Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoffs
Biopharma Layoff Tracker 2024: Entero, Precigen, Sumitomo and More Cut Staff
Follow along as BioSpace keeps you up-to-date on the latest pharma and biotech layoffs.
August 8, 2024
 · 
132 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Pictured: Novavax/Getty Images, STR/NurPhoto
Business
Novavax Misses Q2 Revenue Estimate, Cuts 2024 Forecast on COVID-19 Vaccine Sales
August 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Handshake over a deal/iStock, PeopleImag
Mergers & acquisitions
Recursion, Exscientia Merge to Create AI-Enabled Biotech
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Merck Research Laboratories in South San Francisco, California
Lung Cancer
Merck Halts Phase III Trial of Keytruda, Anti-TIGIT Combo in Small Cell Lung Cancer
The pharma said Thursday it is stopping a late-stage study of its blockbuster Keytruda plus the anti-TIGIT antibody vibostolimab and chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, following a recommendation from an independent data monitoring committee.
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Eli Lilly's Biotechnology Center in California
Earnings
Lilly Beats Q2 Expectations as Tirzepatide Supply Stabilizes, Raises Full-Year Revenue Guidance by $3B
Eli Lilly comfortably cleared analyst estimates in the second quarter after improving supply of its blockbuster tirzepatide brands Mounjaro and Zepbound, which together generated more than $4 billion in sales.
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novartis' office building in Marburg, Germany
IgA nephropathy
Novartis’ Fabhalta Gets FDA Accelerated Approval, Becomes First Complement Inhibitor for IgAN
Fabhalta is approved for the treatment of IgAN patients who are at risk of rapid disease progression, which is indicated by a urine protein-to-creatinine ratio of at least 1.5 g/g.
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
MRI scans of the brain
Parkinson’s disease
Amneal Wins FDA Approval for Extended-Release Oral Parkinson’s Drug
Crexont was previously rejected by the regulator in June 2023, citing insufficient safety data. However, Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ resubmission included findings from a healthy volunteer study.
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Government
Vertex Reaches Reimbursement Deal with UK for Casgevy Gene Therapy in Thalassemia
Patients in the U.K. with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia will have access to Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ gene editing therapy Casgevy, thanks to an agreement with the National Health Service on the price.
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novo Nordisk headquarters in Silicon Valley
Earnings
Novo Lowers Full-Year Proft Guidance Amid Disappointing Q2 Semaglutide Sales
Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide brands Ozempic and Wegovy fell short of analyst expectations in the second quarter, mainly held back by supply headwinds. The company’s shares dropped more than 7% in Wednesday morning trading.
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
FEATURED STORIES
Merck & Co. headquarters in Silicon Valley; Merck & Co. Inc. is an American multinational pharmaceutical company
Vaccines
Gardasil Chinese Distribution Issue Still a Mystery to Analysts
After Merck noted the issue in its Q2 earnings call without providing specifics, analysts are left in the dark about the HPV vaccine’s future in China.
August 7, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
DNA and single-use syringes
Rare Diseases
Biopharma Entrepreneurs Make Business Case for Personalized Genetic Medicines
Experts say the time is now to develop and provide widespread access to genetic medicines for the rarest diseases. What’s more, they say it is a moral imperative.
August 7, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Illustration of a brain with DNA strands in the background
Opinion
Cell and Gene Therapy Shows Early Promise Against Alzheimer’s—But Challenges Remain
Longeveron and Lexeo Therapeutics are working on CGT therapies to treat Alzheimer’s disease, but it’s not clear whether they have a better chance of success than traditional approaches.
August 5, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Jia Jie Chen

FROM BIOSPACE INSIGHTS
Lori Ellis interviews Dr. Peter Marks at DIA Global 2024
News
FDA CBER Director Dr. Peter Marks Discusses Industry Growth, Collaboration and Communication
The groundwork being done in 2024 is building the foundation for global collaboration in the future.
July 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Pictured: The Resilience Cincinnati facility, which handles fill/finish and device assembly and packaging
Employer Resources
With Latest Expansion in Ohio, Resilience Can Best Serve Partners and Patients
June 27, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights Staff
Pictured: Silhouettes of people on report cover
Employer Resources
Report: The State of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging in Life Sciences
May 6, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Business
A Takeda Oncology Leader’s Passion Fuels A Patient-First Approach
April 24, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights Staff
Policy
Can $12 Billion Jumpstart Women’s Health?
April 8, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Policy
Global Healthcare Celebrates Tech Successes & Grapples with Cybersecurity at HIMSS 2024
March 26, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Policy
Cautiously Stepping Into the Future of AI by Stepping Back Into the Past at DIA’s MASC
March 19, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
LATEST PODCASTS
Podcast
Pharma Campaign Contributions, Vaccine Hiccups and Lykos’ Moment of Truth
With U.S. election season now in full swing, BioSpace looks at pharmaceutical-associated campaign contributions. Plus, Q2 earnings, Adaptimmune’s big approval, an anticipated FDA decision on an MDMA-assisted treatment and more.
August 7, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Drug Development
The Political Shape of the Future Clinical Trial Space
In this episode, Lori and guests discuss the pursuit of adequate representation and how clinical trials are being shaped by the legal environment they operate within.
August 1, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Podcasts
Q2 Earnings Bonanza, M&A Accelerates and Alzheimer’s Data
Second-quarter earnings season continues with Big Pharma beating Wall Street expectations, the author of an encrypted email sent to BioSpace has a proposal for Moderna and Merck, Roche and Viking seek quicker entry to the obesity market, and AAIC is in full swing.
July 31, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
SPECIAL EDITIONS
Deals
Deep Dive: Biopharma M&A Activity Picks Up Steam
The pace of mergers and acquisitions has accelerated. In this deep dive, BioSpace takes a closer look at the nature of recent deals and the players involved.
June 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
Drug Development
Deep Dive: Psychedelics for Mental Health
In this deep dive BioSpace analyzes the neuropsychedelic therapeutics pipeline, which grabbed headlines in February when the FDA accepted the New Drug Application for Lykos Therapeutics’ MDMA capsules for PTSD.
June 5, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Drug Delivery
Deep Dive: Drug Price Reform
In this deep dive, BioSpace takes a closer look at the drug price crisis in the U.S. As President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump gear up for a rematch in the 2024 election, we explore how federal reforms to lower costs could be leveraged on the campaign trail.
April 18, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Neil Versel
DEALS
exteriors of Merck, Biogen and BMS
  1. exteriors of Merck, Biogen and BMS
    Deals
    Top I&I Deals So Far in 2024
    The size of the global immunology market is projected to nearly double by 2032 to a quarter of a trillion dollars. Here are this year’s standout deals in the space.
    August 7, 2024
     · 
    5 min read
     · 
    Mollie Barnes
  2. South San Francisco, CA, USA - May 1, 2022: Exterior view of the Merck Researches Laboratories in South San Francisco, California. Merck & Co., Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Rahway, New Jersey. The company does business as Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) outside the United States and Canada.
    Deals
    Daiichi Pays Merck $170M for T-Cell Engager, Expands ADC Partnership
    After dropping $4 billion on a deal with the Japanese company last year, Merck is getting back some of its investment as Daiichi Sankyo buys into a Phase I/II T-cell engager therapy acquired from Harpoon Therapeutics.
    August 6, 2024
     · 
    1 min read
     · 
    Kate Goodwin
  3. Sangamo Therapeutics headquarters in Brisbane, California
    Deals
    Cash-Strapped Sangamo Gets Lifeline from Genentech in Potential $1.9B Neuro Deal
    Sangamo Therapeutics announced Tuesday it secured an exclusive licensing agreement with Roche’s Genentech, which is paying $50 million in near-term upfront fees and milestone payments to develop novel genomic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases.
    August 6, 2024
     · 
    2 min read
     · 
    Tyler Patchen
  4. Pictured: Money growth/iStock, RomoloTavani
    Funding
    Symbiotic Capital Launches With More Than $600M to Provide Life Science Loans
    Biotech entrepreneur Arie Belldegrun and former Roche CEO Franz Humer are part of the credit firm’s push to provide companies with another source of funding, Symbiotic Capital announced Tuesday.
    August 6, 2024
     · 
    2 min read
     · 
    Nick Paul Taylor
  5. Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
    Deals
    BMS Backs Out of $1.5B Deal, Returns Rights to Agenus for Bispecific Antibody
    As part of a pipeline realignment, Bristol Myers Squibb is returning the rights to Agenus for its proprietary TIGIT bispecific antibody program and terminating their 2021 license, development and commercialization agreement.
    August 5, 2024
     · 
    2 min read
     · 
    Tyler Patchen
WEIGHT LOSS
Novo Nordisk's corporate headquarters in Denmark
  1. Novo Nordisk's corporate headquarters in Denmark
    Supply chain
    Novo Nearly Catches Up to Lilly, Clears Ozempic and Wegovy from FDA Drug Shortage List
    A day after Eli Lilly’s obesity and weight-loss therapies were removed from the regulator’s database, Novo Nordisk also made strides in boosting the supply of all but one of semaglutide’s shortages.
    August 7, 2024
     · 
    2 min read
     · 
    Tristan Manalac
  2. Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
    Earnings
    Amgen Touts Q2 Growth Bolstered by Horizon Buy, Promising Obesity Pipeline
    The company is projecting that future growth will be driven by geographic and label expansions for its rare disease assets, as well as potential approvals in obesity.
    August 7, 2024
     · 
    2 min read
     · 
    Tristan Manalac
  3. Eli Lilly's world headquarters in Indianapolis
    Drug shortages
    Lilly’s Mounjaro and Zepbound No Longer on FDA Drug Shortage List
    All doses of Eli Lilly’s type 2 diabetes medication Mounjaro and weight-loss drug Zepbound are now available, according to an update on Friday to the FDA’s drug shortage database.
    August 5, 2024
     · 
    2 min read
     · 
    Tristan Manalac
  4. Lilly's Institute for Genetic Medicine building in Boston
    Cardiovascular disease
    Lilly’s Tirzepatide Clears Phase III Cardiovascular Study on Heels of Novo
    Eli Lilly on Thursday released late-stage data showing a 38% reduction in the risk of heart failure outcomes, as it plays catch-up with Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide which won the FDA’s cardio nod in March.
    August 1, 2024
     · 
    2 min read
     · 
    Tristan Manalac
  5. FDA signage at its office in Maryland
    Obesity
    FDA Flags Safety Risks of Compounded Versions of Novo’s Semaglutide, Reports Hospitalizations
    The regulator on Friday warned healthcare providers and patients about adverse events linked with dosing errors from compounded versions of Novo Nordisk’s weight-loss and diabetes drugs.
    July 29, 2024
     · 
    2 min read
     · 
    Tristan Manalac
FDA
Exeternal view of the Servier's headquarters in France
  1. Exeternal view of the Servier's headquarters in France
    Approvals
    Servier Gets FDA Approval for First Targeted Therapy for Grade 2 IDH-Mutant Glioma
    Servier Pharmaceuticals’ vorasidenib on Tuesday secured the FDA’s green light for the treatment of patients with grade 2 gliomas carrying mutations in the IDH gene.
    August 7, 2024
     · 
    2 min read
     · 
    Tristan Manalac
  2. Pictured: A scientist works behind an FDA sign/Tay
    FDA
    FDA Approves First Engineered T Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors, Expands GSK’s Jemperli
    In 2023, the FDA greenlit 55 new drugs and 34 cell and gene therapies. Follow along as BioSpace keeps you up to date on all of the FDA’s decisions in 2024.
    August 6, 2024
     · 
    163 min read
     · 
    Heather McKenzie
  3. Facade of the FDA's office in Maryland
    Adcomms
    Zevra Gains Support of Adcomm, Clears Hurdle for Potential Rare Disease Approval
    An FDA advisory committee agreed on Friday that Zevra Therapeutics had provided sufficient efficacy data supporting the approval of arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick disease type C.
    August 5, 2024
     · 
    2 min read
     · 
    Tristan Manalac
  4. Hand holding a pill against psychedelic background
    Psychedelics
    Lykos’ MDMA-Assisted PTSD Therapy Heads to FDA After Adcomm Setback
    While an FDA advisory committee voted overwhelmingly against approving the psychedelic therapy, experts suggest it may still have a chance.
    August 5, 2024
     · 
    5 min read
     · 
    Kenny Walter
  5. 3D rendering of a T-cell
    Approvals
    Adaptimmune’s Tecelra Becomes First FDA-Approved Engineered Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors
    Approved under the regulator’s accelerated pathway, Tecelra is also the first new synovial sarcoma therapy in more than a decade, according to Adaptimmune Therapeutics.
    August 2, 2024
     · 
    2 min read
     · 
    Tristan Manalac
CAREER HUB
Illustration showing tam and diploma
Career Advice
The Ph.D. Debate: Should Scientist Roles Require Ph.D.s?
A BioSpace LinkedIn poll showed that just 19% of respondents believe biopharma professionals need Ph.D.s for scientist roles.
August 8, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing job candidate profiles of two men and one woman
Career Advice
Companies Increasingly Demand Specialized Skill Sets
August 8, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Aerial skyline of Austin
Career Advice
9 Life Sciences Companies Hiring in Texas
August 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of robot hand holding pill bottle
Career Advice
How Is Generative AI Transforming Clinical Trial Work?
Generative AI could enhance and accelerate the way people work on clinical trials. In this Q&A, a management consultant shares his insights on benefits, risks and more.
August 1, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing a hand holding binoculars against a green background
Career Advice
California’s Jobs Outlook: Life Sciences Sector Inching Toward Recovery?
While many describe California as having a tough life sciences market, there’s some optimism that employment opportunities will improve soon, according to California Life Sciences President and CEO Mike Guerra.
August 1, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Quality control professional examines sample in beaker in laboratory
Career Advice
9 Companies Hiring Quality Control Jobs
Looking for a quality control job? Check out these nine companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
August 1, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Round black and white wall clock at almost 6 o'clock on yellow background. Illustration of the concept of wake up time and off duty time
Career Advice
5 Quick Ways to Strengthen Your LinkedIn Profile in 60 Minutes
Companies will look at job candidates’ LinkedIn profiles, so make sure yours is strong, from the summary of your expertise and qualifications to testimonials from colleagues.
July 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
BioSpace
Illustration with one open hand under a question mark and another under a light bulb
Career Advice
From Eli Lilly to Entrepreneur: A Journey to Independent Consulting
After more than 20 years at Eli Lilly, Leslie Sam moved into independent consulting. To prepare for the transition, she focused on becoming technically deep and earning industry recognition.
July 31, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Road sign shows three job options: biotech, unknown and pharma
Career Advice
Majority Considering Jobs Outside Biopharma, BioSpace Report Finds
Employed and unemployed biotech and pharma professionals are thinking about job hunting in other fields amidst a challenging labor market.
July 25, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
HOTBEDS
2024 Biotech Bay Hotbed Map
Biotech Bay
2024 Biotech Beach Hotbed Map
Biotech Beach
2024 Genetown Hotbed Map
Genetown
2024 Pharm Country Hotbed Map
Pharm Country
2024 Biomidwest Hotbed Map
BioMidwest
2024 BioForest Hotbed Placement
BioForest
2024 BioCapital Hotbed Map
BioCapital
2024 Bio NC Hotbed Map
Bio NC
Lone Star Bio Hotbed Map
Lone Star Bio
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Pictured: Bayer's global pharmaceuticals headquarters in Germany
Drug Development
Bayer’s Finerenone Hits Primary Endpoint in Phase III Heart Failure Trial
With the late-stage win, Bayer announced Monday that it plans to talk to regulators about seeking approval in an indication that is central to its $3 billion-plus peak sales forecast.
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Sign outside BioNTech's building in Germany
Earnings
BioNTech’s Losses Jump Fourfold in Q2 Amid COVID-19 Cliff, Shift to Cancer
August 5, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
A closed sign hanging on the door of a business
Business
Big Pharma-Backed Ribon Therapeutics Shuts Down Business Operations
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
REPORTS
Job Trends
Report: 2024 Job Market Trends, H2 Update
This report investigates anticipated job search activity and hiring outlook for the remainder of 2024.
July 24, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Pictured: Silhouettes of people on report cover
Employer Resources
Report: The State of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging in Life Sciences
BioSpace’s third report on diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in life sciences examines dramatic shifts in attitude around diversity initiatives.
May 6, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Job Trends
Report: 2024 U.S. Life Sciences Salary Trends
BioSpace’s 2024 Salary Report explores the average salaries and salary trends of life sciences professionals.
March 18, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
CANCER
Business partners shaking hands after closing a deal
  1. Business partners shaking hands after closing a deal
    Mergers & Acquisitions
    Mallinckrodt Offloads Therakos Photopheresis Business to CVC Capital Partners for $925M
    The specialty pharmaceutical company has twice filed for bankruptcy in recent years, driven by opioid-related litigation. Mallinckrodt’s deal with CVC will allow it to pay off more than half of its net debt.
    August 6, 2024
     · 
    2 min read
     · 
    Tristan Manalac
  2. 3D illustration of blood cells being produced in the bone marrow
    Cancer
    Actinium to Farm Out AML Radioactive Drug After FDA Asks for Another Trial
    The FDA is looking for stronger overall survival data to back Actinium’s application for Iomab-B, an investigational therapy that will allow acute myeloid leukemia patients to receive bone marrow transplants.
    August 6, 2024
     · 
    2 min read
     · 
    Tristan Manalac
  3. GSK's office in Dresden, Germany
    Approvals
    GSK Wins Broad Label Expansion for Jemperli in First-Line Endometrial Cancer
    In pursuit of Merck’s blockbuster Keytruda, GSK’s Jemperli scored its own broad FDA label expansion, allowing its use in first-line endometrial cancer regardless of biomarker status.
    August 2, 2024
     · 
    2 min read
     · 
    Tristan Manalac
  4. Business people holding a meeting in a conference room
    Earnings
    Vir Lays Off 25% of Staff, Abandons Most Virus Work and Pivots to Cancer in Sanofi Deal
    As part of a major reorganization, Vir Biotechnology has discontinued the bulk of its virology work and pivoted to cancer in an exclusive licensing deal with Sanofi.
    August 2, 2024
     · 
    2 min read
     · 
    Tristan Manalac
  5. Incyte's logo on its building in Delaware
    Pipeline
    Incyte Trims Early-Stage Pipeline Amid Strategic Shift in R&D
    Incyte announced Tuesday it is realigning its research and development priorities to focus on dermatology and inflammatory assets obtained from the $750 million acquisition of Escient Pharmaceuticals.
    July 31, 2024
     · 
    2 min read
     · 
    Tristan Manalac
NEUROSCIENCE
Brain and vaccine vials
  1. Brain and vaccine vials
    Alzheimer’s disease
    New Wave of Alzheimer’s Therapies Actively Engage the Immune System
    Active immune therapies hold promise for preventing or slowing disease onset, but some experts warn of potential safety risks.
    August 5, 2024
     · 
    5 min read
     · 
    Gail Dutton
  2. The Philadelphia skyline
    Alzheimer’s disease
    New Leqembi Data Illuminate Longer-Term Effects, Tau Reduction
    Eisai presented a plethora of data on the drug at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, including a study showing the consequences of pausing treatment.
    July 31, 2024
     · 
    5 min read
     · 
    Kate Goodwin
  3. Sangamo's headquarters in Silicon Valley
    Drug Development
    Despite Late-Stage Hemophilia Win, Sangamo Remains in Do-or-Die Situation
    Sangamo and Pfizer’s hemophilia A gene therapy candidate scored a Phase III victory last week. However, with the genomic medicine company soon to run out of cash, Sangamo’s short-term prospects look bleak but not unsalvageable, analysts say.
    July 31, 2024
     · 
    3 min read
     · 
    Tyler Patchen
  4. Facade of Novo Nordisk's office in Fremont, California
    Drug Development
    Novo’s Older GLP-1 Drug Slows Cognitive Decline in Phase IIb Alzheimer’s Trial
    Cognitive function in the liraglutide cohort declined 18% slower than in the placebo arm over one year of treatment, researchers announced Tuesday at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference.
    July 30, 2024
     · 
    2 min read
     · 
    Nick Paul Taylor
  5. The EMA's former headquarters in London
    Regulatory
    EU Regulatory Panel Recommends Against Approval of Eisai, Biogen’s Leqembi for Alzheimer’s
    The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use found that Leqembi’s benefits do not outweigh the risks of severe side effects associated with the treatment.
    July 26, 2024
     · 
    2 min read
     · 
    Tyler Patchen
CELL AND GENE THERAPY
BioMarin's headquarters in San Francisco
  1. BioMarin's headquarters in San Francisco
    Gene therapy
    BioMarin Narrows Roctavian Efforts to U.S., Germany, Italy as Sales Stagnate
    BioMarin Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it is restricting sales of its hemophilia A gene therapy to three countries in an effort to reduce costs and help the treatment become profitable by 2025.
    August 6, 2024
     · 
    2 min read
     · 
    Tristan Manalac
  2. A hand cutting a slice of DNA
    CRISPR
    Small Enzymes, Giant Leaps: CRISPR’s Next-Generation Approach to Genetic Diseases
    Ultracompact CRISPR systems, which are in some cases one-third the size of Cas9, are being designed to be more specific and enable in vivo gene editing in difficult to reach tissues.
    August 5, 2024
     · 
    4 min read
     · 
    Greg Slabodkin
  3. Sanofi's Distribution Center in Quebec, Canada
    Legal
    Sanofi Sues Sarepta Over Elevidys DMD Gene Therapy, Alleges Patent Infringement
    Sarepta has been hit with another patent infringement lawsuit, this time from Sanofi and its subsidiary Genzyme alleging that the biotech used protected technology related to AAV vectors.
    August 1, 2024
     · 
    2 min read
     · 
    Tristan Manalac
  4. illustration of a circular RNA molecule and IV bags
    Opinion
    Circular RNA Will Soon Replace mRNA in Biopharma
    The advantages of using circular RNAs—including increased durability, enhanced protein expression and substantially lower manufacturing costs compared to linear mRNAs—have driven a spate of investment in this technology.
    July 31, 2024
     · 
    5 min read
     · 
    Erik Digman Wiklund
  5. An empty hospital bed
    Drug Development
    Navigating Deaths During Clinical Trials
    Fatalities are an unfortunate reality of clinical trials. How can companies best protect themselves?
    July 29, 2024
     · 
    6 min read
     · 
    Gail Dutton
