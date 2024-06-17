Intellia Therapeutics
Many of us pursuing work in the biotechnology industry are inspired by a loved one who is living with a disease or the loss of someone in our community. Rare genetic and oncological and immunological diseases not only affect the people living with often debilitating and life-threatening symptoms, but these disorders also significantly impact their families, friends and caregivers.
Our researchers work tirelessly to harness the genome editing technology CRISPR/Cas9 for human therapeutic use. Jennifer Doudna, an Intellia co-founder, and Emmanuelle Charpentier were awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their pioneering work in CRISPR. We at Intellia are humbled to have a hand in making what we believe to be medical history. As a leader in this space, we take this responsibility to patients seriously.
We are employing a modular genome editing platform to create diverse in vivo and ex vivo pipelines, spanning a range of therapeutic indications. Guided by this full-spectrum approach, we are committed to making CRISPR/Cas9-based medicines a reality for patients suffering from genetic diseases and to creating novel engineered cell therapies for various cancers and autoimmune diseases.
“Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is really important to me because in order to deliver our drugs to patients and achieve our goals, we need to create a work environment where everybody – regardless of race, gender, or sexuality – can come to Intellia and succeed here. That is what the Employee Resource Groups do, and that is why it is so important that Intellia has this program.”Peter C. Associate Scientist
“I lead the Community, Wellness, and Sustainability Cultural Ambassadors Team and am deeply passionate about the environment and wellness from a holistic point of view. As a team, we raise awareness on topics like plastic pollution, sustainable living, and climate change. We motivate others to adopt simple, yet impactful adjustments to their lifestyle and promote healthy work-life balance by offering weekly practices such as yoga, mindfulness and meditation.”Elena K, Sr Scientist, RNA Chemistry & Delivery Sciences
“There have been an immense number of opportunities for me to step up and make meaningful contributions to Intellia’s vision. I’ve been surrounded by career role models thoughout my time here. I learn from their career growth and apply those learnings to my own journey.”Ramsey M, Director, Delivery Sciences, Delivery Physics, and Biology