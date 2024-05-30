SUBSCRIBE
Heather McKenzie

Senior Editor

Heather McKenzie is a professional journalist with more than five years experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. Since joining BioSpace, she has written more than 200 features and breaking news articles with a particular focus in neuroscience and gene therapy. She has also traveled internationally to cover global biotech hubs such as Israel. In previous roles, she has covered current affairs, sports, education and politics. She previously spent eight years as a senior content producer for executive-level business conferences in the pharma/biotech, legal, energy and business strategy sectors. In her free time, Heather enjoys creative writing, spending time with family and playing with her energetic Russian Blue cat Roofus. She hails from Toronto and has also lived in Chicago and Chesapeake, Virginia. You can reach her at heather.mckenzie@biospace.com.

This illustration is AI10 EPS contains a transparency blend and partial blur effect, which makes up the reflective/highlight shape for the icon.
Business
BridgeBio Grows Up, Trims Pipeline as It Leans Into Late-Stage Assets
As it nears a crucial FDA action date for its transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy candidate, BridgeBio focuses on its late-stage pipeline.
September 12, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Podcast
BioMarin Fails to Reassure Investors, Terns Moves Forward in Obesity, ESMO Excitement
BioMarin’s new business strategy leaves investors with questions; Lykos CEO steps down; Terns releases compelling data on oral weight loss candidate; and more.
September 11, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: A scientist works behind an FDA sign/Tay
FDA
FDA Tracker: Travere Secures Full Approval for IgAN Drug Filspari
In 2023, the FDA greenlit 55 new drugs and 34 cell and gene therapies. Follow along as BioSpace keeps you up to date on all of the FDA’s decisions in 2024.
September 9, 2024
 · 
174 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Aerial view of the coastal area of Barcelona overlooking Olympic Harbor marina
Cancer
ESMO 2024 Preview: Bispecifics and TIGITs Among the Hottest Topics in Oncology
Bispecific antibodies and anti-TIGIT therapies both appear to be writing comeback stories as cancer experts head to Barcelona for the 2024 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress. Radioligand therapies and synthetic lethality assets are also attracting attention.
September 9, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Podcast
Lilly’s DTC Obesity Push, Layoffs, and an Eye on Ocular Diseases
Eli Lilly offers weight loss drug Zepbound directly to consumers while Novo Nordisk continues to struggle with supply challenges for its own GLP-1s. Meanwhile, gene therapies for retinal diseases target competitive market, and layoffs persist.
September 4, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
A human eye and human ear
Editorial
Eyes, Ears Get Their Due With Cell and Gene Therapy
With promising early results, cell and gene therapies are making headway against both rare and common ocular and auditory diseases.
September 3, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Podcast
A Tough Ending, New Beginnings and China-U.S. Biopharma Relations
Well-financed startup Tome is winding down operations just as two new companies, Borealis Biosciences and GondolaBio, are launching. Meanwhile, in the midst of already tense relations with China, House lawmakers raise the alarm about U.S. companies working with the country’s military on trials.
August 28, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Podcast
New IRA Drug Prices, Lots of Layoffs, Moderna’s Vaccine Opportunity
Last week, the Biden administration revealed the first drug prices negotiated under the Inflation Reduction Act; Lykos, Grail and others make substantial staffing cuts, and Pfizer/BioNTech see mixed results for their COVID/flu vaccine.
August 21, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
FDA headquarters with a purple psychedelic background.
Psychedelics
FDA’s Lykos Rejection Delays—But Doesn’t Stop—Psychedelic Therapies
Psychedelic drug developers are undeterred by the FDA’s Complete Response Letter for the company’s MDMA therapy for PTSD, and experts expect Lykos will ultimately obtain approval.
August 19, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Employees Walking In And Out Of The Door, Some Were Leaving Their Job And Some Were Being Hired At The Same Time. Full Length, Isolated On Solid Color Background. Vector, Illustration, Flat Design, Character.
Layoffs
Lykos to Slash 75% of Workforce Following FDA Rejection
Lykos will lay off approximately three-quarters of its staff amidst a reorganization aimed at helping the company complete a regulatory resubmission for its MDMA-assisted therapy.
August 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Podcast
Lykos Rejection, Pfizer’s RSV Win, Lilly Vs. Novo and More
Lykos Therapeutics will ask the FDA to reconsider its rejection of the company’s MDMA-assisted PTSD therapy, Pfizer scores positive Phase III results for its RSV vaccine, a roundup of Q2 earnings season and more.
August 14, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
A pill bottle in between two injector pens
Obesity
5 Obesity Readouts to Watch in the Second Half of 2024
Hundreds of companies are currently running clinical trials in the increasingly lucrative obesity space. BioSpace looks at five candidates with data expected before the end of the year.
August 12, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Hand holding a pill against psychedelic background
Psychedelics
FDA Rejects Lykos’ MDMA-Assisted PTSD Therapy After Negative Adcomm
Clinical trial concerns and a negative advisory committee vote ultimately sunk the treatment.
August 9, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Kenny Walter
DNA and single-use syringes
Rare Diseases
Biopharma Entrepreneurs Make Business Case for Personalized Genetic Medicines
Experts say the time is now to develop and provide widespread access to genetic medicines for the rarest diseases. What’s more, they say it is a moral imperative.
August 7, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Podcast
Pharma Campaign Contributions, Vaccine Hiccups and Lykos’ Moment of Truth
With U.S. election season now in full swing, BioSpace looks at pharmaceutical-associated campaign contributions. Plus, Q2 earnings, Adaptimmune’s big approval, an anticipated FDA decision on an MDMA-assisted treatment and more.
August 7, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
