Deep Dive: BioSpace Takes On JPM26 in San Francisco

A few key themes quickly emerged at the conference: China innovation, neuroscience, the return of early-stage science and, most prominently, a lack of major M&A to kick off the conference. That big buyout never materialized, forcing conference goers to think outside of the traditional success markers for the industry’s biggest meeting of the year.

Below, we recap our J.P. Morgan coverage.

It’s a good time to do vaccine BD and M&A. Paul Hudson, CEO, Sanofi

Must Read

Sanofi’s CEO Keen To Buy the Dip as Vaccine Rhetoric Impacts Short-Term Sales

Buying vaccine biotech Dynavax was an easy choice for Sanofi despite anti-vaccine moves by the Trump administration.

At JPM26, Experts Try To Look Past the Most Favored Nation ‘Distraction’

Former European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan and former U.S. Senator Richard Burr, speaking on a panel at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, pushed to see a larger picture beyond the Trump administration’s year of chaos and confusion.

Beam, Cabaletta, More Zero In on Regulatory Alignment After Tumultuous Year

As biotechs faced investors at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference this week, they emphasized agreement with the FDA on clinical trial design and regulatory pathways to approval. Atara, meanwhile, lamented the agency’s “complete reversal of position” after its therapy for a rare surgical complication was rejected.

Verizon Outage Unites Directionless Conference Goers

It doesn’t matter how many times you have traversed Union Square; no one knows which way is north, or where The Westin is in relation to the Ritz Carlton. A Verizon outage brought that into focus on Wednesday of JPM week.

Obesity Front and Center

It’s no surprise that obesity proved to be a major topic at J.P. Morgan. But the conversation has shifted to how the next wave of treatments can differentiate and whether investors are still interested as prices for the therapies come down dramatically.

Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk were, of course, the most highly anticipated companies in the obesity game to speak at the Westin. BioSpace later met up with Novo’s BD team to talk more about where the Danish company is searching for deals after putting the failed attempt to buy Metsera in the rearview.

And of course, Pfizer spent its JPM presentation touting that Metsera deal and outlining plans to fast-track the highly prized pipeline of obesity therapies.

Over at Novartis, BD Chief Ronny Gal told BioSpace that they have no FOMO about not having a GLP-1 or weight loss portfolio.

Pretty in Pink

Women and allies dressed in pink gathered in Union Square at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in January as a show of support for greater leadership representation in biopharma. The meet up was organized by the Biotech CEO Sisterhood and Breaking 7%. @JessFoto

Filling C-Suites, Union Square—and Elevators—With Pink

Attendance at the Biotech CEO Sisterhood’s annual photo of women leaders and allies in Union Square doubled this year. There’s still more work to do.