Protara Therapeutics

Protara is committed to advancing transformative therapies for people with cancer and rare diseases.

The Protara team values creativity, diverse perspectives and tenacity to expedite our goal of bringing life-changing therapies to patients.

At Protara, we believe only by reflecting the world in which we live can we truly understand and treat cancer and rare diseases, which often know no boundaries of age, gender, race, religion or socioeconomic background.

We were founded on the principle of applying modern scientific, regulatory or manufacturing advancements to established mechanisms in order to create new, accelerated development opportunities.

345 Park Avenue South, 3rd Floor
New York, NY 10010
Tel: 646-844-0337
Bladder cancer
Bladder cancer
Protara, CG Oncology Tout Promising Bladder Cancer Outcomes
Protara is advancing a cell therapy that triggers both adaptive and innate antitumor immune responses, while CG Oncology’s approach makes use of an oncolytic immunotherapy that preferentially targets cancer cells and proliferates inside them, destroying them from the inside.
December 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
