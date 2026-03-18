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Bernie Zipprich

Pictured: Multiple heads representing patient dive
Drug Development
Opinion: ALS Is Not a Singular Disease. Stop Treating It Like One
Imagine testing a really good drug for HER2+ breast cancer in someone with liver cancer. Would it be any surprise when that drug fails?
March 21, 2024
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5 min read
 · 
Bernie Zipprich