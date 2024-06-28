Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded on Nobel-prize winning research, we launched our first commercial product in CNS in 2020 and received approval for an expanded indication in 2021. Currently celebrating our 22nd anniversary, we have a strong pipeline with projects in preclinical development stage through Phase III. We celebrate science, welcome curiosity, expect collaboration and demand integrity and respect in all we do, create and deliver.

“We deliver innovative treatments to improve the lives of individuals suffering from neuropsychiatric, neurologic and other disorders”.