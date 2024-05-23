Earnings
The vaccine maker on Thursday reported $415.5 million in total revenue in the second quarter, lower than the analyst consensus of $458.6 million.
Lilly Beats Q2 Expectations as Tirzepatide Supply Stabilizes, Raises Full-Year Revenue Guidance by $3B
Eli Lilly comfortably cleared analyst estimates in the second quarter after improving supply of its blockbuster tirzepatide brands Mounjaro and Zepbound, which together generated more than $4 billion in sales.
Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide brands Ozempic and Wegovy fell short of analyst expectations in the second quarter, mainly held back by supply headwinds. The company’s shares dropped more than 7% in Wednesday morning trading.
The company is projecting that future growth will be driven by geographic and label expansions for its rare disease assets, as well as potential approvals in obesity.
After Merck noted the issue in its Q2 earnings call without providing specifics, analysts are left in the dark about the HPV vaccine’s future in China.
With U.S. election season now in full swing, BioSpace looks at pharmaceutical-associated campaign contributions. Plus, Q2 earnings, Adaptimmune’s big approval, an anticipated FDA decision on an MDMA-assisted treatment and more.
Bayer’s surprising growth in the second quarter was driven in large part by two pharma products: the prostate cancer drug Nubeqa and the chronic kidney disease treatment Kerendia.
BioNTech on Monday reported nearly $885 million in losses in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $208.5 million during the same period last year.
GSK, Moderna and Pfizer are all looking at potential respiratory syncytial virus vaccine sales slumps thanks to recently updated CDC guidelines regarding the use of RSV shots in seniors.
As part of a major reorganization, Vir Biotechnology has discontinued the bulk of its virology work and pivoted to cancer in an exclusive licensing deal with Sanofi.
Poor efficacy data for two early-stage candidates for the rare disease alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency have convinced Vertex Pharmaceuticals to terminate their development.
Moderna’s stock price plunged more than 20% in Thursday morning trading after the company lowered its 2024 revenue guidance due to weak demand for its coronavirus vaccine in the second quarter.
Systemic administrative and policy challenges, including updated CDC guidelines regarding the use of RSV shots in seniors, have forced GSK to lower its 2024 outlook for its vaccines business.
Incyte announced Tuesday it is realigning its research and development priorities to focus on dermatology and inflammatory assets obtained from the $750 million acquisition of Escient Pharmaceuticals.
Second-quarter earnings season continues with Big Pharma beating Wall Street expectations, the author of an encrypted email sent to BioSpace has a proposal for Moderna and Merck, Roche and Viking seek quicker entry to the obesity market, and AAIC is in full swing.
