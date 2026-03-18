Protagonist’s First Approval Spells Trouble for Pharma’s Immunology Heavyweights

Protagonist Therapeutics is entering a new chapter, as the Johnson & Johnson–partnered IL-23 receptor blocker icotrokinra receive d approval Wednesday to treat plaque psoriasis. The FDA nod marks the biotech’s transition to a commercial stage company and comes with a nice $50 million milestone payment to boot.

Not only did icotrokinra, which will be marketed as Icotyde, achieve what analysts called a clean label, but the approval arrived early. Truist Securities predicts that Icotyde could represent a $5 billion to $10 billion market opportunity, according to a Wednesday note.

“As the first and only oral IL-23 option for patients, we see potential for Icotyde to differentiate, capture new patient segments and potentially take share from injectable options as it progresses through launch,” BMO Capital Markets analysts said in their own note Wednesday morning.

The early approval, which had been expected mid-year, is a “welcome surprise” for investors. Protagonist could start to see royalties soon from the drug’s sales as J&J launches into the psoriasis market.

While Protagonist shares were muted on Wednesday, sitting at $97.28, the price has risen 78% in the past year. BMO predicted that immunology heavyweight AbbVie may fall as a rival enters the ring and indeed, the company’s shares were down just over 3% to $212.37 on Wednesday morning.

BMO believes the clean label could help boost Icotyde’s launch. The FDA did not require tuberculosis testing, leaving the choice as optional. The firm noted that many immunomodulatory agents, including rival IL-23 drugs, have had mandatory tuberculosis testing on their labels to reduce potential infection risk.

“While this requirement has not been a large hindrance to physicians using biologic agents, we note this point as a differentiator for Icotyde which could improve initial uptake,” BMO wrote.

More To Come

Protagonist will now sit back and collect cash from the J&J partnership, as the biotech has little interest in being a commercial-focused company, CEO Dinesh Patel told BioSpace in January.

The original licensing agreement with J&J was signed in 2017 with Protagonist eligible for $50 million upfront and $940 million in potential milestones. With the approval in hand, Protagonist will collect a $50 million milestone and is up for $580 million more in potential pay outs associated with certain regulatory and sales milestones. On top of that, the biotech will get 6% to 10% royalties on global net sales—with the highest number achieved at sales over $4 billion.

“As of 4Q25, PTGX has cash of $646M with runway into end of 2028—not accounting for today’s milestone payment and future payments, we expect this to be comfortably extended,” Truist wrote.

Under the partnership, Protagonist, which discovered Icotyde, ran clinical development through Phase 1 trials before handing off the work to J&J.

“The FDA approval of Icotyde reflects a successful culmination of years of groundbreaking research and clinical development that began over 13 years ago in our laboratories and demonstrates the strength of our peptide technology platform to generate innovative therapies,” Patel said in a statement .

And the research will continue. Patel congratulated his J&J partners on a “productive and seamless collaboration” since 2017. J&J is also testing Icotyde in other IL-23-driven disease, he noted, including psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

Icotyde has already shown potential superiority over Bristol Myers Squibb’s Sotyktu in a head-to-head trial . An additional Phase 3 trial puts the therapy up against J&J’s own Stelara, with a key readout expected in mid-2026.

Truist is confident that the trial will read out positively, with Icotyde proving to be better than Stelara. That drug has been a mega-blockbuster for J&J but lost patent protection in 2024. J&J still recorded sales of $6.1 billion, which represented a nearly 43% decline from the previous year when it achieved $10.3 billion.

Besides Icotyde, Protagonist is also awaiting approval for a Takeda-partnered blood cancer drug rusfertide, expected in the second half of the year. A series of data readouts will also help build out the next wave of Protagonist’s pipeline.

The Icotyde approval is validation of Protagonist’s peptide platform technology and approach, according to Truist.