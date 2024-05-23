SUBSCRIBE
Manufacturing

Novo Nordisk's corporate headquarters in Denmark
Supply chain
Novo Nearly Catches Up to Lilly, Clears Ozempic and Wegovy from FDA Drug Shortage List
A day after Eli Lilly’s obesity and weight-loss therapies were removed from the regulator’s database, Novo Nordisk also made strides in boosting the supply of all but one of semaglutide’s shortages.
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Collage of a dragon, congress, and money
BIOSECURE Act
WuXi AppTec Hit With Slight Drop in US Revenue as Threat of BIOSECURE Act Looms
With the BIOSECURE Act likely to be voted on in Congress this year, WuXi AppTec’s U.S. revenue dropped 1.2% in the first half of 2024 while the Chinese company increased its lobbying efforts.
July 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Adaptimmune sign on a building
Regulatory
Adaptimmune Gears Up for Potential Approval of First-in-Class Engineered T Cell Therapy
After more than a decade devoid of therapeutic advancements, a first-in-class T cell receptor therapy could be on the immediate horizon for synovial sarcoma patients.
July 29, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Agilent's signage at its office in California
Mergers & acquisitions
Agilent Pays $925M to Buy CDMO Biovectra to Boost Biologics, CRISPR Capabilities
The acquisition of the contract development and manufacturing organization will allow Agilent Technologies to provide a one-stop source for gene-editing services for its customers.
July 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
A team of research scientists in protective equipment working in a lab
Manufacturing
CordenPharma Expands GLP-1 Manufacturing Footprint in US and Europe with $980M Commitment
To help keep pace with the demand for GLP-1 therapies, CordenPharma has announced a sizeable $980 million investment in its U.S. and European sites.
July 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
FDA signage at its headquarters in Maryland
Cell therapy
FDA Eyes Site Tours of Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturers
To improve its reviewers’ understanding of cell and gene therapy manufacturing, the agency has launched a program that will involve a tour of manufacturing facilities and daily workshops for its staffers.
July 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Lilly and injector pens
Weight loss
Will Eli Lilly Overtake Novo Nordisk in Weight-Loss Drug Race?  
Some analysts say so, and a recent study suggested Lilly’s tirzepatide beat Novo’s semaglutide at inducing weight loss, but there are other factors in the market race. 
July 16, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Novo Nordisk's corporate headquarters in Denmark
Weight Loss
What Does Wegovy’s Launch in China Mean as Biosimilar Competition Emerges?
As Novo Nordisk’s weight loss drug enters the Chinese market, its patent is expiring in two years and biosimilar competition is rising.
July 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: A close-up of the U.S. Capitol dome/iSto
Policy
House Speaker Plans to Vote, Pass BIOSECURE Act into Law This Year
House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) on Monday said he intends to have a “significant package of China-related legislation” signed into law by the end of this year, including the BIOSECURE Act which intends to stop federal contracts with Chinese “companies of concern.”

July 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Podcasts
FDA Approves Lilly’s Donanemab While Rejections Highlight Manufacturing Issues
Two CRLs from the FDA last week cited concerns with third-party manufacturers, while Indian CDMOs may make a bid for U.S. business if there is a decoupling from Chinese companies under the BIOSECURE Act.
July 3, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
Two workers in a sterile manufacturing facility
Deals
Samsung Bio Nabs $1B Manufacturing Contract With Undisclosed US Pharma
Samsung Biologics announced Tuesday it has signed its largest contract ever—a $1.06 billion manufacturing deal with an unnamed pharmaceutical company headquartered in the U.S.
July 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Blue and white pills on a metal conveyer belt
FDA
FDA Needs to Step Up As Use of Third-Party Manufacturers Leads to Rejections
AbbVie and Merck/Daiichi Sankyo were hit this week with Complete Response Letters from the FDA, which rejected their respective drugs due to manufacturing issues.
June 28, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
South San Francisco, CA, USA - May 1, 2022: Exterior view of the Merck Researches Laboratories in South San Francisco, California. Merck & Co., Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Rahway, New Jersey. The company does business as Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) outside the United States and Canada.
Policy
Merck’s ADC Pact With Daiichi Hits Regulatory Setback in FDA Rejection
The FDA on Thursday rejected Merck and Daiichi Sankyo’s HER3-targeted antibody-drug conjugate patritumab deruxtecan in a Complete Response Letter, citing problems with a third-party manufacturer.
June 27, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Biopharma items with cyber accents
Policy
Scrutiny of WuXi Raises Potential Opportunities for Indian CDMOs
As congressional pressure increases on WuXi AppTec and other China-based companies over alleged ties to the Chinese government, India’s contract development and manufacturing organization sector could benefit.
June 25, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Novo Nordisk's office in Fremont, California
Drug Development
Novo Nordisk Continues Manufacturing Spending Spree With $4.1B Investment
Novo Nordisk on Monday announced it is boosting its manufacturing capabilities with a $4.1 billion commitment to construct a second fill and finishing facility in Clayton, North Carolina.
June 25, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Press Releases
Elutia Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results
August 8, 2024
 · 
14 min read
Press Releases
leon-nanodrugs secures funds in a series D financing to broaden portfolio in first single-use high throughput production systems for nanoencapsulation
August 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Hemostemix Closes its Funded Manufacturing Services Agreement with CytoImmune, Restarting Production of ACP-01
August 2, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Press Releases
Trinity Biotech Provides Preliminary Second Quarter 2024 Update and Enters into UK Distribution Agreement with MedScience
August 2, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
NurExone Announces the Transfer of Manufacturing of the Active Element in ExoPTEN Drug to a Commercial GMP Manufacturer
August 2, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Press Releases
Germany Attracts Another Billion-Euro Pharma Project
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
KVK Tech’s Lomaira has successfully completed registration in Mexico through its partner Medix
August 1, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Tissue Engineering Market to Surge Beyond 14.35% CAGR says Sector Specialist
July 31, 2024
 · 
18 min read
Press Releases
ACG Packaging Materials wins prestigious Kepner-Tregoe (KT) Excellence Award
July 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
AmplifyBio Partners with Industry Leader in Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs) to Expand Drug Delivery Capabilities
July 30, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Crossject achieves key ZEPIZURE® manufacturing milestone
July 18, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
CordenPharma Invests €900m in Transformational Peptide Platform Expansion in the USA & Europe
July 16, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Integra LifeSciences Provides Updated Plans for Its Manufacturing Facility in Braintree, Massachusetts
July 16, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Palisade Bio Announces Successful Completion of First GMP Manufacturing of PALI-2108 Drug Substance and Engineering Batches of Drug Product
July 15, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Rentschler Biopharma Announces New State-of-the-Art Production Line in Massachusetts is Fully Operational
July 12, 2024
 · 
4 min read
BioHarvest Sciences Announces New Campus for Botanical Synthesis CDMO and Expansion of Manufacturing Capacity
April 16, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Drug Delivery
Biosenta Announces Successful Launch of Bench Scale Production Plant and Exceeding Expectations of Tri-Filler(TM) Particle Encapsulation Technology
March 27, 2024
 · 
2 min read