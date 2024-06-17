Sanofi US
The size of the global immunology market is projected to nearly double by 2032 to a quarter of a trillion dollars. Here are this year’s standout deals in the space.
Sarepta has been hit with another patent infringement lawsuit, this time from Sanofi and its subsidiary Genzyme alleging that the biotech used protected technology related to AAV vectors.
The three companies raised their respective full-year earnings forecasts on Thursday, buoyed by robust sales in the second quarter and their continued dominant market positions.
Regeneron and Sanofi will have to wait until September 2024 for the FDA to decide whether to expand Dupixent’s label to include uncontrolled chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
As AstraZeneca looks to climb toward the top of biopharma companies by revenue by the end of the decade, smaller companies are looking to join the ranks of the unofficial Big Pharma club.
Late-stage results from the NOTUS trial showed Sanofi and Regeneron’s Dupixent lowered moderate to severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations by 34% and led to significantly better lung function.
With its $525 million investment, Royalty Pharma will acquire the royalties and milestones for ImmuNext’s anti-CD40 therapy frexalimab, which is currently in Phase III trials for multiple sclerosis.
Sanofi is dropping its Sjögren’s syndrome candidate due to disappointing Phase II efficacy data, while AstraZeneca is stopping work on some early-stage assets amid a portfolio reprioritization.
Data from the Phase III LUNA 3 study on Tuesday showed that Sanofi’s BTK inhibitor rilzabrutinib significantly improved durable platelet response in patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.
