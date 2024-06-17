SUBSCRIBE
CSL is a global biotechnology company with a dynamic portfolio of lifesaving medicines, including those that treat hemophilia and immune deficiencies, vaccines to prevent influenza, and therapies in iron deficiency and nephrology. Since our start in 1916, we have been driven by our promise to save lives using the latest technologies. Today, CSL – including our three businesses, CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus and CSL Vifor – provides lifesaving products to patients in more than 100 countries and employs 32,000 people.

Areas of Expertise

We focus and demonstrate global leadership in three distinct areas—rare and serious diseases; influenza vaccines; and iron deficiency and nephrology.

Rare & Serious Diseases

CSL Behring is a global biotherapeutics leader driven by our promise to save lives. Focused on serving patients’ needs by using the latest technologies, we discover, develop and deliver innovative therapies for people living with conditions in the immunology, hematology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, and transplant therapeutic areas.

Vaccines

As one of the largest influenza vaccine providers in the world, CSL Seqirus is a major contributor to the prevention of influenza globally and a transcontinental partner in pandemic preparedness. CSL Seqirus utilizes egg, cell and adjuvant technologies to offer a broad portfolio of differentiated influenza vaccines in more than 20 countries.

Iron Deficiency & Nephrology

With our iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia expertise in heart failure, kidney disease, gastroenterology or inflammatory bowel disease, patient blood management and women’s health, we help patients affected by these conditions to live better, healthier lives.

1020 First Avenue
King of Prussia, PA 19406
Tel: 610-878-4000
NEWS
Aerial skyline of Austin
Career Advice
9 Life Sciences Companies Hiring in Texas
Looking for a job in Texas? Check out these nine companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
August 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Office building science collage
Career Advice
The Top 12 Companies Hiring in Biopharma Now
Looking for a biopharma job? Check out the BioSpace list of 12 top companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
July 11, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
BioMidwest
Top 5 Companies Hiring in Illinois
Looking for a biopharma job in Illinois? Check out these top five companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
May 29, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Office building science collage
Job Trends
The Top 11 Companies Hiring in Biopharma Now
Looking for a biopharma job? Check out the BioSpace list of 11 top companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
April 3, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: CSL's building in Prague, Czech Republic
Drug Development
CSL Heart Attack Hopeful Fails to Meet Primary Endpoint in Phase III Trial
CSL’s investigational cholesterol efflux enhancer CSL112 failed to reduce major adverse cardiovascular events within 90 days in patients who had just suffered a heart attack.
February 12, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Nurse administers IV_iStock, gorodenkoff
Drug Development
Plasma and Cell and Gene Therapy Milestones Highlight R&D Growth at CSL
CSL’s AEGIS-II trial and cell and gene therapy expansion highlight the significant global expansion within the company over the past five years.
July 21, 2023
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Caleigh Findley
Genetown
ICER Deems Hemophilia Gene Therapies Worth the $2.5M Price Tag (Updated)
The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) concluded that even at a hefty lifetime cost of $2.5 million, gene therapies for hemophilia A and B are worth it.
September 15, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Chesnot/Getty Images
Business
Sanofi, Novo Nordisk Continue to Carve Out Hemophilia Niches
Sanofi announced positive data for its therapeutic, fitusiran, for treating patients with hemophilia A and B, as well as efanesoctocog alfa therapy for treating hemophilia A.
July 11, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Two Remarkable Women of Takeda’s C-Suite Make the Professional Personal
At the start of Takeda’s fiscal year on April 1, Ramona Sequeira and Julie Kim stepped into new positions on the company’s executive leadership team and became role models for women.
May 25, 2022
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Abbey Glasure
News
CSL Seqirus Begins Shipping Its Portfolio of Influenza Vaccines for the 2024/25 Flu Season
July 10, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Business
Nature Communications Publishes Pivotal Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Tolerability of CSL and Arcturus Therapeutics’ COVID-19 Vaccine
May 20, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Drug Development
Policy
Ferinject® approved by Health Canada for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult and pediatric patients and iron deficiency in adult patients with heart failure
March 19, 2024
 · 
7 min read
BioMidwest
Genezen Enters Licensing Agreement with CSL for the Cytegrity™ Stable Lentivirus Production System
February 21, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Drug Development
ABIONYX Pharma Acknowledges the Clinical Results of the Phase 3 AEGIS-II Study Evaluating the Efficacy and Safety of CSL Behring’s Human-plasma-derived apoA-I, CSL112
February 15, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Drug Development
CSL Announces Top-line Results from the Phase 3 AEGIS-II Trial Evaluating the Efficacy and Safety of CSL112 (apolipoprotein A-I [human])
February 11, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
New COVID-19 sa-mRNA Results from CSL and Arcturus Therapeutics Demonstrate Longer Duration of Immunity Compared to Conventional COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Booster - February 5, 2024
February 5, 2024
 · 
7 min read
BioMidwest
Harris Poll Survey Finds People Receiving Treatment for CIDP Are Interested in Exploring More Convenient Treatment Options
January 16, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Pharm Country
CSL Behring Announces Availability of Hizentra® (Immune Globulin Subcutaneous [Human] 20% Liquid) 10g Prefilled Syringe
January 3, 2024
 · 
8 min read
