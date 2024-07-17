SUBSCRIBE
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoffs
Biopharma Layoff Tracker 2024: Entero, Precigen, Sumitomo and More Cut Staff
Follow along as BioSpace keeps you up-to-date on the latest pharma and biotech layoffs.
August 8, 2024
132 min read
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Eli Lilly's Biotechnology Center in California
Earnings
Lilly Beats Q2 Expectations as Tirzepatide Supply Stabilizes, Raises Full-Year Revenue Guidance by $3B
Eli Lilly comfortably cleared analyst estimates in the second quarter after improving supply of its blockbuster tirzepatide brands Mounjaro and Zepbound, which together generated more than $4 billion in sales.
August 8, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Novo Nordisk headquarters in Silicon Valley
Earnings
Novo Lowers Full-Year Proft Guidance Amid Disappointing Q2 Semaglutide Sales
Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide brands Ozempic and Wegovy fell short of analyst expectations in the second quarter, mainly held back by supply headwinds. The company’s shares dropped more than 7% in Wednesday morning trading.
August 7, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Novo Nordisk's corporate headquarters in Denmark
Supply chain
Novo Nearly Catches Up to Lilly, Clears Ozempic and Wegovy from FDA Drug Shortage List
A day after Eli Lilly’s obesity and weight-loss therapies were removed from the regulator’s database, Novo Nordisk also made strides in boosting the supply of all but one of semaglutide’s shortages.
August 7, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: A scientist works behind an FDA sign/Tay
FDA
FDA Approves First Engineered T Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors, Expands GSK’s Jemperli
In 2023, the FDA greenlit 55 new drugs and 34 cell and gene therapies. Follow along as BioSpace keeps you up to date on all of the FDA’s decisions in 2024.
August 6, 2024
163 min read
Heather McKenzie
Eli Lilly's world headquarters in Indianapolis
Drug shortages
Lilly’s Mounjaro and Zepbound No Longer on FDA Drug Shortage List
All doses of Eli Lilly’s type 2 diabetes medication Mounjaro and weight-loss drug Zepbound are now available, according to an update on Friday to the FDA’s drug shortage database.
August 5, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Lilly's Institute for Genetic Medicine building in Boston
Cardiovascular disease
Lilly’s Tirzepatide Clears Phase III Cardiovascular Study on Heels of Novo
Eli Lilly on Thursday released late-stage data showing a 38% reduction in the risk of heart failure outcomes, as it plays catch-up with Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide which won the FDA’s cardio nod in March.
August 1, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Podcasts
Q2 Earnings Bonanza, M&A Accelerates and Alzheimer’s Data
Second-quarter earnings season continues with Big Pharma beating Wall Street expectations, the author of an encrypted email sent to BioSpace has a proposal for Moderna and Merck, Roche and Viking seek quicker entry to the obesity market, and AAIC is in full swing.
July 31, 2024
1 min read
Greg Slabodkin
Facade of Novo Nordisk's office in Fremont, California
Drug Development
Novo’s Older GLP-1 Drug Slows Cognitive Decline in Phase IIb Alzheimer’s Trial
Cognitive function in the liraglutide cohort declined 18% slower than in the placebo arm over one year of treatment, researchers announced Tuesday at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference.
July 30, 2024
2 min read
Nick Paul Taylor
Boy breaking a cigarette in half
GLP-1
Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic Could Help Curb Cigarette Use in Diabetics: Study
Adding to growing evidence of its benefits beyond glucose control and weight loss, Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic could also potentially help diabetics quit smoking, according to new research.
July 30, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
FDA signage at its office in Maryland
Obesity
FDA Flags Safety Risks of Compounded Versions of Novo’s Semaglutide, Reports Hospitalizations
The regulator on Friday warned healthcare providers and patients about adverse events linked with dosing errors from compounded versions of Novo Nordisk’s weight-loss and diabetes drugs.
July 29, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Roche's tower in Shanghai, China
Weight loss
Roche to Accelerate Development of Obesity Assets from $2.7B Carmot Buy
Encouraged by the potential of the weight-loss candidates acquired from Carmot Therapeutics, Roche will speed up the development of its obesity programs, seeking to differentiate itself in the market.
July 26, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Photo of a GLP-1 injector pen on a blue background
GLP-1
Viking Takes Obesity Candidate into Phase III to Rival Lilly, Novo
With promising Phase II data in hand, Viking Therapeutics is pushing its subcutaneous GLP-1/GIP receptor dual agonist into late-stage development, the company announced on Wednesday.
July 25, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Layoffs Persist, GLP-1s Launch for Weight Loss in China
Despite early 2024 optimism, BioSpace’s Job Market Trends report outlines a still sluggish situation in the biopharma industry, Novartis and J&J announce Q2 earnings, GLP-1 market leaders expand into China and the Cassava Sciences saga continues.
July 24, 2024
1 min read
Heather McKenzie
From left: Amylyx Co-founders and Co-CEOs Justin K
Deals
Amylyx Rebuilds Momentum Following Relyvrio Market Withdrawal
While supportive of Amylyx’s acquisition of a GLP-1 drug, analysts say the company’s future hinges on key upcoming readouts from multiple products in its pipeline.
July 24, 2024
5 min read
Heather McKenzie
Veru Reaches Full Enrollment for Phase 2b QUALITY Clinical Study of Enobosarm for Obesity and Reports Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results
August 8, 2024
16 min read
Press Releases
Novo Nordisk’s sales increased by 24% in Danish kroner and by 25% at constant exchange rates to DKK 133.4 billion in the first six months of 2024
August 7, 2024
3 min read
Press Releases
Rani Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results; Provides Corporate Update
August 7, 2024
9 min read
Press Releases
Annovis’ Lead Compound Enhances Cognition Synergistically with GLP-1 Agonist
August 7, 2024
4 min read
Press Releases
Regeneron Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Results
August 1, 2024
30 min read
Press Releases
GLP-1 Drug Liraglutide May Protect Against Dementia
July 30, 2024
6 min read
Press Releases
Fractyl Health Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for Revita in Weight Maintenance for People with Obesity Who Discontinue GLP-1 Based Drugs
July 30, 2024
8 min read
Press Releases
European regulatory authority adopts a positive opinion for an update of the Wegovy® label to reflect risk reduction of major adverse cardiovascular events
July 26, 2024
5 min read