AnaptysBio, Inc.

AnaptysBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics. We are developing immune cell modulators, including two checkpoint agonists in clinical-stage development, for autoimmune and inflammatory disease: rosnilimab, our PD-1 agonist program in a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; and ANB032, our BTLA agonist program, currently in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. Our preclinical immune cell modulator portfolio includes ANB033, an anti-CD122 antagonist antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. In addition, AnaptysBio has developed two cytokine antagonists available for out-licensing: imsidolimab, an anti-IL-36R antagonist, in Phase 3 for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis, or GPP, and etokimab, an anti-IL-33 antagonist for the treatment of respiratory disorders that is Phase 2/3 ready. AnaptysBio has also discovered multiple therapeutic antibodies licensed to GSK in a financial collaboration for immune-oncology, including an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly)), an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (cobolimab, GSK4069889) and an anti-LAG-3 antagonist antibody (GSK4074386).

Our corporate vision is to transform patient health by delivering innovative immunology therapeutics. Find out more about us by following us on Twitter.

  • 2023 Best Places to Work
  • 2024 Best Places to Work
10770 Wateridge Circle Suite 210
San Diego, CA 92121
Tel: 858-362-6295
Drug Development
Novel Immune Modulator Has Potential to Change Treatment Approach in Rheumatoid Arthritis and Ulcerative Colitis
A first-in-class clinical trial will initiate this quarter to determine if a checkpoint agonist can down-regulate activated T cells to help reduce inflammation and tissue damage in patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC).
October 23, 2023
 · 
4 min read
 · 
AnaptysBio
Pictured: Researchers in lab/Getty Images
Drug Development
AnaptysBio Touts Positive Top-Line Phase III Data for Pustular Psoriasis Candidate
The company’s experimental lgG4 antibody met the primary endpoint in a late-stage study of the rare skin disease. AnaptysBio will submit an application to the FDA by the third quarter of 2024.
October 16, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Matt Olszewski
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: Vertex, BI, MannKind and More Share Updates
It’s been a busy week for research on rare diseases, with several clinical trials from AnaptysBio, Regenxbio, Sangamo and more posting results from ongoing activities.
September 2, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN and Alex Keown
Doctor dermatologist examining birthmarks and moles on a female patient's hand. Close up cropped image of examination of birthmarks with modern device, using light and phone application and camera
Drug Development
AnaptysBio Pins Hopes on Pustular Psoriasis after Failed HS Trial
Shares of AnaptysBio are down more than 16% after imsidolimab failed to meet the endpoint in a Phase II trial assessing its efficacy in hidradenitis suppurativa.
September 1, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: Genentech Announces Positive Data, Pfizer Develops New Vaccine
A roundup of last week’s top clinical trial updates and news.
April 29, 2022
 · 
10 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Oscars Slap Shines New Spotlight on Alopecia Areata
Despite being represented in clinical research, no solutions have been found to circumvent the effects of Alopecia areata. However, there may be hope.
March 30, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Jazmine Colatriano M.S.
Business
AnaptysBio CEO Exits After Decade in the Role
In the interim, Daniel Faga will take the helm as president and CEO after Hamza Suria let go of his executive functions.
March 22, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
JOBS
Drug Development
Anaptys Announces Positive Top-Line GEMINI-2 Phase 3 Clinical Trial Results of Imsidolimab (IL-36R) in Generalized Pustular Psoriasis (GPP)
May 9, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Business
Anaptys Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
May 9, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Biotech Beach
Anaptys to Receive $50 Million in a Capped Non-Recourse Monetization from Amended Agreement with Sagard in Exchange for Additional Jemperli Royalties
May 9, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Business
Anaptys Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
March 11, 2024
 · 
12 min read
Biotech Beach
Anaptys to Present at TD Cowen’s 44th Annual Health Care Conference and 2024 AAD Annual Meeting
February 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Biotech Beach
Anaptys to Present at Guggenheim’s 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference
January 31, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Anaptys Expands Immune Cell Modulator Pipeline with Exclusive License to BDCA2 Modulator Antibody Portfolio from Centessa Pharmaceuticals
November 27, 2023
 · 
6 min read
Biotech Beach
Anaptys Named a BioSpace 2024 Best Places to Work Winner
November 7, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Business
Anaptys Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
November 2, 2023
 · 
11 min read
BioMidwest
Anaptys Announces Participation in November 2023 Investor Conferences
November 1, 2023
 · 
2 min read
