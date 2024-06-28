SUBSCRIBE
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded on Nobel-prize winning research, we launched our first commercial product in CNS in 2020 and received approval for an expanded indication in 2021. Currently celebrating our 22nd anniversary, we have a strong pipeline with projects in preclinical development stage through Phase III. We celebrate science, welcome curiosity, expect collaboration and demand integrity and respect in all we do, create and deliver.

“We deliver innovative treatments to improve the lives of individuals suffering from neuropsychiatric, neurologic and other disorders”.

430 E 29th St Ste 900
New York, NY 10016
NEWS
Pictured: Nasdaq headquarters in New York/iStock,
Intra-Cellular Looks to Raise $500M in Public Offering Following Phase III MDD Win
On the heels of a late-stage victory for its antipsychotic drug Caplyta in patients with major depressive disorder, Intra-Cellular Therapies is now offering 6.8 million shares at $73 a piece.
April 18, 2024
April 18, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: An artist’s illustration of mental health concept
Drug Development
Intra-Cellular Touts Phase III Major Depressive Disorder Results for Antipsychotic Drug
Already approved in schizophrenia and bipolar depression, Intra-Cellular Therapies reported strong late-stage data Tuesday for its antipsychotic Caplyta in major depressive disorder.
April 16, 2024
April 16, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Neurosurgeon analyzes an MRI, iStock, gorodenkoff
Drug Development
6 Neuro Data Readouts to Watch in the First Half of 2024
From ALS to depression to Huntington's disease, many neuroscience-focused companies are anticipating key data over the next few months.
January 19, 2024
January 19, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Right and left sides of the brain/iStock, Warrenra
Drug Development
The Neuropsychiatric Pipeline: 10 Late-Stage Therapies to Watch
With a potential $509 billion up for grabs by 2028, companies including Biogen, Sage, Karuna Therapeutics and Cerevel Therapeutics are vying to bring their drugs across the regulatory finish line.
August 9, 2023
August 9, 2023
 · 
11 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
courtesy of Shutterstock
Drug Development
Positive Phase III Builds Case for Intra-Cellular's Depression Drug
Intra-Cellular Therapies' Caplyta met its primary endpoint in the Phase III Study 403 trial, easing the burden of depressive episodes in patients with major depressive disorder or bipolar depression.
March 29, 2023
March 29, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: AbbVie and Genmab, Intra-Cellular, Sanofi and GSK
Genmab and AbbVie announce positive data in large b-cell lymphoma, Intra-Cellular's bipolar depression candidate hits the endpoint in Phase III and more.
June 17, 2022
June 17, 2022
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
John Maraganore/ courtesy Lane Turner/The Boston G
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers: John Maraganore, Larry Alstiel, Brad Margus and More
Biopharma and life sciences organizations strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
April 21, 2022
April 21, 2022
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Biopharma Takes a Decisive Position on the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
On Sunday, Boehringer Ingelheim tweeted a message of support for Ukraine, and announced it was standing in solidarity with the embattled Eastern-European country.
March 1, 2022
March 1, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Business
Former Scripps and Humira Leader Richard Lerner Passes Away
Richard Lerner, who played a significant role in shaping both Scripps Research and the San Diego life sciences ecosystem and developing AbbVie's blockbuster drug Humira, died Dec. 2.
December 7, 2021
December 7, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Intra-Cellular Therapies to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference
August 8, 2024
August 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Appointment of Sanjeev Narula as Chief Financial Officer
August 7, 2024
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Intra-Cellular Therapies Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results, Provides Corporate Update and Raises 2024 CAPLYTA Sales Guidance
August 7, 2024
August 7, 2024
 · 
19 min read
Press Releases
Intra-Cellular Therapies to Host Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
July 24, 2024
July 24, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Pharm Country
Intra-Cellular Therapies to Present at the 2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
May 29, 2024
May 29, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Pharm Country
Intra-Cellular Therapies Highlights Data Presentations at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology Annual Meeting
May 23, 2024
May 23, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Pharm Country
Intra-Cellular Therapies to Participate in Two Upcoming May 2024 Investor Conferences
May 8, 2024
May 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Intra-Cellular Therapies Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
May 7, 2024
May 7, 2024
 · 
17 min read
Business
Intra-Cellular Therapies to Host First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
April 30, 2024
April 30, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Pharm Country
Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Closing of $575 Million Public Offering Including Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares
April 24, 2024
April 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
