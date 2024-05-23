Clinical research
The pharma said Thursday it is stopping a late-stage study of its blockbuster Keytruda plus the anti-TIGIT antibody vibostolimab and chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, following a recommendation from an independent data monitoring committee.
The FDA is looking for stronger overall survival data to back Actinium’s application for Iomab-B, an investigational therapy that will allow acute myeloid leukemia patients to receive bone marrow transplants.
With the late-stage win, Bayer announced Monday that it plans to talk to regulators about seeking approval in an indication that is central to its $3 billion-plus peak sales forecast.
While an FDA advisory committee voted overwhelmingly against approving the psychedelic therapy, experts suggest it may still have a chance.
Active immune therapies hold promise for preventing or slowing disease onset, but some experts warn of potential safety risks.
Generative AI could enhance and accelerate the way people work on clinical trials. In this Q&A, a management consultant shares his insights on benefits, risks and more.
In this episode, Lori and guests discuss the pursuit of adequate representation and how clinical trials are being shaped by the legal environment they operate within.
Sangamo and Pfizer’s hemophilia A gene therapy candidate scored a Phase III victory last week. However, with the genomic medicine company soon to run out of cash, Sangamo’s short-term prospects look bleak but not unsalvageable, analysts say.
Cognitive function in the liraglutide cohort declined 18% slower than in the placebo arm over one year of treatment, researchers announced Tuesday at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference.
BioNTech and Regeneron will face off against Merck and Moderna, which are advancing their investigational cancer vaccine mRNA-4157/V940 in combination with Keytruda, in advanced melanoma.
AstraZeneca is seeking a fixed-duration approval for Calquence, which will allow patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia to take breaks from the therapy and prevent excessive toxicities and drug resistance.
Back-to-back failures in psoriasis and Crohn’s disease have forced Ventyx Biosciences to abandon the development of its investigational oral TYK2 inhibitor VTX958.
Fatalities are an unfortunate reality of clinical trials. How can companies best protect themselves?
With promising Phase II data in hand, Viking Therapeutics is pushing its subcutaneous GLP-1/GIP receptor dual agonist into late-stage development, the company announced on Wednesday.
The company’s candidate, giroctocogene fitelparvovec, met its primary and key secondary objectives of superiority compared to the standard treatment of regular Factor VIII infusions.
