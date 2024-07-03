Special edition

SUBSCRIBE
Job Trends
2024 Q2 Job Market Report: More People Competing for Fewer Job Openings
For the second quarter of 2024, there were 25% fewer jobs posted live on BioSpace compared to the same quarter of 2023. The year-over-year job response rate rose from 14.6% to 15.3%.
July 11, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Deals
Deep Dive: Biopharma M&A Activity Picks Up Steam
The pace of mergers and acquisitions has accelerated. In this deep dive, BioSpace takes a closer look at the nature of recent deals and the players involved.
June 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
Drug Development
Deep Dive: Psychedelics for Mental Health
In this deep dive BioSpace analyzes the neuropsychedelic therapeutics pipeline, which grabbed headlines in February when the FDA accepted the New Drug Application for Lykos Therapeutics’ MDMA capsules for PTSD.
June 5, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Drug Delivery
Deep Dive: Drug Price Reform
In this deep dive, BioSpace takes a closer look at the drug price crisis in the U.S. As President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump gear up for a rematch in the 2024 election, we explore how federal reforms to lower costs could be leveraged on the campaign trail.
April 18, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Neil Versel
Leqembi and the future of Alzheimer’s treatment
Drug Development
Deep Dive: Leqembi and the Future of Alzheimer’s Treatment
In this deep dive, BioSpace examines what’s next for Leqembi, the true cost of anti-amyloid antibodies, and what other Alzheimer’s treatments are coming down the pipeline.
March 8, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Drug Development
Deep Dive: How Four Companies are Leveraging AI in Drug Development
In this deep dive, BioSpace examines how small, medium and large companies are using artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance their drug discovery efforts.
November 17, 2023
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Policy
Deep Dive: Inflation Reduction Act
In this special report, BioSpace examines how the biopharma industry is grappling with impending consequences of the Inflation Reduction Act.
August 30, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff