Research Triangle Park & North Carolina

The 7,000 acres of Research Triangle Park, the largest research park in the United States, is home to hundreds of companies and is the foundation of Bio NC.

Three Tier-1 research universities in the area—University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, North Carolina State University and Duke university—contribute to the success of this thriving hub.

Bio NC is also the home of membership association NC Life Sciences Organization.

Pictured: Novo Nordisk's office in Fremont, California
Drug Development
Novo Nordisk Continues Manufacturing Spending Spree With $4.1B Investment
June 25, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Man holding tablet computer with scienti
Job Trends
Life Sciences R&D, Manufacturing Talent Becoming More Difficult to Find: Report
June 6, 2024
3 min read
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Fujifilm's head office in Canada
Job Trends
Fujifilm Pumps $1.2B into CDMO Capacity in North Carolina, Eyes 680 New Jobs by 2031
April 12, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Facade of the FDA's office in Maryland
Policy
FDA Puts Clinical Hold on Three CARsgen Therapeutics CAR-T Candidates
December 15, 2023
2 min read
Tyler Patchen
Sequence’s new training facility/Sequence
Job Trends
New Training Models Address Workforce Gap in Biopharma Manufacturing
Mock facilities can shorten the time it takes to bring new employees up to speed on processes and logistics, as well as allow companies to recruit individuals with limited experience.
September 20, 2023
4 min read
Jennifer Markarian
Courtesy of Getty Images
Business
Amgen Boasts Lucrative Acquisitions, Drug Updates, Burgeoning Biosimilars at JPM
January 10, 2023
2 min read
Lisa Munger
2023 Hotbed Maps
Bio NC
BioSpace Releases Exclusive Hotbed Maps
January 5, 2023
4 min read
Lisa Munger
CSL
GRAIL, Inc.
Bio NC
Best Places to Work in Biopharma 2023 Report Reveals Most Sought-After Employers
November 11, 2022
5 min read
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Bio NC
The 5 Most Affordable Cities for Biopharma Jobs in the US
October 25, 2022
5 min read
Franklin Carpenter
Willy Barton/Shutterstock
Drug Development
GSK Joins Pfizer in Driver’s Seat of RSV Vaccine Race
October 13, 2022
3 min read
Tristan Manalac
Doug Edgeton_NCBC
Business
NC and Texas Biopharma Hubs Grow as Companies Look Beyond Boston & California
October 2, 2022
5 min read
Gail Dutton
BIOMILQ
CARsgen Therapeutics
Catalyst Clinical Research
Catawba Research
Cell Microsystems
Chimerix, Inc.
Clinical Ink
Dermavant Sciences Inc.
Dignify Therapeutics
Gemelli Biotech
Inceptor Bio
Incyclix Bio
Inhalon Biopharma
Lexitas
Life Edit Therapeutics
Metabolon
OncoBay Clinical
Precision BioSciences, Inc.
Resilience
ScitoVation
Tiamat Sciences
Tune Therapeutics
Xilis, Inc.
