Intellia Therapeutics

Many of us pursuing work in the biotechnology industry are inspired by a loved one who is living with a disease or the loss of someone in our community. Rare genetic and oncological and immunological diseases not only affect the people living with often debilitating and life-threatening symptoms, but these disorders also significantly impact their families, friends and caregivers.

Our researchers work tirelessly to harness the genome editing technology CRISPR/Cas9 for human therapeutic use. Jennifer Doudna, an Intellia co-founder, and Emmanuelle Charpentier were awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their pioneering work in CRISPR. We at Intellia are humbled to have a hand in making what we believe to be medical history. As a leader in this space, we take this responsibility to patients seriously.

We are employing a modular genome editing platform to create diverse in vivo and ex vivo pipelines, spanning a range of therapeutic indications. Guided by this full-spectrum approach, we are committed to making CRISPR/Cas9-based medicines a reality for patients suffering from genetic diseases and to creating novel engineered cell therapies for various cancers and autoimmune diseases.

Change life stories with genome editing therapies!