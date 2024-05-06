Report: The State of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging in Life Sciences

This is the third BioSpace report investigating attitudes, perspectives and experiences of the life sciences workforce as they relate to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB).

Is diversity still important to life science professionals? Only 68% of respondents indicated that diversity was an important factor when considering new employment – a significant 17% drop from 2022, with declines present amongst both men and women, all races and ethnicities and age groups. The life sciences workforce is changing as younger and more diverse professionals enter the workforce, though over and underrepresentation persist.

This report examines:

