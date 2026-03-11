6 Companies Hiring in Cambridge

Looking for a biopharma job in Cambridge? Check out the BioSpace list of six companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
As a major life sciences employer, Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a key part of the Genetown Hotbed. Companies including Intellia Therapeutics and Moderna are headquartered in the city, which is also home to trade organization MassBio. As to employment opportunities in Cambridge, while job postings live on the BioSpace website dipped 4% year over year in February, they rose 17% month over month.
If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in Cambridge, check out the open positions at these six companies.
- AbbVie has several roles available. Jobs include principal research scientist II-AI/ML partnerships, biotherapeutics and genetic medicine; senior scientific director, oncology clinical development (hematology); and associate scientist II, transcriptional profiling.
- Amgen is hiring an undergrad intern-process development, pilot plant.
- Intellia Therapeutics has over 50 openings. Jobs include director, healthcare compliance; strategic account liaison-Northeast; and senior manager, commercial performance and analytics.
- Moderna has around 30 roles available. Positions include director, cancer vaccine research; scientist, platform and TA bioinformatics; and principal scientist, protein design.
- Regeneron has multiple openings. Jobs include senior manager, clinical study lead (genetics medicine, hepatology); director, corporate counsel-privacy/transactions; and director, program operations leader-immunology, inflammation, infectious disease.
- Takeda has over a dozen positions available. Roles include manager, state government and external affairs; senior manager, manufacturing science (MSAT)-drug substance (small molecules); and head of global data dissemination.