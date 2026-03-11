6 Companies Hiring in Cambridge

As a major life sciences employer, Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a key part of the Genetown Hotbed . Companies including Intellia Therapeutics and Moderna are headquartered in the city, which is also home to trade organization MassBio. As to employment opportunities in Cambridge, while job postings live on the BioSpace website dipped 4% year over year in February, they rose 17% month over month.

If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in Cambridge, check out the open positions at these six companies.