Ben Hargreaves

The pharma industry is staring down the barrel of a widespread loss of exclusivity, with more than 190 products going off-patent between 2022 and 2030. Here are some strategies company are employing to manage the drop in revenue.
The use of artificial intelligence in the development of cancer vaccines allows for individualized therapy, but the prospect of an ever-changing product poses new challenges for drug developers and regulators.
GLP-1 treatments are all the rage in this space, but they aren’t the only approach in development. The pipeline assets highlighted here offer a differentiated approach, potentially increasing efficacy or reducing side effects.
Less than half of cancer drugs approved via the FDA’s accelerated approval pathway between 2013 and 2017 showed clinical benefit in confirmatory trials in terms of overall survival or quality of life, according to the paper.