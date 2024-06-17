Alumis Inc.
Alumis Inc. is a precision medicines company with the mission to transform the lives of patients with autoimmune diseases. Our experienced leadership team brings a proven track record in precision drug development of groundbreaking therapies.
Even with treatment innovations of the last two decades, many patients with immunologic conditions continue to suffer.
With a unique precision analytics platform and an unwavering commitment to advancing our understanding of immunologic diseases, Alumis Inc. will rewrite the autoimmune treatment playbook by developing the right medicine for each patient.
611 Gateway Blvd, Suite 820
South San Francisco, CA 94080
Fresh off its $259 million Series C funding round, Alumis unveiled mid-stage data Saturday for its TYK2 inhibitor ESK-001 demonstrating strong symptomatic improvement in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.
The California-based biotech will use the Series C funding to move its TYK2 inhibitor into Phase III in plaque psoriasis this year in a potential challenge to Bristol Myers Squibb and Takeda.
Foresite Labs CEO Vikram Bajaj believes that data science will fundamentally transform the life sciences and translate into the development of new therapeutics for various disease states.
