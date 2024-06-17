SUBSCRIBE
Sutro Biopharma, Inc

Sutro Biopharma, Inc., is a clinical-stage company relentlessly focused on the discovery and development of precisely designed cancer therapeutics, transforming what science can do for patients. Sutro’s fit-for-purpose technology, including cell-free XpressCF®, provides the opportunity for broader patient benefit and an improved patient experience. Sutro has multiple clinical stage candidates, including luveltamab tazevibulin, or luvelta, a registrational-stage folate receptor alpha (FolRα)-targeting ADC in clinical studies. A robust pipeline, coupled with high-value collaborations and industry partnerships, validates our continuous product innovation. Sutro is headquartered in South San Francisco. For more information, follow Sutro on social media @Sutrobio, or visit www.sutrobio.com.

  • 2022 Best Places to Work
  • 2023 Best Places to Work
  • 2024 Best Places to Work
111 Oyster Point Blvd
South San Francisco, CA 94080
Tel: 650.881.6500
Stock Symbol: STRO
  • Featured Employer Badge
Sutro Biopharma’s CEO on ADCs, non-cell protein synthesis, and more
Bill Newell, CEO Interviewed by Brad Loncar, Founder, Biotech TV
NEWS
A white blood cell charging an ADC/
Drug Development
Drug Developers Tap the Immune System to Supercharge ADCs
With the antibody drug conjugate market projected to hit $28 billion by 2028, some companies are looking to harness the drugs for immunotherapy.
July 8, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Illustration of ADCs and 100-dollar bills
Deals
5 Major ADC Deals This Year Highlight Investment Uptick
In 2023, the ADC market exceeded $10 billion, and this momentum is persisting into 2024, as evidenced by several strategic deals and a robust pipeline of candidate drugs.
July 2, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Roxanne Nelson
Pictured: The exterior of Sutro Biopharma's headquarters in South San Francisco
Drug Development
Ipsen Inks Potential $900M Deal with Sutro for Global Rights to Preclinical ADC
Under the agreement, Ipsen nabs exclusive global rights for development and commercialization of Sutro Biopharma’s STRO-003, an antibody-drug conjugate which is completing the final stages of preclinical development.
April 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Bio NC
Best Places to Work in Biopharma 2023 Report Reveals Most Sought-After Employers
BioSpace’s 2023 “Best Places to Work,” highlights innovative companies with a positive workplace culture, flexibility and strong leadership.
November 11, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Business
Astellas and Sutro Unite to Overcome Checkpoint Inhibitor Limitations with iADCs
Astellas Pharma and Sutro Biopharma inked a global collaboration and licensing deal to work to discover and develop novel immunostimulatory antibody-drug conjugates.
June 28, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Courtesy of Getty Images
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: AACR, AAN and COVID-19
It was a very busy week for clinical trial news, with much of it coming out of the American Association of Cancer Research Annual Meeting. Read on for details.
April 15, 2022
 · 
12 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Sutro Delivers Evidence of One-Two Immunogenic Punch at AACR
Sutro Biopharma presented Phase I data at (AACR) showing that its lead compound, STRO-002, not only kills the tumor but also elicits immunogenic cell death.
April 9, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Gail Dutton
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Nov. 19
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
November 18, 2021
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Photos courtesy of Shoreline Biosciences, Axogen a
Genetown
Conquering Biopharma’s Post-Pandemic Recruitment Challenge
With multiple job openings across the industry, biotech and biopharma employers have to come up with different strategies to retain top talent.
September 15, 2021
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
IN THE PRESS
Business
Sutro Biopharma Appoints Dr. Barbara Leyman as Chief Business Development Officer
July 10, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Business
VGXI Inc. announces a strategic partnership with Sutro Biopharma Inc. to support growing clinical pipeline
June 3, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Business
Sutro Biopharma Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results, Business Highlights and Select Anticipated Milestones
May 13, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Biotech Bay
Sutro Biopharma Announces Initiation of Randomized Portion (Part 2) of REFRαME-O1 Trial
April 30, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Biotech Bay
Sutro Biopharma Announces Pricing of $75 Million Underwritten Offering
April 2, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Biotech Bay
Ipsen and Sutro Biopharma announce exclusive global licensing agreement for an ADC targeting solid tumors
April 2, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Business
Sutro Biopharma Reports Full Year 2023 Financial Results, Business Highlights and Select Anticipated Milestones
March 25, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Biotech Bay
Sutro Biopharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - February 06, 2024
February 6, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Biotech Bay
Sutro Biopharma Highlights Potential Multi-Cancer Opportunity for Luvelta, a FolRα-targeting ADC
January 4, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Biotech Bay
Sutro Biopharma to Host Investor Webcast Highlighting Potential Multi-Cancer Opportunity for Luvelta, a FolRα-targeted ADC, on January 4, 2024
December 14, 2023
 · 
5 min read
