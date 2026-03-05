Michael Grosberg is the vice president of Product Management at Model N, responsible for life sciences products across Model N’s portfolio. He joined Model N as part of the acquisition of Deloitte’s Pricing and Contracting Solutions business in 2021 and continues to lead a team focused on regulatory compliance, revenue management and analytics for pharmaceutical manufacturers.

A data scientist and a policy wonk, Grosberg views the highly complex spaces of pharmaceutical revenue management, market access, and government pricing through the underlying data, pursuing accessibility and quality that drive commercial insights. His 15-year career spans roles in public policy, analytics, systems implementation and change management. He has broad expertise in financial performance management and led development and implementation of pharmaceutical gross-to-net applications for multiple top-tier manufacturers. Grosberg holds a Bachelor of Science in Statistics from the College of Humanities and Social Sciences and a Master of Public Management degree with highest distinction from the Heinz School, both at Carnegie Mellon University.