Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Alkermes spun off its oncology business in late 2023 to become a pure-play neuroscience company, while Jazz Pharmaceuticals continues to invest in and focus on both of its businesses.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals is acquiring Redx Pharma’s KRAS inhibitor program including preclinical-stage drug candidates, with the companies working to advance assets through IND-enabling studies.
In a Phase II study, Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ investigational fatty acid amide hydrolase inhibitor JZP150 did not significantly improve post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms compared to placebo.
Under the potential $770.5 million deal announced Tuesday, Autifony Therapeutics is licensing to Jazz Pharmaceuticals two ion channel targets associated with neurological disorders.
Recent FDA approvals of novel drugs based on less-than-stellar clinical evidence point to a trend toward regulatory flexibility—particularly in indications with very high unmet need.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Zymeworks announced results from a Phase II trial of the latter’s HER2-targeted antibody for metastatic gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals exercised its option on Zymeworks’ promising anti-cancer agent.
The FDA has upheld the accelerated approval of Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Zepzelca (lurbinectedin), even though the drug failed to reach its primary endpoint in the confirmatory Phase III ATLANTIS trial.
Jazz and Zymeworks entered into a $50 million licensing agreement over zanidatamab, Zymeworks’ bispecific antibody targeting HER2.
