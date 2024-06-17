SUBSCRIBE
Alumis Inc.

Alumis Inc. is a precision medicines company with the mission to transform the lives of patients with autoimmune diseases. Our experienced leadership team brings a proven track record in precision drug development of groundbreaking therapies.

Even with treatment innovations of the last two decades, many patients with immunologic conditions continue to suffer.

With a unique precision analytics platform and an unwavering commitment to advancing our understanding of immunologic diseases, Alumis Inc. will rewrite the autoimmune treatment playbook by developing the right medicine for each patient.

611 Gateway Blvd, Suite 820
South San Francisco, CA 94080
Pictured: Woman scratching skin lesions on her elb
Drug Development
Alumis’ TYK2 Blocker Clears Phase II in Plaque Psoriasis on Heels of Series C
Fresh off its $259 million Series C funding round, Alumis unveiled mid-stage data Saturday for its TYK2 inhibitor ESK-001 demonstrating strong symptomatic improvement in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.
March 11, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Alumis Raises $259M Series C, Challenges BMS and Takeda for Autoimmune Markets
The California-based biotech will use the Series C funding to move its TYK2 inhibitor into Phase III in plaque psoriasis this year in a potential challenge to Bristol Myers Squibb and Takeda.
March 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Foresite Labs CEO Vikram Bajaj_company courtesy
Business
With New Funds, Foresite’s Bajaj Outlines Coming Life Sciences Transformation
Foresite Labs CEO Vikram Bajaj believes that data science will fundamentally transform the life sciences and translate into the development of new therapeutics for various disease states.
March 3, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Press Releases
Alumis Initiates ONWARD Phase 3 Clinical Program Evaluating ESK-001, an Oral TYK2 Inhibitor, in Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis
July 29, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Business
Alumis Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
July 2, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Drug Development
Alumis Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of CNS Penetrant Allosteric TYK2 Inhibitor A-005
April 30, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Bay
Alumis to Participate in the 2024 Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference
March 11, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Drug Development
Alumis Presents Positive Data from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of ESK-001, an Oral Allosteric TYK2 Inhibitor for the Treatment of Plaque Psoriasis, at AAD Annual Meeting
March 9, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Biotech Bay
Alumis Announces Upsized $259M Series C Financing to Advance Clinical-stage Pipeline of Oral Therapies Designed to Address Immune Dysfunction
March 6, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Drug Development
Alumis Presents Preclinical Data for Allosteric TYK2 Inhibitor A-005 at ACTRIMS
March 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Drug Development
Alumis Announces Expansion of Allosteric TYK2 Inhibitor, ESK-001, Phase 2 Program into Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) and Uveitis
June 29, 2023
 · 
6 min read
Drug Development
Alumis Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in Phase 2 Clinical Trial of ESK-001 for the Treatment of Plaque Psoriasis
September 28, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Business
Alumis Appoints Jörn Drappa M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer and Roman G. Rubio, M.D., as Senior Vice President, Clinical Development and Translational Medicine
September 8, 2022
 · 
3 min read
