SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Servier Adds to Childhood Brain Tumor Portfolio With $2.5B Day One Buy

March 6, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Annalee Armstrong
Brain tumor medical poster. Cancer, metastasis or benign in the human head or in the nerves, pituitary gland, pineal gland, and membranes that cover the surface of the brain 3D vector illustration

iStock, Pikovit44

Servier will pick up Ojemda, which received FDA approval in 2024 to treat pediatric glioma. The drug clocked sales of $155 million for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in 2025.

France’s Servier is spending $2.5 billion to acquire Day One Biopharmaceuticals, a commercial-stage oncology company that launched six years ago with a goal of filling treatment gaps for adults and children.

The deal will support Servier’s 2030 goal to target high unmet needs in oncology, with Day One’s programs spanning all clinical stages. In particular, Servier will pick up Ojemda, which received FDA approval in 2024 to treat pediatric glioma. The drug clocked sales of $155.4 million in 2025, according to the biotech’s February earnings call.

The pharma has offered $21.50 per share in cash, which represents a total equity value of $2.5 billion, according to the Friday release. After the deal announcement, Day One’s shares spiked 65% to $21.14 on Friday morning.

Around since the 1950s, Servier has three focus areas: oncology, neurology and cardiometabolic. The company’s cancer portfolio includes chemotherapy drugs as well as targeted therapies for blood cancers and solid tumors. Voranigo was also approved by the FDA in 2024 for glioma in pediatric and adult patients with a IDH1 or IDH2 mutation.

Day One Bio CEO Jeremy Bender and co-founders Juli
Drug Development
100 Dedicated Employees Answer the Clarion Call for Kids’ Cancer Drugs
Day One Biopharmaceuticals aims to provide a business solution to a moral problem: the inequity in pediatric oncology drug development.
August 31, 2022
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Read more

“Servier’s successful track record in rare cancers and its commitment to advancing targeted therapies makes it the ideal home for our portfolio as part of Day One’s mission to bring medicines to patients of all ages with life threatening diseases,” Day One CEO Jeremy Bender said in a statement.

Day One launched in May 2020 with a $60 million series A. While the company’s broad remit is to create cancer therapies for people of all ages, the company has focused on tackling tough questions in pediatric oncology. The biotech was built around a program acquired from Takeda that eventually became Ojemda.

After becoming a commercial company in 2024, Day One struck a deal to acquire Mersana Therapeutics for up to $285 million in November 2025. This brought in a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) focused on adult patients with rare cancers. At the heart of the deal was emiltatug ledadotin (Emi-Le), for which updated Phase 1 data in adenoid cystic carcinoma are expected in the middle of this year.

Silhouette of a business person on the top of a mountain peak in sunset background. Winner and conquer of businessman concept.
Regulatory
5 Companies That Celebrated First Approvals in 2024
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, X4 Pharmaceuticals and Day One Biopharmaceuticals secured their maiden approvals this year in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, WHIM syndrome and pediatric low-grade glioma. Geron Corporation and ImmunityBio also notched wins.
December 23, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Read more

Mergers & acquisitions Rare diseases Brain cancer
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Human brain with abstract visualization of neuron activity
Huntington’s disease
FDA Official Fires Back at UniQure, Doubles Down on Sham-Controlled Trial
March 6, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Creative collage illustration of financial business. Two businessmen shaking hands for partners agreement. Conceptual illustration of success deal, corporate ethic, connection.
Cardiovascular disease
Alnylam Unites With Tenaya in Potential $1B+ Pact To Find New Genetic Heart Disease Targets
March 5, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Washington, D.C., USA- January 13, 2020: FDA Sign at its headquarters in Washington DC. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or USFDA) is a federal agency of the USA.
FDA
FDA’s Hoeg Reportedly Trying To Hire Friend, Fellow Antidepressant Skeptic
March 5, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business decision concept with a businessman standing on a huge question mark. Symbol of the future, opportunities, planning, vision. Vector illustration
Regulatory
PepGen’s Mid-Stage Myotonic Dystrophy Study Hit With ‘Surprise’ Pause
March 5, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac