Modex Therapeutics
OPKO Health’s ModeX Therapeutics Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board with Leaders at the Forefront of Immunology and Oncology Drug Development
June 10, 2025
·
7 min read
Press Releases
OPKO Health’s ModeX Therapeutics Announces Epstein-Barr Virus Vaccine Candidate Enters Phase I Clinical Study in Collaboration with Merck
January 7, 2025
·
5 min read
Press Releases
ModeX Therapeutics Secures $35 Million BARDA Supplement to Develop COVID Multispecific Antibodies and $16 Million to Initiate Influenza Program
October 7, 2024
·
7 min read
Press Releases
OPKO Health’s ModeX Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Giovanni Abbadessa as Chief Medical Officer as Pipeline Advances into Clinical Development
September 24, 2024
·
4 min read
Drug Development
AIDS Clinical Trial Group Presents Results from Phase 1 Study of ModeX Trispecific Antibody for the Treatment and Prevention of HIV
March 5, 2024
·
6 min read
Genetown
ModeX Therapeutics Secures BARDA Contract to Develop Novel Multispecific Antibodies Against Viral Infectious Disease Threats
September 28, 2023
·
7 min read
Business
Nona Biosciences Enters into Antibody Discovery Agreement with OPKO Health’s ModeX Therapeutics
May 23, 2023
·
3 min read
BioMidwest
OPKO Health’s ModeX Therapeutics Enters into Exclusive Worldwide License and Collaboration Agreement with Merck to Develop Epstein-Barr Virus Vaccine Candidate
March 8, 2023
·
6 min read
