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News   Drug Development

Pfizer’s Ibrance Heir Reduces Risk of Death in Phase 2 Breast Cancer Test

March 17, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Annalee Armstrong
Cambridge, USA - 8 July 2025. Pfizer office entrance with logo on a modern glass building, surrounded by greenery.

iStock, Veronique D

Pfizer has a lofty goal for the CDK4 inhibitor atirmociclib, the New York pharma’s answer to Ibrance’s loss of patent protection next year. In 2025, Ibrance led Pfizer’s oncology portfolio with $1.04 billion in sales.

The drug that could one day replace Ibrance as Pfizer’s leading breast cancer offering improved progression-free survival, with a 40% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death during a mid-stage trial.

The positive results come as sales of Ibrance are already starting to decline, with a patent cliff looming in 2027. Last year, the CDK4/6 inhibitor brought in $1.04 billion, a 5% dip from 2024.

Pfizer on Tuesday revealed results from the Phase 2 FOURLIGHT-1 study of Ibrance’s potential successor, atirmociclib. The CDK4 inhibitor was tested in patients with HR-positive, HER2-negative (HR+/HER2-) advanced or metastatic breast cancer who had experienced progression after previous treatment with a CDK4/6 inhibitor. Atirmociclib was paired with AstraZeneca’s Faslodex or Novartis’ Afinitor plus Pfizer’s older medicine Aromasin.

Atirmociclib met the main goal of the trial, which was to improve progression-free survival. This result was consistent across different subgroups, including performance status, menopausal status, presence of visceral disease, duration of prior treatment and which CDK4/6 inhibitor had previously been received.

Pfizer said that overall survival, a key secondary endpoint, was not mature as of the data cutoff.

Atirmociclib also showcased a safety profile that Pfizer described as manageable, with 6.4% of patients discontinuing due to treatment-emergent adverse events. The profile was consistent with previous studies, Pfizer said.

Pfizer has a lofty goal for atirmociclib as the heir apparent to Ibrance. Pfizer is pushing atirmociclib for earlier or first-line cancer treatment in hopes of chipping off more of the breast cancer market that was once held by Ibrance.

Patients with first line HR+/HER2- disease represent about 65% to 70% of the entire breast cancer population, BMO Capital Markets wrote in a note last year as Pfizer touted its oncology portfolio. Pfizer specifically has been trumpeting atirmociclib as potentially having a better safety profile than other agents.

Cancer Breast cancer Phase 2 Clinical research
Pfizer
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
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