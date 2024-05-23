Job search strategy
LATEST FROM BIOSPACE
A BioSpace LinkedIn poll showed that just 19% of respondents believe biopharma professionals need Ph.D.s for scientist roles.
Employers have adjusted to higher salaries. That also means they’ve become adamant they get specific skill sets, according to Greg Clouse, BioSpace recruitment manager.
While many describe California as having a tough life sciences market, there’s some optimism that employment opportunities will improve soon, according to California Life Sciences President and CEO Mike Guerra.
When you don’t get the promotion you wanted, it’s important to assess your company and yourself so you can improve your odds in the future.
BioSpace has updated our Job Search Toolkit, including recent resources to help you succeed with your next job search.
Learn five ways to answer difficult interview questions so you can leave the best impression possible on your potential employer.
This week, Carina discusses how to transition into a career in biotech when you don’t have lab experience. Plus, handling difficult interviews and getting a “dry” promotion.
It’s important to maintain anonymity when seeking your next executive role, as your departure could impact other employees and the organization.
While biopharma professionals cited age discrimination as an issue in a new BioSpace report, it’s not the only factor affecting older and younger people’s job searches.
By incorporating soft skills in your resume, you showcase your ability to work well with others, which is important to employers.
The FTC’s final rule banning most new noncompetes should go into effect later this year, although it faces opposition from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Despite the benefits of hiring foreign-born STEM employees, some companies avoid it largely due to unfamiliarity with the visa process, according to two recruitment experts.
Plus, what to expect in a phone screen and how to handle an impending layoff.
Join us in this discussion on how you can optimize your chances of landing a new role despite a highly competitive job market.
A string of rejections prompt some to look beyond research roles in the biopharma industry as they seek to launch a career.
PRESS RELEASES