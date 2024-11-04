SUBSCRIBE
Dren Bio

Dren Bio is a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics that selectively deplete pathogenic cells and other disease-causing agents. Dren’s pipeline comprises two first-in-class clinical stage programs being evaluated in various oncology and autoimmune diseases, as well as multiple preclinical and discovery stage programs focused on oncology, immunology, and neurology derived from its proprietary Targeted Myeloid Engager and Phagocytosis Platform.

IN THE PRESS
Business
Dren Bio Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Amit Mehta, Ph.D., as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Business Officer
October 30, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Business
Dren Bio Announces $65 Million Series B Financing to Advance its Lead Asset into the Clinic and to Accelerate Development of New Product Candidates from its Targeted Myeloid Engager and Phagocytosis Platform
June 14, 2022
 · 
7 min read
Business
Dren Bio Announces Research Collaboration and License Agreement with Pfizer to Discover and Advance Multiple Therapeutic Antibodies
January 11, 2022
 · 
6 min read