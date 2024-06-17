SUBSCRIBE
Intellia Therapeutics

Many of us pursuing work in the biotechnology industry are inspired by a loved one who is living with a disease or the loss of someone in our community. Rare genetic and oncological and immunological diseases not only affect the people living with often debilitating and life-threatening symptoms, but these disorders also significantly impact their families, friends and caregivers.

Our researchers work tirelessly to harness the genome editing technology CRISPR/Cas9 for human therapeutic use. Jennifer Doudna, an Intellia co-founder, and Emmanuelle Charpentier were awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their pioneering work in CRISPR. We at Intellia are humbled to have a hand in making what we believe to be medical history. As a leader in this space, we take this responsibility to patients seriously.

We are employing a modular genome editing platform to create diverse in vivo and ex vivo pipelines, spanning a range of therapeutic indications. Guided by this full-spectrum approach, we are committed to making CRISPR/Cas9-based medicines a reality for patients suffering from genetic diseases and to creating novel engineered cell therapies for various cancers and autoimmune diseases.

Change life stories with genome editing therapies!

40 Erie Street
Cambridge, MA 02139
Tel: (857) 285-6200
Stock Symbol: NTLA
Changing Life Stories
At Intellia, we are revolutionizing medicine by harnessing the power of genome editing to develop CRISPR one-time treatments.
LISTEN TO OUR PODCAST
Tune into our podcast, Imagine the Possibilities, where we showcase Intellia talent across departments and take deep dives into all things culture and careers. We talk about career steps (and missteps), development, growth, and more. Just imagine the possibilities of what we can learn together.
Employee Testimonials
  • “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is really important to me because in order to deliver our drugs to patients and achieve our goals, we need to create a work environment where everybody – regardless of race, gender, or sexuality – can come to Intellia and succeed here. That is what the Employee Resource Groups do, and that is why it is so important that Intellia has this program.”
    Peter C. Associate Scientist
  • “I lead the Community, Wellness, and Sustainability Cultural Ambassadors Team and am deeply passionate about the environment and wellness from a holistic point of view. As a team, we raise awareness on topics like plastic pollution, sustainable living, and climate change. We motivate others to adopt simple, yet impactful adjustments to their lifestyle and promote healthy work-life balance by offering weekly practices such as yoga, mindfulness and meditation.”
    Elena K, Sr Scientist, RNA Chemistry & Delivery Sciences
  • “There have been an immense number of opportunities for me to step up and make meaningful contributions to Intellia’s vision. I’ve been surrounded by career role models thoughout my time here. I learn from their career growth and apply those learnings to my own journey.”
    Ramsey M, Director, Delivery Sciences, Delivery Physics, and Biology
NEWS
Illustration of a stack of paper and tweezers editing a strand of DNA in between two glass office buildings
CRISPR
Ongoing CRISPR Patent Dispute Complicates Licensing but Hasn’t Deterred Gene-Editing Investment
As the yearslong litigation over ownership of CRISPR gene editing continues, investors have forged ahead with funding the technology’s development by biopharma.
July 17, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Christoph Schwaiger
Pictured: FDA sign at its office in Washington, DC/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Drug Development
Intellia Gets Phase III Greenlight from FDA for Gene Editing Therapy
The trial, which is the first late-stage study of an in vivo CRISPR treatment in the U.S., will start by the end of 2023. Intellia’s NTLA-2001 is a treatment candidate for transthyretin amyloidosis cardiomyopathy.
October 19, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Connor Lynch
Pictured: 3D illustration of the CRISPR-Cas9 system editing a stretch of DNA
Business
Regeneron, Intellia Expand CRISPR Pact to Neurological and Muscular Diseases
The companies are expanding their long-standing CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing collaboration for the second time, now seeking to target neurological and muscular conditions.
October 4, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing enzyme, 3d illustration
Drug Development
CRISPR on the Cusp: The Promise and the Pain Points
Gene editing technologies are advancing rapidly in the clinic, with the potential first approval later this year, but challenges remain.
July 7, 2023
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Natalia Mesa
CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing enzyme, 3d illustration
Drug Development
Gene Editing Therapeutics Could Hit the Market in 2023
Currently, there are no gene editing–based treatments on the market, but the technology continues its march toward potential FDA approval, with several products in mid- and late-stage trials.
April 7, 2023
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Jia Jie Chen
Pictured: Intellia office building with logo/compa
Business
Intellia Seeks to Broaden Gene Editing’s Potential with Full-Spectrum Approach
With several recent milestones, Intellia Therapeutics is setting a solid foundation for gene editing in rare diseases with an eye toward broader patient populations.
March 31, 2023
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Harold Cunningham/Getty Images
Drug Development
Novartis Drops SCD Gene Therapy Program with Intellia
Novartis has abandoned its ex vivo sickle cell disease program developed using Intellia Therapeutics’ CRISPR gene editing platform, Intellia announced Thursday.
February 23, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Courtesy Photo
Genetown
Intellia Pushes NTLA-2001 Gene Editing Therapy to the Fore of Near-Term Priorities
Intellia Therapeutics released its strategic priorities for 2023-2024 Thursday, with a heavy emphasis on advancing its lead asset NTLA-2001 as a potential functional cure therapy for ATTR amyloidosis.
January 6, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Lisa Munger
Bio NC
Best Places to Work in Biopharma 2023 Report Reveals Most Sought-After Employers
BioSpace’s 2023 “Best Places to Work,” highlights innovative companies with a positive workplace culture, flexibility and strong leadership.
November 11, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Intellia Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress
August 8, 2024
 · 
16 min read
Press Releases
Intellia Therapeutics to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2024 Earnings and Company Updates
August 1, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Intellia Therapeutics Receives Authorization to Initiate Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of NTLA-3001 for the Treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
July 30, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
Intellia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
July 25, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Drug Development
Intellia Therapeutics Announces Positive Long-Term Data from Ongoing Phase 1 Study of NTLA-2002, an Investigational In Vivo CRISPR Gene Editing Treatment for Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)
June 2, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Business
Intellia Therapeutics Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress
May 9, 2024
 · 
15 min read
Business
Intellia Therapeutics to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2024 Earnings and Company Updates
May 2, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Drug Development
Intellia Therapeutics to Present Updated Data from Phase 1/2 Study of NTLA-2002 for the Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) at the EAACI Congress 2024
April 29, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Drug Development
Intellia Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in the Phase 3 MAGNITUDE Study of NTLA-2001 as a Single-Dose CRISPR-Based Treatment for Transthyretin Amyloidosis with Cardiomyopathy
March 18, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Business
Intellia Therapeutics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress
February 22, 2024
 · 
15 min read
