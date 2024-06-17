SUBSCRIBE
Moderna, Inc.

Moderna is advancing messenger RNA (mRNA) science to create a new class of transformative medicines for patients. Moderna’s platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, providing the Company the capability to pursue in parallel a robust pipeline of new development candidates. Moderna is developing therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases and cardiovascular diseases, independently and with strategic collaborators.

mRNA is now a turning point in the history of science, medicine, technology, even humankind itself. With this breakthrough discovery, many of the world’s biggest and most challenging medical problems are no longer a question of “how?” but merely a question of “when?”

Come with us as we pursue the uncharted reaches of possibility and make your mark on the future of medicine.

  • 2022 Best Places to Work
  • 2023 Best Places to Work
  • 2024 Best Places to Work
200 Technology Square
Cambridge, MA
Tel: 617-714-6500
Stock Symbol: MRNA
Stock Exchange: USNASDAQ GS

Moderna employees share their thoughts on our culture, values and mission. To hear additional employee stories and learn more about our inclusive and innovative benefits offerings, visit us on our website.

NEWS
Pictured: Vaccine bottles/iStock, May Lim
Vaccines
RSV Vaccine Makers Hit Hard by New CDC Guidelines
GSK, Moderna and Pfizer are all looking at potential respiratory syncytial virus vaccine sales slumps thanks to recently updated CDC guidelines regarding the use of RSV shots in seniors.
August 2, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Facade of Moderna's building in Massachusetts
Earnings
Moderna Cuts Full-Year Revenue Guidance as COVID-19 Vaccine Sales Crater in Q2
Moderna’s stock price plunged more than 20% in Thursday morning trading after the company lowered its 2024 revenue guidance due to weak demand for its coronavirus vaccine in the second quarter.
August 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Podcasts
Q2 Earnings Bonanza, M&A Accelerates and Alzheimer’s Data
Second-quarter earnings season continues with Big Pharma beating Wall Street expectations, the author of an encrypted email sent to BioSpace has a proposal for Moderna and Merck, Roche and Viking seek quicker entry to the obesity market, and AAIC is in full swing.
July 31, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Automation engineer works at computer
Career Advice
7 Companies Hiring Automation Engineers
Looking for an automation engineer job? Check out these seven companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
July 25, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of two hands about to shake with Moderna and Merck buildings in the background
Deals
Should Merck Buy Out Moderna on Keytruda–Cancer Vaccine Partnership?
A longtime biopharma exec and Moderna shareholder argues in an anonymous email to the companies’ CFOs that they have a fiduciary responsibility to close the deal. Analysts say the proposal is interesting but “too simplistic.”
July 24, 2024
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
Businessmen grasping cardboard box full of office supplies on a desk in an office
IPO
Metagenomi CSO Steps Down Shortly After IPO, Moderna Exit
Following a disappointing IPO and the loss of Moderna’s gene editing contract, Metagenomi’s Chief Scientific Officer Luis Borges is departing the biotech.
July 15, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Office building science collage
Career Advice
The Top 12 Companies Hiring in Biopharma Now
Looking for a biopharma job? Check out the BioSpace list of 12 top companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
July 11, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Facade of Moderna's building in Massachusetts
Vaccines
Moderna to Produce Bird Flu Vaccine Under $176M BARDA Project Award
Moderna on Tuesday announced it has been awarded $176 million by a consortium funded by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to develop an mRNA-based vaccine to counter H5N1 avian influenza.

July 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Deals
Companies to Watch for Potential M&As in 2024
Analysts predict a booming year for mergers and acquisitions, powered by obesity drug sales and pressure from upcoming patent expirations.
June 4, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mollie Barnes
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Moderna Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
August 1, 2024
 · 
17 min read
Press Releases
David Rubenstein Joins Moderna’s Board of Directors
July 23, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Business
Moderna to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, August 1, 2024
July 10, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Moderna And Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation Enter Joint Agreement to Promote Moderna’s mRNA Respiratory Vaccine Portfolio in Japan, Including COVID-19 Vaccines
July 8, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Moderna Receives Project Award through BARDA’s Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle Consortium to Accelerate Development of mRNA-based Pandemic Influenza Vaccine
July 2, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Policy
EMA Committee For Medicinal Products For Human Use Adopts Positive Opinion Recommending Marketing Authorization Of Moderna’s RSV Vaccine, mRESVIA(R)
June 28, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Business
Moderna & Merck Announce 3-Year Data For mRNA-4157 (V940) in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab)
June 3, 2024
 · 
60 min read
FDA
Moderna Receives U.S. FDA Approval for RSV Vaccine mRESVIA(R)
May 31, 2024
 · 
6 min read
FDA
Moderna Receives U.S. FDA Approval for RSV Vaccine mRESVIA(R) - May 31, 2024
May 31, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Genetown
Moderna Announces Data to be Presented at 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting
May 22, 2024
 · 
4 min read
