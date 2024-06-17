Home to gorgeous cities and national parks alike, the BioForest Hotbed is comprised of biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies in Oregon and Washington. The addition of tech giants using Seattle as hubs, including the Microsoft and Google campuses and Amazon headquarters, contributes to a pipeline of available tech talent.

Universities including University of Washington and Oregon Health and Science University add to the success of this region as a biotech hotspot.

BioForest is also home to associations Life Science Washington and Oregon Bio.