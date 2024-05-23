Job search strategy

SUBSCRIBE
Illustration showing tam and diploma
Career Advice
The Ph.D. Debate: Should Scientist Roles Require Ph.D.s?
A BioSpace LinkedIn poll showed that just 19% of respondents believe biopharma professionals need Ph.D.s for scientist roles.
August 8, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing job candidate profiles of two men and one woman
Career Advice
Companies Increasingly Demand Specialized Skill Sets
Employers have adjusted to higher salaries. That also means they’ve become adamant they get specific skill sets, according to Greg Clouse, BioSpace recruitment manager.
August 8, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing a hand holding binoculars against a green background
Job Trends
California’s Jobs Outlook: Life Sciences Sector Inching Toward Recovery?
While many describe California as having a tough life sciences market, there’s some optimism that employment opportunities will improve soon, according to California Life Sciences President and CEO Mike Guerra.
August 1, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of man standing by a ladder and thinking
Career Advice
Not Getting Promoted at Work? Here’s What You Should Do
When you don’t get the promotion you wanted, it’s important to assess your company and yourself so you can improve your odds in the future.
July 25, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Woman working at laptop/
Career Advice
2024 Job Search Toolkit
BioSpace has updated our Job Search Toolkit, including recent resources to help you succeed with your next job search.
July 19, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Woman smiling and thinking during job interview
Career Advice
What to Do When You Don’t Know the Answer to Interview Questions in the Life Sciences
Learn five ways to answer difficult interview questions so you can leave the best impression possible on your potential employer.
July 18, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Alina Zahid
Photo of woman shaking hands with someone over biotech collage background
Career Advice
Career Coach: Transition Into a Career in Biotech
This week, Carina discusses how to transition into a career in biotech when you don’t have lab experience. Plus, handling difficult interviews and getting a “dry” promotion.
July 16, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Carina Clingman
Pictured: Sneaky woman on computer/Taylor Tieden for BioSpace
Career Advice
Leadership Lab: 3 Strategies for an Executive’s Discreet Job Search
It’s important to maintain anonymity when seeking your next executive role, as your departure could impact other employees and the organization.
June 25, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Pictured: Older woman being interviewed
Career Advice
Ageism Isn’t Always the Reason Older, Younger Workers Aren’t Hired
While biopharma professionals cited age discrimination as an issue in a new BioSpace report, it’s not the only factor affecting older and younger people’s job searches.
May 15, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Floating woman surrounded by puzzle piec
Career Advice
15 Soft Skills You Should Consider for Your Resume
By incorporating soft skills in your resume, you showcase your ability to work well with others, which is important to employers.
May 1, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Entrance to the FTC's office in Washington, DC
Policy
FTC’s Noncompete Ban Makes Switching Biopharma Jobs Easier
The FTC’s final rule banning most new noncompetes should go into effect later this year, although it faces opposition from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
April 24, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Collage of the globe, a plane and airli
Career Advice
Why Biopharma Companies Avoid Hiring People Who Need Visas
Despite the benefits of hiring foreign-born STEM employees, some companies avoid it largely due to unfamiliarity with the visa process, according to two recruitment experts.
April 23, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Professional versus messy appearance for
Career Advice
Career Coach: How to Look Professional in Virtual Meetings
Plus, what to expect in a phone screen and how to handle an impending layoff.
April 17, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Carina Clingman
Career Advice
Webinar: Navigating a Competitive Job Market
Join us in this discussion on how you can optimize your chances of landing a new role despite a highly competitive job market.
March 25, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Pictured: College grad looking toward future in sc
Career Advice
New Graduates Struggle in Current Biopharma Job Market
A string of rejections prompt some to look beyond research roles in the biopharma industry as they seek to launch a career.
March 20, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Aayushi Pratap
Canadian Bio-Economy Youth Work Placement Program Exceeds Targets
September 3, 2020
 · 
3 min read
Amgen Leaps Into the World of Regenerative Medicin
Biotech Beach
Interview Insider: Tips on How to Get Hired at Amgen
January 15, 2018
 · 
5 min read
Career Advice
Scientists: Here Are The Pros And Cons Of Leaving Your Scientific Comfort Zone
September 12, 2017
 · 
1 min read
Biotech Bay
8 Things You Didn’t Know About South Carolina’s Life Sciences Industry
August 21, 2017
 · 
4 min read
Biotech Beach
What Does It Take to Get Hired by Johnson & Johnson and Bristol-Myers Squibb?
August 16, 2017
 · 
5 min read
Biotech Beach
There’s Lots of Work at the Top 10 World’s Largest Pharmaceutical Companies
August 16, 2017
 · 
6 min read
Biotech Beach
33 Company-Related Questions to Ask at a Large Pharmaceutical Job Interview
August 14, 2017
 · 
5 min read
Job Trends
Bayer HealthCare Expansion Brings New Jobs to the Bay Area
August 10, 2017
 · 
4 min read
Biotech Beach
The Need for Speed in Today’s Biotech Job Search and What This New Rush Means For You
August 10, 2017
 · 
4 min read
Job Trends
What Baby Boomers, Gen Xers & Millennials Value in Life Sciences Employers
July 28, 2017
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Bay
Don’t Miss Biotech’s Biggest Career Event of the Year at BIO
May 22, 2017
 · 
2 min read
Biotech Beach
5 Steps to Prep Your Resume for a Career Event
May 8, 2017
 · 
2 min read
BioMidwest
How to Prepare for a Talent Connect Career Event
May 1, 2017
 · 
1 min read
Biotech Bay
Scientists: 7 Ways How to Avoid Biotech Employers That Are Likely to Go Financially Bust
February 21, 2017
 · 
7 min read
Biotech Beach
True or False: Publishing Negative Results Ruins Your Science Career
February 20, 2017
 · 
8 min read
Genetown
Map Your Life Sciences Career with the 2017 Hotbeds
January 3, 2017
 · 
1 min read
Bio NC
What Scientists Do to Promote Their Own Careers
December 13, 2016
 · 
1 min read
Biotech Bay
The 5 Most In-Demand Life Science Jobs for 2017
December 9, 2016
 · 
6 min read
Biotech Bay
Top 8 Life Science Employers to Work for in Massachusetts
December 8, 2016
 · 
6 min read
Biotech Bay
Top 8 Jobs for Science Lovers
December 7, 2016
 · 
6 min read
