Dren Bio is a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics that selectively deplete pathogenic cells and other disease-causing agents. Dren’s pipeline comprises two first-in-class clinical stage programs being evaluated in various oncology and autoimmune diseases, as well as multiple preclinical and discovery stage programs focused on oncology, immunology, and neurology derived from its proprietary Targeted Myeloid Engager and Phagocytosis Platform.