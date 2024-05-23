SUBSCRIBE
Clinical research

Merck Research Laboratories in South San Francisco, California
Lung Cancer
Merck Halts Phase III Trial of Keytruda, Anti-TIGIT Combo in Small Cell Lung Cancer
The pharma said Thursday it is stopping a late-stage study of its blockbuster Keytruda plus the anti-TIGIT antibody vibostolimab and chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, following a recommendation from an independent data monitoring committee.
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
3D illustration of blood cells being produced in the bone marrow
Cancer
Actinium to Farm Out AML Radioactive Drug After FDA Asks for Another Trial
The FDA is looking for stronger overall survival data to back Actinium’s application for Iomab-B, an investigational therapy that will allow acute myeloid leukemia patients to receive bone marrow transplants.
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Bayer's global pharmaceuticals headquarters in Germany
Drug Development
Bayer’s Finerenone Hits Primary Endpoint in Phase III Heart Failure Trial
With the late-stage win, Bayer announced Monday that it plans to talk to regulators about seeking approval in an indication that is central to its $3 billion-plus peak sales forecast.
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Hand holding a pill against psychedelic background
Psychedelics
Lykos’ MDMA-Assisted PTSD Therapy Heads to FDA After Adcomm Setback
While an FDA advisory committee voted overwhelmingly against approving the psychedelic therapy, experts suggest it may still have a chance.
August 5, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kenny Walter
Brain and vaccine vials
Alzheimer’s disease
New Wave of Alzheimer’s Therapies Actively Engage the Immune System
Active immune therapies hold promise for preventing or slowing disease onset, but some experts warn of potential safety risks.
August 5, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Gail Dutton
Illustration of robot hand holding pill bottle
Job Trends
How Is Generative AI Transforming Clinical Trial Work?
Generative AI could enhance and accelerate the way people work on clinical trials. In this Q&A, a management consultant shares his insights on benefits, risks and more.
August 1, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Drug Development
The Political Shape of the Future Clinical Trial Space
In this episode, Lori and guests discuss the pursuit of adequate representation and how clinical trials are being shaped by the legal environment they operate within.
August 1, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Sangamo's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Drug Development
Despite Late-Stage Hemophilia Win, Sangamo Remains in Do-or-Die Situation
Sangamo and Pfizer’s hemophilia A gene therapy candidate scored a Phase III victory last week. However, with the genomic medicine company soon to run out of cash, Sangamo’s short-term prospects look bleak but not unsalvageable, analysts say.
July 31, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Facade of Novo Nordisk's office in Fremont, California
Drug Development
Novo’s Older GLP-1 Drug Slows Cognitive Decline in Phase IIb Alzheimer’s Trial
Cognitive function in the liraglutide cohort declined 18% slower than in the placebo arm over one year of treatment, researchers announced Tuesday at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference.
July 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Sign outside BioNTech's building in Germany
Cancer
BioNTech, Regeneron’s mRNA Cancer Vaccine Combo Clears Phase II in Melanoma
BioNTech and Regeneron will face off against Merck and Moderna, which are advancing their investigational cancer vaccine mRNA-4157/V940 in combination with Keytruda, in advanced melanoma.
July 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
AstraZeneca's sign on its office in California
Cancer
AstraZeneca’s Calquence Aces Phase III CLL Trial, Eyes Fixed-Duration Approval
AstraZeneca is seeking a fixed-duration approval for Calquence, which will allow patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia to take breaks from the therapy and prevent excessive toxicities and drug resistance.
July 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Doctor holding an endoscope in preparation for a colonoscopy.
Inflammatory bowel disease
Ventyx Ends Development of TYK2 Inhibitor After Phase II Flop in Crohn’s Disease
Back-to-back failures in psoriasis and Crohn’s disease have forced Ventyx Biosciences to abandon the development of its investigational oral TYK2 inhibitor VTX958.
July 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
An empty hospital bed
Drug Development
Navigating Deaths During Clinical Trials
Fatalities are an unfortunate reality of clinical trials. How can companies best protect themselves?
July 29, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Gail Dutton
Photo of a GLP-1 injector pen on a blue background
GLP-1
Viking Takes Obesity Candidate into Phase III to Rival Lilly, Novo
With promising Phase II data in hand, Viking Therapeutics is pushing its subcutaneous GLP-1/GIP receptor dual agonist into late-stage development, the company announced on Wednesday.
July 25, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Manhattan, New York USA - July 9, 2011: Pfizer letter sign on the building's Headquarters. Pfizer's is the largest pharmaceutical company in the world.
Drug Development
Pfizer’s Hemophilia A Gene Therapy Candidate Gets Phase III Win
The company’s candidate, giroctocogene fitelparvovec, met its primary and key secondary objectives of superiority compared to the standard treatment of regular Factor VIII infusions.
July 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
PRESS RELEASES
Drug Development
Apellis and Sobi Announce Positive Topline Results from Phase 3 VALIANT Study of Pegcetacoplan in C3G and Primary IC-MPGN
August 8, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Press Releases
Evaxion to Present One-Year Clinical Efficacy Data from its Phase 2 Study on Lead Cancer Vaccine Candidate, EVX-01, at the ESMO Congress 2024 in September
August 8, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Palisade Bio Selects Dose for Upcoming Phase 1 Clinical Study of PALI-2108 for Ulcerative Colitis
August 8, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
PDS Biotech Announces Abstract Accepted for Oral Presentation at 2024 ASTRO Annual Meeting
August 8, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Veru Reaches Full Enrollment for Phase 2b QUALITY Clinical Study of Enobosarm for Obesity and Reports Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results
August 8, 2024
 · 
16 min read
Press Releases
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Enters into Exclusive License Agreement with AstraZeneca for Multiple Assets to Advance Potential First-in-Class Treatments
August 8, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Ocugen Provides Business Update with Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
August 8, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Press Releases
BioVie Announces Alignment with FDA on Clinical Trial to Assess Bezisterim in Parkinson’s Disease
August 8, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
X4 Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates
August 8, 2024
 · 
14 min read
Press Releases
Groundbreaking nipocalimab study of pregnant individuals at high risk for early onset severe hemolytic disease of the fetus and newborn published in The New England Journal of Medicine
August 8, 2024
 · 
14 min read
Press Releases
Atea Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
August 8, 2024
 · 
14 min read
Drug Development
Angiex Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of AGX101, a novel TM4SF1-Directed Antibody-Drug Conjugate for the Treatment of Solid Tumors
August 7, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
SpringWorks Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights
August 7, 2024
 · 
14 min read
Press Releases
Immuron CEO, Steven Lydeamore to host webinar on MarketOpen Direct Connect
August 7, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Press Releases
Novo Nordisk’s sales increased by 24% in Danish kroner and by 25% at constant exchange rates to DKK 133.4 billion in the first six months of 2024
August 7, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Rani Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results; Provides Corporate Update
August 7, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Press Releases
Immuneering Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
August 7, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Press Releases
Anavex Life Sciences Reports Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results and Provides Business Update
August 7, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Press Releases
Verrica Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter Financial Results and Release Preliminary Topline Results from Part 2 of Phase 2 Trial of VP-315 for the Treatment of Basal Cell Carcinoma on August 14, 2024
August 6, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
TFF Pharmaceuticals Provides Continued Positive Outcomes from Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder (TFF TAC) Phase 2 Trial for the Prevention of Lung Transplant Rejection
August 6, 2024
 · 
8 min read
