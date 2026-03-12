SUBSCRIBE
From Two Trials to One, Sponsors Face a Higher Standard

March 12, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Oxana Iliach, senior director of regulatory strategy at Certara and Vera Pomerantseva, director of product management for risk-based quality management at eClinical Solutions. We speak about how the FDA’s latest decision to have one, rather than two pivotal studies, for new drug applications raises the bar for data collection and risk-based management.

> Listen on Spotify
> Listen on Apple Podcasts
> Listen on Amazon Music

Host

⁠Jennifer C. Smith-Parker⁠, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Oxana Iliach, Senior Director of Regulatory Strategy, Certara

Vera Pomerantseva, Director of Product Management for RBQM, eClinical Solutions

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Podcasts Denatured Clinical research Preclinical FDA Regulatory Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Policy
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker is Director of Insights at BioSpace. She has been been immersed for 20 years in healthcare, first as a journalist and editor before pivoting to corporate, brand, and product communications. A skilled storyteller, she is adept at creating diverse content across platforms and crafting narratives that drive engagement, strengthen reputation, and deliver measurable growth. You can reach her at Jennifer.Smith-Parker@BioSpace.com.
BioSpace Insights
BioSpace Insights BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
