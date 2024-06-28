Avidity Biosciences

SUBSCRIBE
Our vision is to profoundly improve people’s lives by revolutionizing the delivery of RNA therapeutics. We’re utilizing our proprietary AOC platform to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) with the precision of oligonucleotide-based therapies in order to redefine RNA therapeutics and more effectively target underlying genetic drivers of diseases. We are delivering on this vision by investing in our platform, our pipeline and our people. Our commitment to rigorous and innovative science is matched only by our passion to see patients’ lives changed. We consistently challenge ourselves to Be AVID – Agile, Visionary, Integrated and Diverse. We are assembling a diverse team experienced in rare disease and RNA therapies. Our team members bring expertise in research, development and commercial execution. We are focused on cultivating the right team to not only grow the company, but also to reflect the communities we serve. We are dedicated to employing and retaining a diverse and inclusive workforce at all levels of the organization to not only ensure that different backgrounds and perspectives are being heard and acted upon, but that our employees also feel understood, accepted and valued.

10578 Science Center Drive Suite 125
San Diego, CA 92121
Tel: 858-401-7900
NEWS
IN THE PRESS
