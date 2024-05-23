Events
LATEST FROM BIOSPACE
Eisai presented a plethora of data on the drug at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, including a study showing the consequences of pausing treatment.
This week, an FDA adcomm unanimously voted for the approval of Eli Lilly’s anti-amyloid antibody as thousands of layoffs continue to rattle the industry.
Stay tuned to BioSpace as we keep you updated on all of the biggest data and news from the conference.
Novartis’ Scemblix posted stronger results with fewer discontinuation rates than both its own Gleevec and a stronger second-generation TKI, positioning it for a potential first-line indication in chronic myeloid leukemia.
Experts say approval of Lykos Therapeutics’ MDMA capsules for post-traumatic stress disorder would open the door to further research into psychedelic-assisted therapies.
AstraZeneca targets $80 billion in revenue by 2030, layoffs at Bayer, BMS and Pfizer continue to generate attention across the biopharma industry, Takeda takes a deep dive into the molecular glue space and conference season is in full swing.
After selling off its oral TYK2 blocker to Takeda for $4 billion, Nimbus Therapeutics has posted strong early-stage data for its other clinical candidate, NDI-101150, in solid tumors.
Phase I/II data for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ costimulatory bispecific antibody were disappointing, with only one complete response when used as a combination treatment with Libtayo for solid tumors.
Johnson & Johnson’s radiopharma candidate JNJ-6420 returned mixed results in an early-stage study, demonstrating strong biochemical and radiographic response but also resulting in four patient deaths.
Bayer joined BMS in announcing major overhaul; Takeda drops up to $2 billion for an anti-amyloid drug from AC Immune; and BioSpace reflects on last week’s ASGCT meeting—the good, the bad and the ugly.
Friday’s agenda highlighted some of the pivotal translational studies, as well as the researchers who are making breakthroughs in genetic therapies.
While these technologies are now a therapeutic reality, the ASGCT 2024 annual meeting this week was a reminder of just how far we are from widespread use.
At a Thursday ASGCT 2024 session, CBER Director Peter Marks made the case for a better, “more convergent” global framework on cell and gene therapies, especially for rare diseases.
We are in an unprecedented time in neurotherapeutics. Medicines that address the causative disease biology underlying central nervous system
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday revealed that its investigational gene therapy DB-OTO restored hearing in two young children, according to an oral presentation at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy annual meeting.
PRESS RELEASES