Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NEWS
Pictured: A fork in a dirt road/iStock, by-studio
Business
Alkermes and Jazz: Two Different Approaches to Neuroscience, Oncology Portfolios
Alkermes spun off its oncology business in late 2023 to become a pure-play neuroscience company, while Jazz Pharmaceuticals continues to invest in and focus on both of its businesses.
March 11, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Two business professionals in suits shaking hands
Business
Jazz Inks Potential $880M Deal with Redx to Buy KRAS Inhibitors
Jazz Pharmaceuticals is acquiring Redx Pharma’s KRAS inhibitor program including preclinical-stage drug candidates, with the companies working to advance assets through IND-enabling studies.
February 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Man sitting on a bed looking stressed
Drug Development
Jazz’s Future in PTSD Left Uncertain Following Mid-Stage Trial Failure
In a Phase II study, Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ investigational fatty acid amide hydrolase inhibitor JZP150 did not significantly improve post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms compared to placebo.
December 22, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Neurosurgeon analyzes an MRI, iStock, gorodenkoff
Business
Jazz Inks $770M Deal with GSK Spinout Autifony, Nabs Two Neuro Assets
Under the potential $770.5 million deal announced Tuesday, Autifony Therapeutics is licensing to Jazz Pharmaceuticals two ion channel targets associated with neurological disorders.
November 14, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Facade of the FDA's office in Maryland
FDA
6 Drugs Approved Despite Failed Trials or Minimal Data
Recent FDA approvals of novel drugs based on less-than-stellar clinical evidence point to a trend toward regulatory flexibility—particularly in indications with very high unmet need.
October 5, 2023
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Michael Vi/Shutterstock
Business
Jazz’s $375M Investment in Zymeworks Paying Off in GI Cancer
Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Zymeworks announced results from a Phase II trial of the latter’s HER2-targeted antibody for metastatic gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma.
January 19, 2023
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Michael Vi/Shutterstock
Business
Jazz Doubles Down on Zymeworks’ Bispecific HER2 Candidate Zanidatamab (Updated)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals exercised its option on Zymeworks’ promising anti-cancer agent.
December 21, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Michael Vi/Shutterstock
Drug Development
FDA Keeps Jazz’s SCLC Treatment on the Market Despite Failed Confirmatory Trial
The FDA has upheld the accelerated approval of Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Zepzelca (lurbinectedin), even though the drug failed to reach its primary endpoint in the confirmatory Phase III ATLANTIS trial.
October 27, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Michael Vi/Shutterstock
Business
Jazz Drops $50M for Exclusive Rights to Zymeworks’ Bispecific HER2 Hopeful
Jazz and Zymeworks entered into a $50 million licensing agreement over zanidatamab, Zymeworks’ bispecific antibody targeting HER2.
October 19, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Biotech Bay
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Presents Overall Survival and Longer Follow-Up Data from HERIZON-BTC-01 Trial Evaluating Zanidatamab in Previously Treated HER2-Positive Biliary Tract Cancer at ASCO 2024
June 1, 2024
 · 
12 min read
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Showcases Pioneering Research in Sleep Medicine at SLEEP 2024
May 30, 2024
 · 
20 min read
Biotech Bay
Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming June 2024 Investor Conferences
May 29, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Zanidatamab Granted Priority Review for HER2-Positive Metastatic Biliary Tract Cancer
May 29, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Biotech Bay
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Collaboration with Life Science Cares to Improve the Wellbeing of Under Resourced Communities through Employee Volunteerism
May 22, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the BofA Securities 2024 Health Care Conference
May 1, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Affirms 2024 Financial Guidance
May 1, 2024
 · 
30 min read
Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Present Data Across Growing Oncology Pipeline and Portfolio at ASCO 2024
April 24, 2024
 · 
17 min read
Business
Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Report 2024 First Quarter Financial Results on May 1, 2024
April 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Showcase Expansive Neuroscience Portfolio at American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting
April 10, 2024
 · 
24 min read
