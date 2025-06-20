Protara Therapeutics

ABOUT

Protara is committed to advancing transformative therapies for people with cancer and rare diseases.

The Protara team values creativity, diverse perspectives and tenacity to expedite our goal of bringing life-changing therapies to patients.

At Protara, we believe only by reflecting the world in which we live can we truly understand and treat cancer and rare diseases, which often know no boundaries of age, gender, race, religion or socioeconomic background.

We were founded on the principle of applying modern scientific, regulatory or manufacturing advancements to established mechanisms in order to create new, accelerated development opportunities.