Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded on Nobel-prize winning research, we launched our first commercial product in CNS in 2020 and received approval for an expanded indication in 2021. Currently celebrating our 22nd anniversary, we have a strong pipeline with projects in preclinical development stage through Phase III. We celebrate science, welcome curiosity, expect collaboration and demand integrity and respect in all we do, create and deliver.
“We deliver innovative treatments to improve the lives of individuals suffering from neuropsychiatric, neurologic and other disorders”.
430 E 29th St Ste 900
New York, NY 10016
New York, NY 10016
NEWS
On the heels of a late-stage victory for its antipsychotic drug Caplyta in patients with major depressive disorder, Intra-Cellular Therapies is now offering 6.8 million shares at $73 a piece.
Already approved in schizophrenia and bipolar depression, Intra-Cellular Therapies reported strong late-stage data Tuesday for its antipsychotic Caplyta in major depressive disorder.
From ALS to depression to Huntington’s disease, many neuroscience-focused companies are anticipating key data over the next few months.
With a potential $509 billion up for grabs by 2028, companies including Biogen, Sage, Karuna Therapeutics and Cerevel Therapeutics are vying to bring their drugs across the regulatory finish line.
Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Caplyta met its primary endpoint in the Phase III Study 403 trial, easing the burden of depressive episodes in patients with major depressive disorder or bipolar depression.
Genmab and AbbVie announce positive data in large b-cell lymphoma, Intra-Cellular’s bipolar depression candidate hits the endpoint in Phase III and more.
Biopharma and life sciences organizations strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
On Sunday, Boehringer Ingelheim tweeted a message of support for Ukraine, and announced it was standing in solidarity with the embattled Eastern-European country.
Richard Lerner, who played a significant role in shaping both Scripps Research and the San Diego life sciences ecosystem and developing AbbVie’s blockbuster drug Humira, died Dec. 2.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS