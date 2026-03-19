Lilly Builds Differentiated Profile for Triple-G Agonist With Late-Stage Diabetes Data

Eli Lilly’s “triple-G” drug candidate retatrutide, which represents the next generation of the pharma’s diabetes and weight loss portfolio, significantly lowered blood glucose levels in a Phase 3 study of patients with type 2 diabetes.

The readout, revealed in a Thursday news release, “continues to highlight retatrutide’s differentiated profile vs. mono and dual-agonist agents,” analysts at BMO Capital Markets wrote in a note to investors. “These data firmly secured retatrutide as a differentiated option for [type 2 diabetes] patients looking to achieve maximal weight loss.”

Lilly’s current cardiometabolic portfolio is anchored by tirzepatide, marketed as Mounjaro for diabetes and Zepbound for chronic weight management. The drug mimics two incretin hormones, GLP-1 and GIP, activating their corresponding receptors. Retatrutide adds a third to the mix: glucagon, which augments the effects of the incretin pathways by boosting energy expenditure.

In the Phase 3 TRANSCEND-T2D-1 study, retatrutide bested placebo at reducing levels of A1C, an indicator of average blood sugar levels over recent weeks. These results were consistent across all doses tested, according to Thursday’s release. Average A1C reductions at 40 weeks ranged from 1.7% in the 4-mg group to 2.0% in patients treated with 9 mg retatrutide.

At baseline, study participants had an average A1C of 7.9%. Those assigned to placebo saw a 0.8% average drop in this metric.

Retatrutide also hit key secondary endpoints, eliciting 40-week weight loss of up to 16.8% at the 12 mg dose, compared with 2.5% in the placebo arm. TRANSCEND-T2D-1 did not detect any plateauing effect by the time of readout. These weight loss figures are “meaningfully better than previous tirzepatide data,” BMO said on Thursday.

The triple-G drug also elicited “clinically meaningful improvements from baseline” in various lipid measures such as non-high-density lipoprotein cholesterol and triglycerides, according to Lilly’s press release.

Thursday’s results add to a December 2025 data drop from another late-stage study of retatrutide, dubbed TRIUMPH-4. In that trial, patients treated with Lilly’s drug saw an average 26.6% placebo-adjusted weight loss. Retatrutide also eased knee osteoarthritis pain by 75%, as measured by a validated pain score.

However, TRIUMPH-4 flagged a notable safety signal in dysesthesia—an abnormal touch sensation—which occurred in 8.8% of patients treated with 9 mg retatrutide and 20.9% of those given the 12 mg dose.

Lilly flagged the same signal in TRANSCEND-T2D-1, in which 4.5% of patients on the 4 mg dose, 2.3% on the 9 mg dose and 4.4% of those in the 12 mg arm experienced dysesthesia. The data drop also identified gastrointestinal side effects with retatrutide, such as nausea, diarrhea and vomiting.

RBC Capital Markets compared retatrutide’s data to that of Mounjaro.

“While the overall tolerability and A1C reductions were worse compared to Mounjaro in T2D patients, weight-reduction and discontinuation rates favored reta, positioning reta as a viable option for T2D patients where weight loss is a primary goal of therapy,” they wrote on Thursday.

Lilly hasn’t yet made it clear when it plans to submit a regulatory filing for retatrutide. In its news release on Thursday, the pharma said only that will present more detailed findings from TRANSCEND-T2D-1 at an upcoming medical congress.