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News   Job Trends

Report: 2026 U.S. Life Sciences Salary Report

March 19, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
BioSpace Insights

BioSpace‘s 2026 U.S. Life Sciences Salary Report delivers a comprehensive look at how salaries, bonuses and benefits evolved over the past year amid ongoing economic pressure and workforce recalibration. It uncovers not just what people are earning, but how they’re thinking about compensation, career moves and total rewards in 2026.

Inside the report you will find:

  • Key salary trends, average and insights into bonuses, equity and total compensation
  • A deeper look at benefits and what candidates value the most
  • Analysis of gender and racial pay gaps
  • Regional salary benchmarks across top U.S. life sciences hubs
  • Compensation breakdown by title, function and experience level

Download your free copy of BioSpace’s 2026 U.S. Life Sciences Salary Report below.

Reports Labor market Compensation
BioSpace Insights
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The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
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