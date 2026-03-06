Servier Adds to Childhood Brain Tumor Portfolio With $2.5B Day One Buy

France’s Servier is spending $2.5 billion to acquire Day One Biopharmaceuticals, a commercial-stage oncology company that launched six years ago with a goal of filling treatment gaps for adults and children.

The deal will support Servier’s 2030 goal to target high unmet needs in oncology, with Day One’s programs spanning all clinical stages. In particular, Servier will pick up Ojemda, which received FDA approval in 2024 to treat pediatric glioma. The drug clocked sales of $155.4 million in 2025, according to the biotech’s February earnings call .

The pharma has offered $21.50 per share in cash, which represents a total equity value of $2.5 billion, according to the Friday release . After the deal announcement, Day One’s shares spiked 65% to $21.14 on Friday morning.

Around since the 1950s, Servier has three focus areas: oncology, neurology and cardiometabolic. The company’s cancer portfolio includes chemotherapy drugs as well as targeted therapies for blood cancers and solid tumors. Voranigo was also approved by the FDA in 2024 for glioma in pediatric and adult patients with a IDH1 or IDH2 mutation.

“Servier’s successful track record in rare cancers and its commitment to advancing targeted therapies makes it the ideal home for our portfolio as part of Day One’s mission to bring medicines to patients of all ages with life threatening diseases,” Day One CEO Jeremy Bender said in a statement.

Day One launched in May 2020 with a $60 million series A. While the company’s broad remit is to create cancer therapies for people of all ages , the company has focused on tackling tough questions in pediatric oncology. The biotech was built around a program acquired from Takeda that eventually became Ojemda.

After becoming a commercial company in 2024, Day One struck a deal to acquire Mersana Therapeutics for up to $285 million in November 2025. This brought in a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) focused on adult patients with rare cancers. At the heart of the deal was emiltatug ledadotin (Emi-Le), for which updated Phase 1 data in adenoid cystic carcinoma are expected in the middle of this year.