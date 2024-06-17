SUBSCRIBE
NEWS
exteriors of Merck, Biogen and BMS
Deals
Top I&I Deals So Far in 2024
The size of the global immunology market is projected to nearly double by 2032 to a quarter of a trillion dollars. Here are this year’s standout deals in the space.
August 7, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mollie Barnes
Sanofi's Distribution Center in Quebec, Canada
Legal
Sanofi Sues Sarepta Over Elevidys DMD Gene Therapy, Alleges Patent Infringement
Sarepta has been hit with another patent infringement lawsuit, this time from Sanofi and its subsidiary Genzyme alleging that the biotech used protected technology related to AAV vectors.
August 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Concept illustration showing two hands exchanging a dollar sign for a lightbulb
Earnings
AstraZeneca, Roche, Sanofi Raise 2024 Outlooks on Strong Q2 Sales
The three companies raised their respective full-year earnings forecasts on Thursday, buoyed by robust sales in the second quarter and their continued dominant market positions.
July 25, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Facade of the FDA's office in Maryland
Drug Development
FDA Delays Dupixent Uncontrolled COPD Decision as EU Panel Recommends Approval
Regeneron and Sanofi will have to wait until September 2024 for the FDA to decide whether to expand Dupixent’s label to include uncontrolled chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
May 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Who Will the Next “Big Pharma” Players Be?
As AstraZeneca looks to climb toward the top of biopharma companies by revenue by the end of the decade, smaller companies are looking to join the ranks of the unofficial Big Pharma club.
May 27, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Nadia Bey
Pictured: Doctor holding up a lung x-ray
Drug Development
Sanofi, Regeneron Post Strong Phase III COPD Data for Dupixent as FDA Decision Looms
Late-stage results from the NOTUS trial showed Sanofi and Regeneron’s Dupixent lowered moderate to severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations by 34% and led to significantly better lung function.
May 21, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Businessmen shaking hands after closing a deal
Business
Royalty Pharma Drops $525M for Royalties and Milestones on Sanofi-Licensed MS Therapy
With its $525 million investment, Royalty Pharma will acquire the royalties and milestones for ImmuNext’s anti-CD40 therapy frexalimab, which is currently in Phase III trials for multiple sclerosis.
May 10, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Sanofi US headquarters in Bridgewater, N
Business
Sanofi and AstraZeneca Scrap Several Early-Stage Programs in Q1
Sanofi is dropping its Sjögren’s syndrome candidate due to disappointing Phase II efficacy data, while AstraZeneca is stopping work on some early-stage assets amid a portfolio reprioritization.
April 25, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Sanofi Distribution Center
Drug Development
Sanofi’s $3.7B Principia Buy Starts to Pay Off with Phase III Rilzabrutinib Win
Data from the Phase III LUNA 3 study on Tuesday showed that Sanofi’s BTK inhibitor rilzabrutinib significantly improved durable platelet response in patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.
April 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Fluzone® High-Dose Quadrivalent vaccine remains preferentially recommended to protect adults 65 years of age and older against influenza
July 26, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Sanofi ships U.S. influenza vaccines for the 2024/25 season
July 11, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Press Releases
Cosette Pharmaceuticals Acquires Ambien® and Ambien CR® (Zolpidem Tartrate) Tabs from Sanofi US in the US Market
July 10, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
Charles River Laboratories Announces Development of Nonclinical Virtual Control Groups with Sanofi to Reduce the Use of Animals in Research
June 4, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
IGM Biosciences Announces Refocusing of Sanofi Collaboration
April 17, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Business
Nurix Therapeutics Announces Extension of Strategic Collaboration with Sanofi to Develop Novel Targeted Protein Degraders of STAT6
April 9, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Business
Graviton Bioscience Announces Strategic Investment from Sanofi to Advance Development of the Next Generation of Selective ROCK2 Inhibitors
February 1, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Synthekine Announces Strategic Collaboration with Sanofi to Develop Selective IL-10 Agonists for Treatment of Inflammatory Diseases
January 29, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Teva Completes Closing of Exclusive Collaboration Deal to Deliver Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment
November 30, 2023
 · 
5 min read
Business
Recludix Pharma Enters into a Strategic Collaboration with Sanofi to Advance Novel Oral STAT6 Inhibitor in Multiple Immunological and Inflammatory Indications
July 20, 2023
 · 
4 min read
