CSL is a global biotechnology company with a dynamic portfolio of lifesaving medicines, including those that treat hemophilia and immune deficiencies, vaccines to prevent influenza, and therapies in iron deficiency and nephrology. Since our start in 1916, we have been driven by our promise to save lives using the latest technologies. Today, CSL – including our three businesses, CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus and CSL Vifor – provides lifesaving products to patients in more than 100 countries and employs 32,000 people.

Areas of Expertise

We focus and demonstrate global leadership in three distinct areas—rare and serious diseases; influenza vaccines; and iron deficiency and nephrology.

Rare & Serious Diseases

CSL Behring is a global biotherapeutics leader driven by our promise to save lives. Focused on serving patients’ needs by using the latest technologies, we discover, develop and deliver innovative therapies for people living with conditions in the immunology, hematology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, and transplant therapeutic areas.

Vaccines

As one of the largest influenza vaccine providers in the world, CSL Seqirus is a major contributor to the prevention of influenza globally and a transcontinental partner in pandemic preparedness. CSL Seqirus utilizes egg, cell and adjuvant technologies to offer a broad portfolio of differentiated influenza vaccines in more than 20 countries.

Iron Deficiency & Nephrology

With our iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia expertise in heart failure, kidney disease, gastroenterology or inflammatory bowel disease, patient blood management and women’s health, we help patients affected by these conditions to live better, healthier lives.