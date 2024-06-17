SUBSCRIBE
Mammoth Biosciences

Mammoth Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on leveraging its proprietary ultracompact CRISPR systems to develop long-term curative therapies, as well as other applications such as decentralized precision diagnostics. Founded by CRISPR pioneer and Nobel laureate Jennifer Doudna and Trevor Martin, Janice Chen, and Lucas Harrington, the company’s ultracompact proteins are designed to enable in vivo gene editing in difficult to reach tissues utilizing both nuclease applications and new editing modalities beyond double stranded breaks, including base editing, gene writing, and epigenetic editing. The company is building out its pipeline of potential in vivo gene editing therapeutics and capabilities and has partnerships with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to broaden the reach of its innovative and proprietary technology. Mammoth’s deep science and industry experience, along with a robust and differentiated intellectual property portfolio, have enabled the company to further its mission to transform the lives of patients and deliver on the full promise of CRISPR technologies.

  • 2023 Best Places to Work
South San Francisco, CA 94080
Tel: (650) 294-8583
  • Featured Employer
NEWS
A hand cutting a slice of DNA
CRISPR
Small Enzymes, Giant Leaps: CRISPR’s Next-Generation Approach to Genetic Diseases
Ultracompact CRISPR systems, which are in some cases one-third the size of Cas9, are being designed to be more specific and enable in vivo gene editing in difficult to reach tissues.
August 5, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Regeneron logo on a light brown building
Business
Regeneron Pays Mammoth $100M to Access CRISPR Enzymes for AAV Delivery
Regeneron will use Mammoth Biosciences’ tiny Cas enzymes to deliver in vivo CRISPR-based gene editing therapies to tissues and cell types beyond the liver, the companies announced Thursday.
April 25, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Mammoth Biosciences Co-Founder and CEO Trevor Mart
Business
From Bench to Boardroom, PhD-Wielding Founders Buck Tradition
Today, scientist-founders are likely to remain in charge, shepherding the companies they founded to the next iteration. BioSpace spoke with one such founder, Mammoth Biosciences’ Trevor Martin.
May 25, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Gail Dutton
Courtesy of Volker Hartmann/Getty Images
Business
Legendary Bayer is Reinventing its Story with Cell and Gene Therapy
Bayer has transformed its pipeline by acquiring multiple cell and gene therapy companies, paving the way for life-saving and life-altering therapies for patients with different disease types.
January 11, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Courtesy of Volker Hartmann/Getty Images
Business
Bayer Strikes “Mammoth” CRISPR Deal to Bolster Cell and Gene Therapy
Bayer and Mammoth Biosciences forged a strategic collaboration potentially valued at more than $1 billion. The partnership grants Bayer access to Mammoth’s CRISPR technology to develop in vivo gene-editing therapies.
January 10, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Biotech Bay
Two VCs Raise Over $1 Billion for New Health Care Innovation
The life sciences industry might just be filling a bit richer this week as two major venture capital firms announced the closing of new funds.
November 5, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Business
Jennifer Doudna’s Mammoth Links with Vertex in $700 Million Ultra-Small CRISPR Deal
Mammoth Biosciences just announced a collaboration with Vertex to develop in vivo gene-editing therapeutics for patients with either of two serious, but not-yet-disclosed diseases.
October 26, 2021
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Gail Dutton
Business
Money on the Move: September 8 – 14
Ramping up after the Labor Day holiday, funds are flowing fast and free into these life science companies.
September 15, 2021
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Business
Mammoth Biosciences Achieves Unicorn Status After Securing Over $195 Million
Mammoth will use the funds to build and broaden its stable of next-generation CRISPR products to detect and cure various diseases.
September 10, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Biotech Bay
Mammoth Biosciences to Present at Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy
May 2, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Regeneron and Mammoth Biosciences Collaborate to Pursue Next-Generation CRISPR-Based Gene Editing for Multiple Diseases
April 25, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Biotech Bay
Mammoth Biosciences to Present at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy
May 8, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Biotech Bay
Mammoth Biosciences to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
January 5, 2023
 · 
1 min read
Business
Mammoth Biosciences Announces Appointment of Phil Tinmouth, Siang Chin to Key Leadership Roles
December 5, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Business
Mammoth Biosciences Named to Fast Company’s 2022 List of the Next Big Things in Tech
November 17, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Business
Mammoth Biosciences Named in BioSpace’s 2023 Best Places to Work
November 14, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Business
Mammoth Biosciences Named as an “Endpoints 11” Most Promising Startup of 2022
September 22, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Business
Mammoth Biosciences Announces Key Leadership Appointments
March 23, 2022
 · 
4 min read
FDA
Mammoth Biosciences Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for First CRISPR-based High-Throughput COVID-19 Test
January 24, 2022
 · 
2 min read
