SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Alzheimer’s disease

LATEST FROM BIOSPACE
Illustration of a brain with DNA strands in the background
Opinion
Cell and Gene Therapy Shows Early Promise Against Alzheimer’s—But Challenges Remain
Longeveron and Lexeo Therapeutics are working on CGT therapies to treat Alzheimer’s disease, but it’s not clear whether they have a better chance of success than traditional approaches.
August 5, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Jia Jie Chen
Brain and vaccine vials
Alzheimer’s disease
New Wave of Alzheimer’s Therapies Actively Engage the Immune System
Active immune therapies hold promise for preventing or slowing disease onset, but some experts warn of potential safety risks.
August 5, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Gail Dutton
The Philadelphia skyline
Alzheimer’s disease
New Leqembi Data Illuminate Longer-Term Effects, Tau Reduction
Eisai presented a plethora of data on the drug at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, including a study showing the consequences of pausing treatment.
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Podcasts
Q2 Earnings Bonanza, M&A Accelerates and Alzheimer’s Data
Second-quarter earnings season continues with Big Pharma beating Wall Street expectations, the author of an encrypted email sent to BioSpace has a proposal for Moderna and Merck, Roche and Viking seek quicker entry to the obesity market, and AAIC is in full swing.
July 31, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Facade of Novo Nordisk's office in Fremont, California
Drug Development
Novo’s Older GLP-1 Drug Slows Cognitive Decline in Phase IIb Alzheimer’s Trial
Cognitive function in the liraglutide cohort declined 18% slower than in the placebo arm over one year of treatment, researchers announced Tuesday at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference.
July 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
The EMA's former headquarters in London
Regulatory
EU Regulatory Panel Recommends Against Approval of Eisai, Biogen’s Leqembi for Alzheimer’s
The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use found that Leqembi’s benefits do not outweigh the risks of severe side effects associated with the treatment.
July 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Illustration depicting a heart, a kidney, and GLP-1 agonist injection pens
GLP-1
Beyond Weight Loss: Novo and Lilly Look to Expand Their GLP-1 Pipelines
While type 2 diabetes and obesity are the primary conditions currently treated with blockbuster GLP-1 drugs, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly aim to enter additional markets.

July 22, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Grant Playter
An empty conference room overlooking a city
People
Cassava Execs Step Down Amid DOJ Probe of Possible Alzheimer’s Drug Fraud
As the DOJ and SEC look into two of its senior employees, Cassava Sciences’ CEO and one senior vice president have departed the company.
July 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Wall sign of the Novo Nordisk Foundation and Novo Holdings in Denmark
Funding
Novo Holdings Leads $100M Raise for Asceneuron’s Alzheimer’s Push
Asceneuron, which develops small molecules targeting tau protein aggregation, plans to use the funds to advance its Alzheimer’s disease asset into Phase II.
July 16, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
A brain hovers over a hand against a yellow-striped background
Neuroscience
5 Neuro Data Readouts to Watch in the Second Half of 2024
After a busy first half of 2024, several companies are expecting key data readouts in the neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disease spaces during the next six months.
July 15, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Podcasts
FDA Approves Lilly’s Donanemab While Rejections Highlight Manufacturing Issues
Two CRLs from the FDA last week cited concerns with third-party manufacturers, while Indian CDMOs may make a bid for U.S. business if there is a decoupling from Chinese companies under the BIOSECURE Act.
July 3, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
FDA
FDA Approves Eli Lilly’s Donanemab to Treat Alzheimer’s Disease
Donanemab, which will be marketed as Kisunla, will compete with Biogen and Eisai’s Leqembi.
July 2, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: A scientist with pill bottles in front of FDA headquarters/Taylor Tieden for BioSpace
Policy
FDA Action Alert: Arcutis, Orexo, Phantom and More
The FDA’s calendar is relatively light in July, with only five major deadlines, including one for a PD-1 blocker and another for an opioid overdose drug.
June 25, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: FDA headquarters with money and pill bottles
Policy
5 FDA Decisions to Watch in the Second Half of 2024
The next six months for the FDA are primed to be as groundbreaking as the first six, with Eli Lilly’s donanemab and Lykos Therapeutics’ MDMA-assisted PTSD therapy on the docket, among others.
June 18, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: Abstract visualization of human brain
Drug Development
With Donanemab on the Cusp of Approval, Proper Alzheimer’s Diagnosis Is Urgent
Accurately diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease pathologies is becoming increasingly important, but the U.S. is facing imaging resource constraints.
June 14, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Load More
PRESS RELEASES
Press Releases
ANEW MEDICAL, INC. Announces Patents Issued in Major Asian Markets for use of Genetic Therapy in the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease and ALS
August 8, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Karen Toffler Charitable Trust Announces Strategic Partnership with Kavli Foundation and Cure Alzheimer’s Fund to Support Groundbreaking Alzheimer’s Research
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
NeuroTherapia Raises $12.3M in the First Close of its Series B Financing
August 7, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market Driven by Use of Biomarkers and Advancing R&D Activities
August 6, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Press Releases
FDA Approves AChEI ALPHA-1062 for Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
RESEARCH ADVANCES AT THE ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE
August 1, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Spinogenix Announces Open Enrollment for Phase 2 Study Evaluating SPG302 for the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease
August 1, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Vaccinex Reports Positive Data for SIGNAL-AD Phase 1b/2 trial of Pepinemab in Alzheimer’s Disease
August 1, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Press Releases
Processed Red Meat Raises the Risk of Dementia; Swapping It for Nuts and Beans May Lower Risk
August 1, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Cortechs.ai Receives a New NIH Grant for ARIA Detection in Alzheimer’s Disease
July 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
New Clinical Data Demonstrates Three Years of Continuous Treatment with Dual-Acting LEQEMBI® (lecanemab-irmb) Continues to Significantly Benefit Early Alzheimer’s Disease Patients Presented at The Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) 2024
July 31, 2024
 · 
25 min read
Press Releases
ADvantage Therapeutics Announces Breakthrough Findings in Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment: AD04TM shows immediate symptomatic and disease-modifying properties
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Biogen, Beckman Coulter and Fujirebio to Collaborate on Blood-Based Biomarkers and Test for Tau Pathology in Alzheimer’s Disease
July 30, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Press Releases
Anavex Life Sciences Announces Translational Biomarker Data for ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) in Fragile X Syndrome (Major Cause of Autism) at the 19th NFXF International Fragile X Conference
July 30, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Press Releases
NKGen Biotech Presents New Positive SNK01 Biomarker Data at the 2024 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference
July 30, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Press Releases
ProMIS Neurosciences Showcases Novel Vaccine Approach for Maximal Targeting of Toxic Amyloid-Beta Oligomers at the 2024 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference
July 30, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
GLP-1 Drug Liraglutide May Protect Against Dementia
July 30, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
INmune Bio Inc. Announces New Phase 1 Study Data Demonstrating Dose-Dependent Effect of XPro™ on Proteins that Regulation Synapses in Alzheimer’s Patients
July 29, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
CervoMed Announces Presentation at AAIC 2024 on Plasma Biomarker Data That Are Consistent with Neflamapimod Impacting the Underlying Disease Process in Patients with Dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB)
July 29, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Press Releases
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Announces First Subject Dosed in Phase 1 Study of Subcutaneous Sabirnetug (ACU193) for Early Alzheimer’s Disease
July 29, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Load More