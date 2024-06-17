SUBSCRIBE
BioForest

Oregon & Washington

Home to gorgeous cities and national parks alike, the BioForest Hotbed is comprised of biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies in Oregon and Washington. The addition of tech giants using Seattle as hubs, including the Microsoft and Google campuses and Amazon headquarters, contributes to a pipeline of available tech talent.

Universities including University of Washington and Oregon Health and Science University add to the success of this region as a biotech hotspot.

BioForest is also home to associations Life Science Washington and Oregon Bio.

NEWS FROM BIOFOREST
Pictured: 3D rendering of antibody-drug conjugate/
BioForest
ADC-Focused ProfoundBio Raises $112M in Oversubscribed Series B
February 14, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
A moving truck parked in San Francisco’s Nob Hill
BioForest
How the Pandemic Shifted the Rules of Recruiting
October 25, 2023
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Amanda Heidt
2023 Hotbed Maps
Bio NC
BioSpace Releases Exclusive Hotbed Maps
January 5, 2023
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Lisa Munger
BioForest
Sana and BioLife Tout BioForest Region as Best Place to Work
November 16, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Rosemary Scott
Bio NC
Best Places to Work in Biopharma 2023 Report Reveals Most Sought-After Employers
BioSpace’s 2023 “Best Places to Work,” highlights innovative companies with a positive workplace culture, flexibility and strong leadership.
November 11, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
NRX-101
Drug Development
Battered by Setbacks, Eliem is Back on Track in MDD
October 6, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
With $50M, Vilya’s Peptides Aim to Transcend Cells’ Lipid Membrane
August 30, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
COMPANIES IN BIOFOREST
Lundbeck
Notch Therapeutics
Sana Biotechnology
Heidi Hagen, Sonoma Biotherapeutics
Business
BioForest is Breaking Out with Innovation, Talent and Investment
August 27, 2022
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Bio NC
The Top Biopharma Companies Hiring New Grads Across the U.S.
August 19, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Rosemary Scott
Sana President and CEO Steve Harr/Courtesy of Sana
Business
Seattle’s Sana Biotech Shifts Manufacturing to Bothell, Washington, Adds Key Leaders
June 2, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Courtesy of Shutterstock
BioForest
Portland-based Nonprofit Takes Aim at Childhood Cancers
May 31, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
MORE COMPANIES IN BIOFOREST
Allen Institute
Bend Bioscience
BIOTRONIK
Cajal Neuroscience
Gilead Sciences, Inc.
InduPro
Inventprise
Keliomics
Monod Bio
Omeros Corporation
Outpace
Parse Biosciences
PDX Pharmaceuticals
ProfoundBio
RareCyte
Revalesio
Sedia Biosciences
Variant Bio
