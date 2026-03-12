From Two Trials to One, Sponsors Face a Higher Standard

> Listen on Spotify

In this Denatured episode, Jennifer C. Smith-Parker speaks to Oxana Iliach, senior director of regulatory strategy at Certara and Vera Pomerantseva, director of product management for risk-based quality management at eClinical Solutions. We discuss about how the FDA’s move from two to one pivotal study for new drug applications sets a higher benchmark for data collection and risk-based management.

Host

⁠Jennifer C. Smith-Parker⁠, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Oxana Iliach, Senior Director of Regulatory Strategy, Certara

Vera Pomerantseva, Director of Product Management for RBQM, eClinical Solutions

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.