Earnings

LATEST FROM BIOSPACE
Pictured: Novavax/Getty Images, STR/NurPhoto
Business
Novavax Misses Q2 Revenue Estimate, Cuts 2024 Forecast on COVID-19 Vaccine Sales
The vaccine maker on Thursday reported $415.5 million in total revenue in the second quarter, lower than the analyst consensus of $458.6 million.
August 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Eli Lilly's Biotechnology Center in California
Earnings
Lilly Beats Q2 Expectations as Tirzepatide Supply Stabilizes, Raises Full-Year Revenue Guidance by $3B
Eli Lilly comfortably cleared analyst estimates in the second quarter after improving supply of its blockbuster tirzepatide brands Mounjaro and Zepbound, which together generated more than $4 billion in sales.
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novo Nordisk headquarters in Silicon Valley
Earnings
Novo Lowers Full-Year Proft Guidance Amid Disappointing Q2 Semaglutide Sales
Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide brands Ozempic and Wegovy fell short of analyst expectations in the second quarter, mainly held back by supply headwinds. The company’s shares dropped more than 7% in Wednesday morning trading.
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Earnings
Amgen Touts Q2 Growth Bolstered by Horizon Buy, Promising Obesity Pipeline
The company is projecting that future growth will be driven by geographic and label expansions for its rare disease assets, as well as potential approvals in obesity.
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Merck & Co. headquarters in Silicon Valley; Merck & Co. Inc. is an American multinational pharmaceutical company
Vaccines
Gardasil Chinese Distribution Issue Still a Mystery to Analysts
After Merck noted the issue in its Q2 earnings call without providing specifics, analysts are left in the dark about the HPV vaccine’s future in China.
August 7, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Podcast
Pharma Campaign Contributions, Vaccine Hiccups and Lykos’ Moment of Truth
With U.S. election season now in full swing, BioSpace looks at pharmaceutical-associated campaign contributions. Plus, Q2 earnings, Adaptimmune’s big approval, an anticipated FDA decision on an MDMA-assisted treatment and more.
August 7, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Bayer's factory and office in Berlin
Earnings
Bayer Touts ‘Modest’ Q2 Performance Amid Sweeping Reorganization
Bayer’s surprising growth in the second quarter was driven in large part by two pharma products: the prostate cancer drug Nubeqa and the chronic kidney disease treatment Kerendia.
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Sign outside BioNTech's building in Germany
Earnings
BioNTech’s Losses Jump Fourfold in Q2 Amid COVID-19 Cliff, Shift to Cancer
BioNTech on Monday reported nearly $885 million in losses in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $208.5 million during the same period last year.
August 5, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Vaccine bottles/iStock, May Lim
Vaccines
RSV Vaccine Makers Hit Hard by New CDC Guidelines
GSK, Moderna and Pfizer are all looking at potential respiratory syncytial virus vaccine sales slumps thanks to recently updated CDC guidelines regarding the use of RSV shots in seniors.
August 2, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Business people holding a meeting in a conference room
Earnings
Vir Lays Off 25% of Staff, Abandons Most Virus Work and Pivots to Cancer in Sanofi Deal
As part of a major reorganization, Vir Biotechnology has discontinued the bulk of its virology work and pivoted to cancer in an exclusive licensing deal with Sanofi.
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Vertex Pharmaceuticals' headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts
Pipeline
Vertex Scraps Two Phase I AATD Candidates Following Disappointing Data
Poor efficacy data for two early-stage candidates for the rare disease alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency have convinced Vertex Pharmaceuticals to terminate their development.
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Facade of Moderna's building in Massachusetts
Earnings
Moderna Cuts Full-Year Revenue Guidance as COVID-19 Vaccine Sales Crater in Q2
Moderna’s stock price plunged more than 20% in Thursday morning trading after the company lowered its 2024 revenue guidance due to weak demand for its coronavirus vaccine in the second quarter.
August 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
GSK's headquarters office building in Poznan, Poland
Vaccines
GSK Lowers Full-Year Vaccine Guidance After Disappointing Q2 Sales, CDC RSV Guidelines
Systemic administrative and policy challenges, including updated CDC guidelines regarding the use of RSV shots in seniors, have forced GSK to lower its 2024 outlook for its vaccines business.
July 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Incyte's logo on its building in Delaware
Pipeline
Incyte Trims Early-Stage Pipeline Amid Strategic Shift in R&D
Incyte announced Tuesday it is realigning its research and development priorities to focus on dermatology and inflammatory assets obtained from the $750 million acquisition of Escient Pharmaceuticals.
July 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcasts
Q2 Earnings Bonanza, M&A Accelerates and Alzheimer’s Data
Second-quarter earnings season continues with Big Pharma beating Wall Street expectations, the author of an encrypted email sent to BioSpace has a proposal for Moderna and Merck, Roche and Viking seek quicker entry to the obesity market, and AAIC is in full swing.
July 31, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
PRESS RELEASES
Business
Inotiv Reports Third Quarter Financial Results for Fiscal 2024 and Provides Business Update
August 8, 2024
 · 
25 min read
Business
scPharmaceuticals to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 14, 2024
August 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Tenaya Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
August 8, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Business
SAB BIO Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Company Updates
August 8, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Business
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results
August 8, 2024
 · 
17 min read
Business
Cardiff Oncology Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results and Provides Business Update
August 8, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Business
Structure Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Recent Highlights
August 8, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Business
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
August 8, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Business
IN8bio Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Highlights
August 8, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Business
Bioatla Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Progress
August 8, 2024
 · 
15 min read
Business
Avinger Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results
August 8, 2024
 · 
12 min read
Business
HOOKIPA Pharma Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights
August 8, 2024
 · 
12 min read
Business
Codexis Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
August 8, 2024
 · 
13 min read
Business
Profound Medical Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
August 8, 2024
 · 
13 min read
Business
Collegium Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
August 8, 2024
 · 
20 min read
Business
Coherus BioSciences Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
August 8, 2024
 · 
18 min read
Business
ALX Oncology Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
August 8, 2024
 · 
12 min read
Business
Iovance Biotherapeutics Reports Financial Results and Corporate Updates for Second Quarter and First Half 2024
August 8, 2024
 · 
23 min read
Business
Celldex Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
August 8, 2024
 · 
13 min read
Business
Ventyx Biosciences Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Corporate Progress
August 8, 2024
 · 
12 min read
