution-oriented leader, not just a problem spotter. Demonstrate true ownership of outcomes: You show that leadership isn’t about having all the answers. It’s about staying engaged and guiding the process to success.

You show that leadership isn’t about having all the answers. It’s about staying engaged and guiding the process to success. Foster cross-functional collaboration: Leadership feels invested in the outcome because they were part of shaping the solution.

Leadership feels invested in the outcome because they were part of shaping the solution. Protect the company’s long-term success: You position yourself as a strategic thinker who aligns solutions with business priorities and stakeholder expectations.

What’s at Stake if You Don’t Shift Your Approach

If you continue to raise concerns without staying engaged in the solution, the consequences can be severe:

Missed opportunities and growing risk: Without collaboration, critical insights and innovative solutions remain unexplored.

Without collaboration, critical insights and innovative solutions remain unexplored. Loss of credibility with leadership: When concerns don’t translate into action, it reflects poorly on those who raised the alarm.

When concerns don’t translate into action, it reflects poorly on those who raised the alarm. Career consequences: People who aren’t seen as solution drivers risk being sidelined—or worse, excluded from critical decision-making conversations.

Over time, inaction erodes trust, making it even harder to regain influence when it matters most.

From Being Right to Driving Action

Being right doesn’t matter if no one listens—or if they listen, but don’t act. Leaders who make an impact don’t just raise concerns. They stay engaged, facilitate collaborative problem-solving and build shared ownership to inspire action.

True leadership begins after the alarm is raised—when you step up to guide the solution.