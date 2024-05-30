Shawna is an editor and writer with a background in covering the life sciences. Previously, she was an editor at The Scientist from 2017 through 2022, where she served as news director for the last year and a half of her tenure. She has also worked as a freelance editor and writer and in the communications offices of several academic research institutions, and is a member of the National Association of Science Writers. She is based in New York City, where she enjoys exploring the city’s restaurants, studying tae kwon do, and taking her kids to the library. She can be reached at shawna.williams@biospace.com.