About Us

BioSpace is the digital hub for life science news and jobs. We provide essential insights, opportunities and tools to connect innovative organizations and talented professionals who advance health and quality of life across the globe. The proprietary resources we provide help companies make informed decisions regarding their workforce. BioSpace has a relationship with two-thirds of the entire U.S. life science workforce, with fast-growing subscriber lists and over 12,000 new site registrations every month. Our platform enables organizations to connect with our community through thought leadership, branding and recruitment marketing solutions – whether that’s through webinars, podcasts, email, articles, advertising or jobs.

BioSpace was launched in 1985 as a directory of life science organizations. Since then, it has evolved into a thriving platform serving millions within the life sciences community. BioSpace is a small privately owned business, headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, though our team is across the U.S., Canada and beyond.

Our Team
  • Angela Gabriel
    Content Manager, Careers
  • Camila Picinini
    Customer Success Manager
  • Chantal Dresner
    Vice President of Marketing
  • Tristan Manalac
    Daniel Brooks
    Lead Solutions Engineer
  • Daniel Goodwin
    Director, New Product Development
  • Kate Goodwin
    Destinee Darling
    Senior Customer Success Manager
  • Esther Goodwin
    Customer Success Specialist
  • Faith Shah
    Customer Success Manager
  • Greg Clouse
    BioSpace Pro Recruitment Manager
  • Greg Slabodkin
    News Editor
  • Haley Goodwin
    Finance
  • Heather McKenzie
    Senior Editor
  • Jef Akst
    Managing Editor
  • Josh Goodwin
    CEO
  • Julia VonBehren
    Account Executive, Business Development
  • Kaitlyn Halfpap
    Director, Product & Operations
  • Kristin Jones
    Chief Revenue Officer
  • Lori Ellis[square]
    Head of Insights
  • Megan Strawhecker
    Account Executive
  • Missy Winterboer
    Director of Human Resources
  • Natalie Tarpey
    Marketing Manager, Demand Generation
  • Nicole Bean
    Creative Manager
  • Shawna Williams
    Contract Editor
  • Taylor Tieden
    Junior Brand Designer
  • Tyler Patchen
    Staff Writer