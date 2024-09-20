SUBSCRIBE
Ocugen, Inc.

At Ocugen, we are focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with a single product, we are advancing vaccine research in the fight against COVID-19, and our work in cell therapy is aimed at orthopedic disease for which no effective treatment options currently exist.

11 Great Valley Parkway
Malvern, PA 19355
Tel: 720-859-3549
Drug Development
Merck, Emergent, Affinivax and Ocugen Level Up in Vaccine Development
The week began with positive updates in the vaccine development space against various infectious diseases from Emergent, Merck, Affinivax and Ocugen.
June 21, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Courtesy of Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times via Get
Drug Development
FDA Lifts Another Clinical Hold on Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Study
Lifting the clinical hold will allow Ocugen to continue to assess the vaccine in its ongoing study and potentially support its efforts to achieve EUA or full approval.
May 23, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: Genentech Announces Positive Data, Pfizer Develops New Vaccine
A roundup of last week’s top clinical trial updates and news.
April 29, 2022
 · 
10 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Pharm Country
Will Ocugen-Bharat COVID-19 Vaccine Find a Market in North America?
Ocugen has amended its co-development, supply and commercialization deal with Bharat to include Mexico and now holds the rights for the Covaxin vaccine for all of North America.
April 18, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Scientists conduct an experiment_courtesy of Getty
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: Adagio to Seek COVID-19 EUA, CytoDyn’s Bad Week
It was a particularly busy week for clinical trial announcements. Let’s take a look.
April 1, 2022
 · 
13 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, March 25
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
March 24, 2022
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Good News for Ocugen: COVID Vaccine Hold Lifted, New Clinical Trial Announced
The FDA lifts its clinical hold on Ocugen’s COVID-19 vaccine, and Ocugen announces a clinical trial for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases.
February 28, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Ocugen/Bharat Biotech Vaccine for COVID Looks Promising in Young Kids
Positive data from a Phase II/III trial of Bharat Biotech vaccine, Covaxin. Read more about the research and know about the efficiency of the vaccine.
December 30, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Policy
Omicron Variant has Vaccine Makers Moving Fast and More COVID News
Omicron has caused the U.S. to install travel bans against several South African countries while vaccine makers rush to test their vaccines against it. For that news and more, continue reading.
November 29, 2021
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Press Releases
Ocugen Provides Business Update with Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
August 8, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Press Releases
Ocugen to Host Conference Call on Thursday, August 8 at 8:30 A.M. ET to Discuss Business Updates and Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
July 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Drug Development
Data and Safety Monitoring Board Approves Simultaneous Enrollment in Cohort 3 and Phase 2 Initiation in OCU410 ArMaDa study for Geographic Atrophy
May 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Pharm Country
Ocugen Set to Join Russell 3000® Index Effective June 28, 2024
May 28, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Drug Development
Ocugen Announces Dosing Completion of Subjects with Stargardt Disease in Cohort 2 of Phase 1/2 GARDian Clinical Trial of OCU410ST—A Modifier Gene Therapy
May 15, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Pharm Country
Ocugen Announces Distribution of Series C Preferred Stock to Holders of its Common Stock
May 10, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Pharm Country
Ocugen to Present at May 2024 Investor Conferences
May 10, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Drug Development
Ocugen Announces OCU400—Modifier Gene Therapy—Phase 1/2 Data Presentation at Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summit 2024
April 29, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Pharm Country
UPDATE -- Ocugen to Present on Modifier Gene Therapy Platform at Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology 2024 Annual Meeting
April 26, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Pharm Country
Ocugen to Present on Modifier Gene Therapy Platform at Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology 2024 Annual Meeting
April 26, 2024
 · 
6 min read
