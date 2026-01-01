Bryan Blair is vice president, biotech and pharma recruiting, at GQR Global Markets, where he places research and development executives and builds clinical teams for Phase II+ companies. His practice spans clinical development, drug safety/pharmacovigilance, biometrics, medical affairs and C-suite leadership.

Blair conducts over 1,000 conversations annually with biotech and pharma executives, giving him an uncommon vantage point on talent dynamics across the industry. He has MIT certification in artificial intelligence/machine learning and has built proprietary recruiting technology that combines machine learning with executive search methodology.

He writes two newsletters: RecruitRx, covering biotech talent strategy, and recruit.ai, on AI applications for knowledge work.

