Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Regeneron is a leading biotechnology company that invents life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for 30 years by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to seven FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, all of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye disease, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, infectious diseases, pain and rare diseases. Regeneron is accelerating and improving the traditional drug development process through our proprietary VelociSuite® technologies, such as VelocImmune® which produces optimized fully-human antibodies, and ambitious research initiatives such as the Regeneron Genetics Center, which is conducting one of the largest genetics sequencing efforts in the world.

Every day, we use our homegrown technologies to discover, develop, research and deliver new medicines that help people with serious diseases. Watch to see what drives us.

Learn more about how our team produces the highest-quality treatments for patients at https://www.regeneron.com/.

Corporate Headquarters
777 Old Saw Mill River Rd
Tarrytown, NY 10591
Tel: 914-847-7000
Stock Symbol: REGN
Stock Exchange: NASDAQ
NEWS
Quality control professional examines sample in beaker in laboratory
Career Advice
9 Companies Hiring Quality Control Jobs
Looking for a quality control job? Check out these nine companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
August 1, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Sign outside BioNTech's building in Germany
Cancer
BioNTech, Regeneron’s mRNA Cancer Vaccine Combo Clears Phase II in Melanoma
BioNTech and Regeneron will face off against Merck and Moderna, which are advancing their investigational cancer vaccine mRNA-4157/V940 in combination with Keytruda, in advanced melanoma.
July 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Automation engineer works at computer
Career Advice
7 Companies Hiring Automation Engineers
Looking for an automation engineer job? Check out these seven companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
July 25, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Office building science collage
Career Advice
The Top 12 Companies Hiring in Biopharma Now
Looking for a biopharma job? Check out the BioSpace list of 12 top companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
July 11, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Deals
Companies to Watch for Potential M&As in 2024
Analysts predict a booming year for mergers and acquisitions, powered by obesity drug sales and pressure from upcoming patent expirations.
June 4, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mollie Barnes
Facade of the FDA's office in Maryland
Drug Development
FDA Delays Dupixent Uncontrolled COPD Decision as EU Panel Recommends Approval
Regeneron and Sanofi will have to wait until September 2024 for the FDA to decide whether to expand Dupixent’s label to include uncontrolled chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
May 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Who Will the Next “Big Pharma” Players Be?
As AstraZeneca looks to climb toward the top of biopharma companies by revenue by the end of the decade, smaller companies are looking to join the ranks of the unofficial Big Pharma club.
May 27, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Nadia Bey
Pictured: Regeneron logo on a light brown building
Drug Development
ASCO24: Regeneron’s Bispecific Antibody Falls Flat in Early Study
Phase I/II data for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ costimulatory bispecific antibody were disappointing, with only one complete response when used as a combination treatment with Libtayo for solid tumors.
May 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Doctor holding up a lung x-ray
Drug Development
Sanofi, Regeneron Post Strong Phase III COPD Data for Dupixent as FDA Decision Looms
Late-stage results from the NOTUS trial showed Sanofi and Regeneron’s Dupixent lowered moderate to severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations by 34% and led to significantly better lung function.
May 21, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Regeneron Announces Investor Conference Presentations and Oncology Investor Webcast
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Regeneron Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Results
August 1, 2024
 · 
30 min read
Press Releases
Regeneron Announces the 2024 Winners of the Regeneron Prize for Creative Innovation
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
BioNTech Announces Positive Topline Phase 2 Results for mRNA Immunotherapy Candidate BNT111 in Patients with Advanced Melanoma
July 30, 2024
 · 
12 min read
Drug Development
Press Release: Dupixent approved in the EU as the first-ever targeted therapy for patients with COPD
July 3, 2024
 · 
18 min read
Drug Development
Dupixent® (dupilumab) Approved in the European Union as the First-ever Targeted Therapy for Patients with COPD
July 3, 2024
 · 
25 min read
Biotech Bay
FibroGen Announces Clinical Trial Supply Agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate FibroGen’s Immuno-Oncology Assets, FG-3165 (anti-Galectin 9) and FG-3175 (anti-CCR8), in Combination with LIBTAYO® in Upcoming Clinical Trials
June 3, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Drug Development
Promising Anti-tumor Activity of Novel Costimulatory Bispecific Antibody REGN7075 (EGFRxCD28) in Combination with Libtayo® (cemiplimab) to be Reported at ASCO
May 23, 2024
 · 
20 min read
Drug Development
Dupixent® (dupilumab) Late-Breaking Data from NOTUS Confirmatory Phase 3 COPD Trial Presented at ATS and Published in The New England Journal of Medicine
May 20, 2024
 · 
24 min read
Press Release: Dupixent® late-breaking data from NOTUS confirmatory phase 3 COPD study presented at ATS and published in NEJM
May 20, 2024
 · 
17 min read
