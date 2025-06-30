SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Sage Sacks Entire Staff After Supernus Buyout

June 30, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of employer’s hand holding employee who was laid off to drop him out of office

iStock, Nuthawut Somsuk

As of Apr. 22, Sage had 338 full-time employees, all of whom will be laid off effective Aug. 22. The layoffs were announced a few weeks after Maryland’s Supernus Pharmaceuticals acquired Sage for up to $795 million.

Not two weeks after being acquired, Sage Therapeutics has let go of all of its remaining workforce—338 employees.

The layoffs will take effect on Aug. 22 and will impact staff at Sage’s site in Cambridge, Boston, according to a WARN notice posted Friday. Sage had 338 full-time employees as of Apr. 22, according to the company’s most recent quarterly report. 98 members of its staff were focused on R&D, while the rest worked in sales and general administrative roles.

The workforce reduction comes a few weeks after Sage came to an acquisition agreement with Supernus Pharmaceuticals. The Maryland-based company offered to buy Sage for $591 million, with a contingent value right that could swell the overall deal value to $795 million based on certain milestones. Sage and Supernus expect to close the transaction in the third quarter.

The Supernus agreement follows a takeover offer from Biogen in January, proposing to buy Sage for $469 million. Biogen and Sage are long-time partners, collaborating on the development of Zurzuvae, which was ultimately approved in 2023 for postpartum depression (PPD). But the FDA declined an indication in the larger for major depressive disorder (MDD) population, leaving Sage with a truncated product to market.

Sage did not appreciate Biogen’s advances, arguing that the offer “significantly undervalues Sage,” according to a court document in January.

After the FDA rejected the MDD indication for Zurzuvae, Sage’s path has continued to be bumpy. In April 2024, another Sage asset, the NMDA receptor modulator dalzanemdor, failed a Phase II study in Parkinson’s disease, forcing the biotech to discontinue the trial.

Dalzanemdor then hit a disastrous losing streak in the following months, failing mid-stage trials in both Alzheimer’s disease and Huntington’s disease. Sage ultimately axed the asset. In October 2024, amid the clinical turmoil, Sage slashed its headcount by 33%, an effort that the company at the time said would help support the ongoing PPD launch of Zurzuvae and extend its cash runway.

From a high of $91 in January 2021, Sage shares have fallen 90%. The biotech is now trading at around $9.15 per share.

Mergers & acquisitions Layoffs
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is an independent science writer based in Metro Manila, with more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Themis with sword and scales in cyberspace. Ai regulation, artificial intelligence and law issues concept. Vector illustration.
Legal
Supreme Court Leaves PrEP Drug Coverage Decisions to RFK’s Task Force
June 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Vaccines
ACIP Skips Votes on COVID and Moderna’s mRESVIA but Scrutinzes mRNA Vaccine Safety
June 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
Wooden blocks with arrow and error icon. Delays and disruptions, stop the process, critical error concept
Neurodegenerative disease
Edgewise Takes a Hit as FDA Blocks Accelerated Path for Becker Muscular Dystrophy Drug
June 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Composite collage picture image of man slide down arrow recession statistics data weird freak bizarre unusual fantasy billboard comics.
MASH
Altimmune Nosedives on Mixed Mid-Stage MASH Data for GLP-1/Glucagon Drug
June 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac