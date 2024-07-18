SUBSCRIBE
Ben Hargreaves is a freelance science journalist based in Tosse, France. Reach him on LinkedIn.

Hand holding an antimicrobial test over a vivid green background
Drug Development
Why Is Antimicrobial Resistance Not Getting Much Attention from Biopharma?
Investment in the development of new antimicrobials is falling rapidly, even as the global public health threat of antimicrobial resistance is growing increasingly severe worldwide.
July 10, 2024
Pictured: An hourglass connected by strands of DNA
Business
Exsilio Launches With $82M to Tackle Gene Therapy Challenges in Novel Approach
Exsilio Therapeutics emerged from stealth on Tuesday with a platform that leverages mRNA technology to develop redosable genomic medicines for a range of complex diseases.
June 25, 2024
Pictured: Collage of papers, time, and money
Policy
How Pfizer, Bristol Myers Squibb and Johnson & Johnson Are Confronting Patent Cliffs
The pharma industry is staring down the barrel of a widespread loss of exclusivity, with more than 190 products going off-patent between 2022 and 2030. Here are some strategies company are employing to manage the drop in revenue.
June 20, 2024
AI Enables Individualized Cancer Vaccines
The use of artificial intelligence in the development of cancer vaccines allows for individualized therapy, but the prospect of an ever-changing product poses new challenges for drug developers and regulators.
June 10, 2024
Pictured: Collage of money and golden bull and bear
Business
Winners and Losers in Biopharma’s Q1 2024 Earnings Season
The weight-loss drug bonanza continued in the first quarter of 2024 for Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, as Amgen also posted strong results, while Biogen and BMS struggled early in the financial year.
May 15, 2024
Pictured: A collage of vaccines and cancer cells/
Drug Development
Could Cancer Vaccines Be the Next Big Breakthrough in Immunotherapy?
The race is on to develop therapeutic cancer vaccines that could give immunotherapies an edge, and late-stage trials could soon provide more-robust data about candidates’ efficacy and safety.
May 2, 2024
Pictured: Four medicines with different routes of administration
Drug Development
4 Investigational Weight Loss Drugs That Could Change the Market
GLP-1 treatments are all the rage in this space, but they aren’t the only approach in development. The pipeline assets highlighted here offer a differentiated approach, potentially increasing efficacy or reducing side effects.
April 11, 2024
Pictured: Arrows pointing both ways over a cancel cell
Policy
AACR: Study Suggests Accelerated Approval Doesn’t Always Lead to Clinical Benefit
Less than half of cancer drugs approved via the FDA’s accelerated approval pathway between 2013 and 2017 showed clinical benefit in confirmatory trials in terms of overall survival or quality of life, according to the paper.
April 10, 2024
Pictured: COVID-19 collage with earnings, vaccine,
Business
Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 Sales Beat Expectations, but For How Long?
Both Pfizer and Moderna surprised analysts with sales of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, yet the companies still need to manage declining revenues in the years to come.
February 22, 2024
