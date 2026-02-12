7 Key Insights Into the 2026 Job Market and Hiring Landscape

In an employer’s market, biopharma professionals can feel tremendous pressure and stress when job hunting. To help candidates understand the current landscape and land their next role, BioSpace this week hosted the “2026 Hiring Trends and Job Market Signals” webinar . The three panelists shared insights on multiple topics, including what’s in demand now and the hiring process.

Following are seven key takeaways from the conversation with Bryan Blair, vice president of biotech and pharma recruiting at GQR Global Markets; Eric Celidonio, founder and managing partner of Sci.bio Recruiting; and Leslie Loveless, CEO and managing partner of Slone Partners.

1. The Job Market Is Improving

Compared to a year ago, the job market is looking better, according to the panelists. Loveless noted that the frenetic, rapid hiring of 2021 and 2022 and frenetic, rapid layoffs of 2024 and 2025 have given way to a more balanced feeling in the market. Discussions with clients have been positive, she said.

“They are conversations about real opportunities, and those jobs are opening, and so that is a wonderful place to be,” she said.

Blair said after the market bottomed out in Q4 2025 and 2026 had a pleasant start, he expects a very gradual return to normal, one that’s potentially slow enough that it’s difficult to notice it’s happening.

Celidonio said biopharma is in a bit of a “new normal” situation.

“Whenever the pendulum swings, sometimes it swings too far in the opposite direction,” he said. “It went so far that we’re seeing kind of a bounce from that, the lows.”

2. Contract Workers Are in Demand

In the past nine months, Blair has seen a massive switch to contract-based hiring.

“I probably am doing 30% to 40% more of my business on the contract side than permanent-side hiring, and this is generally with clients who have historically always went for full-time employees who are just going for a leaner workforce,” he said.

Celidonio had a similar perspective, noting that contract work has picked up mainly because companies don’t have enough headcount to get work done, so they have contractors bridge the gap until they can hire more people. As to why biopharma professionals are interested in this type of role, Celidonio said people must be resourceful in today’s tight job market.

“Even if things have improved a little bit, they’re still way off from where they were,” he said. He added that “many, many folks have been displaced, and they’re taking whatever measures they have to make sure that they’re employed.”

3. Communication Is a Crucial Skill

Biopharma professionals who have trouble communicating with others can be at a disadvantage in the job market, according to Celidonio.

“I think many of the otherwise very adept, capable talent don’t do a good job of communicating that talent,” he said, adding that scientists and engineers tend to be somewhat introverted, making communication a weak link for them.

Communication is also key for building relationships. Celidonio noted the importance of moving beyond connecting over texts or tweets to having real-life interactions.

“If you’re not good at it, practice it and get good at it, because that’s still how you can make really important connections,” he said. “And when you make those connections, it’ll be way easier to land a job.”

4. The Hiring Process Has Slowed

Over the past year, the hiring process has become a little bit slower and more methodical, according to Loveless. She said there’s a more structured process now than in the rapid-hiring years, mentioning steps such as on-site interviews, seminars and panel interviews.

Celidonio agreed, noting that while people might expect that a glut of candidates in an employer’s market would result in positions being filled quicker, that’s not necessarily the case. When there are too many choices, he said, it’s more difficult for companies to make decisions.

“Because it’s really hard to narrow it down, they’re taking extra steps for vetting that they wouldn’t have taken in a tighter job market, frankly,” Celidonio explained. “They would have moved to offer quicker for fear of losing the candidate. Now, they don’t have that same fear. I mean, it still happens, but not to the extent that it did, say, four years ago.”

5. Boards Are More Involved in Hiring

Boards of directors have become deeply involved in hiring at levels they didn’t use to, according to Loveless, whose firm specializes in placing leaders. As an example, she noted that when her company is filling director of business development roles, boards are sometimes entering that process and even interviewing candidates.

“That actually happened more than once in 2025, and I think it’s because everyone just got so careful about every single hire they were making, and so more people were getting involved in weighing in on those decisions,” Loveless said.

She noted, however, that she’s not sure if that level of involvement will continue in 2026.

6. Hiring Managers Want Detailed Resumes

In some industries, condensed resumes are preferred, but that’s not the case in biopharma, Blair noted. As an example, he said, a medical director might require several pages to detail their career, including their publications, and that’s OK.

Blair advised that bullet points on resumes should dive into specifics. For example, when discussing clinical trials, candidates should identify the phases, therapeutic areas and indications as well as what they did on those trials. Details along those lines will attract the attention and interest of a hiring manager, according to Blair.

“I would say, try to further niche yourself down as opposed to appeal to the broadest audience possible,” he said. “You’re not going to get every job by doing that, but you certainly will give yourself a much better chance at the jobs that you’ll, quite frankly, do the best at if hired.”

7. Advocates Can Make a Difference

Finding an ally with a connection to the hiring company can help position candidates for success better than simply submitting applications, according to Celidonio. Advocates, he explained, can offer insight into the business and maybe even submit candidates for roles. That approach is especially helpful given there can be hundreds of applications for a position, Celidonio noted.

Loveless also sees value in having an advocate, saying it can be a game changer.

“The fact is that there are candidates that can apply that would not get a second look because they don’t, on paper, fit whatever the hiring manager has in mind,” she said. “But, if an advocate brings that same piece of paper to the hiring manager and says, ‘Hey, I know this person, they are worth your time for a conversation,’ they immediately get seen differently. It’s just a fact.”

That said, Celidonio cautioned against “cold emailing” people to serve as advocates.

“Don’t just go for the kill and say, ‘Can you get me in there for this position?’” he said. “Try to build a relationship. Try to do an intake with them on what their current role is, what they’re doing, and see if you can glean more information. Use them as an ally. Maybe find someone who you have something in common with and who you can help down the line. But I think that’s a far more powerful way to get into a company than just applying.”