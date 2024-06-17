SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Recursion

Recursion is a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science and engineering to radically improve the lives of patients and industrialize drug discovery. Our team is working to solve some of the hardest, most meaningful problems facing human health today.

Recursion is proudly headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah with offices in Toronto, Montreal and Milpitas, California. We’re working to solve some of the most meaningful problems facing human health today. Come do the most impactful work of your career at a company that prioritizes belonging, collaboration and career development.

Recursion 101: A Biotechnology Company Industrializing Drug Discovery

41 S. Rio Grande Street
Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Tel: 801-587-1629
Visit website
Email Us
  • Featured Employer Badge
NEWS
Pictured: Handshake over a deal/iStock, PeopleImag
Mergers & acquisitions
Recursion, Exscientia Merge to Create AI-Enabled Biotech
Armed with a combined $850 million in cash, the companies said Thursday the resulting biotech will have a pipeline that could deliver 10 clinical readouts over the next 18 months.
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Pictured: Robot hand holding microscope, pill bottles and DNA
Drug Development
Generative AI Finds Its Footing in Drug Development
Since the 2022 launch of ChatGPT, biopharma has poured money into this new form of artificial intelligence, but companies remain cautious with unproven technology.
May 3, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Neil Versel
Pictured: scientist working on machine learning mo
Business
NVIDIA Doubles Down on AI Drug Discovery with $50M Recursion Investment
The tech giant is investing $50 million in the Utah-based biotech to accelerate development of its AI foundation models for drug discovery.
July 12, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Connor Lynch
Pictured: scientist working on machine learning mo
10 Biopharma Companies Hiring AI/ML Talent Now
To help with your job search, here are 10 biopharma companies hiring for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) roles now.
April 17, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Rosemary Scott
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: New SMA and Alzheimer’s Data
It was a busy week for clinical trial announcements. Here’s a look.
March 18, 2022
 · 
10 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Biopharma Companies Move Forward with Clinical Research for Rare Diseases
Fulcrum Therapeutics will launch a Phase III study of losmapimod in people with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy later this year. Tonix wins Orphan Drug designation for Prader-Willi asset.
March 3, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Searching for Medicine’s Answers in the Most Powerful Library on Earth
Enveda Biosciences believes the answers to humanity’s most challenging diseases can be found by harnessing the complexity of the natural world.
January 18, 2022
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Deals
23andMe, EQRx Lead IPO Rush in 2021
The year kicked off with a bang as multiple companies raced to a public listing.
December 20, 2021
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Courtesy of Taljat David/Shutterstock
Deals
Recursion and Roche Ink Multi-Billion Dollar AI Deal
Recursion entered into a billion-dollar “transformational collaboration” with Roche to identify and develop up to 40 new medications for neuroscience and oncology.
December 7, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Load More
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Recursion and Exscientia Enter Definitive Agreement to Create a Global Technology-Enabled Drug Discovery Leader with End-to-End Capabilities
August 8, 2024
 · 
16 min read
Press Releases
Recursion Provides Business Updates and Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
August 8, 2024
 · 
24 min read
Press Releases
Recursion updates L(earnings) call on August 8th to 8:30 am ET / 6:30 am MT
August 8, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Recursion to Report Second Quarter 2024 Business Updates and Financial Results on August 8th
August 5, 2024
 · 
3 min read
BioMidwest
Power of Recursion OS on Display at Genome Scale in Nature Genetics Paper Detailing Potential Limitation of CRISPR Gene Editing Tool
May 29, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Business
Recursion Provides Business Updates and Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
May 9, 2024
 · 
15 min read
Business
Recursion Appoints Najat Khan, PhD, as Chief R&D Officer and Chief Commercial Officer
April 16, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Business
Recursion Announces Plans to Open New Office in London
March 11, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Business
Recursion Provides Business Updates and Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results
February 27, 2024
 · 
15 min read
BioMidwest
Recursion Adds New Chemical Entity Targeting Fibrotic Diseases to Late Discovery Pipeline
January 4, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Load More