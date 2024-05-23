SUBSCRIBE
The Philadelphia skyline
Alzheimer’s disease
New Leqembi Data Illuminate Longer-Term Effects, Tau Reduction
Eisai presented a plethora of data on the drug at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, including a study showing the consequences of pausing treatment.
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Business
Donanemab’s Promise, BIO Wrap and Mass Layoffs
This week, an FDA adcomm unanimously voted for the approval of Eli Lilly’s anti-amyloid antibody as thousands of layoffs continue to rattle the industry.
June 12, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin, Heather McKenzie, Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Oncology tracker over the Chicago skyline
ASCO24: Sanofi Reports Sarclisa Combo’s Fatality Reduction in Multiple Myeloma
Stay tuned to BioSpace as we keep you updated on all of the biggest data and news from the conference.
May 31, 2024
 · 
21 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Pictured: Novartis' logo outside its building in S
Drug Development
ASCO24: Novartis Leukemia Drug Beats Older Drugs in Phase III Readout
Novartis’ Scemblix posted stronger results with fewer discontinuation rates than both its own Gleevec and a stronger second-generation TKI, positioning it for a potential first-line indication in chronic myeloid leukemia.
May 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: A prescription bottle over a groovy neuro background
Policy
Lykos’ MDMA-Assisted Therapy Faces Landmark Adcomm
Experts say approval of Lykos Therapeutics’ MDMA capsules for post-traumatic stress disorder would open the door to further research into psychedelic-assisted therapies.
May 29, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Gail Dutton
Business
AstraZeneca’s Ambitious Target, Pharma Layoffs Continue and ASCO
AstraZeneca targets $80 billion in revenue by 2030, layoffs at Bayer, BMS and Pfizer continue to generate attention across the biopharma industry, Takeda takes a deep dive into the molecular glue space and conference season is in full swing.
May 28, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin, Heather McKenzie, Tyler Patchen
Pictured: 3D illustration of a tumor and its microenvironment
Drug Development
ASCO24: Nimbus Plots Path for Next-Gen IO Therapies with Strong Early HPK1 Blocker Data
After selling off its oral TYK2 blocker to Takeda for $4 billion, Nimbus Therapeutics has posted strong early-stage data for its other clinical candidate, NDI-101150, in solid tumors.
May 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Regeneron logo on a light brown building
Drug Development
ASCO24: Regeneron’s Bispecific Antibody Falls Flat in Early Study
Phase I/II data for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ costimulatory bispecific antibody were disappointing, with only one complete response when used as a combination treatment with Libtayo for solid tumors.
May 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: J&J's building in Switzerland
Drug Development
ASCO24: J&J Reports Four Patient Deaths in Early-Stage Prostate Cancer Trial
Johnson & Johnson’s radiopharma candidate JNJ-6420 returned mixed results in an early-stage study, demonstrating strong biochemical and radiographic response but also resulting in four patient deaths.
May 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Policy
Bayer Layoffs, a Big Alzheimer’s Deal, and ASGCT Wrap
Bayer joined BMS in announcing major overhaul; Takeda drops up to $2 billion for an anti-amyloid drug from AC Immune; and BioSpace reflects on last week’s ASGCT meeting—the good, the bad and the ugly.
May 14, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin, Heather McKenzie, Jef Akst
Pictured: Panelists on stage at ASGCT (L to R: NHLBI’s Gary Gibbons, NCATS’ Joni Rutter, Amy Jenkins of Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, NINDS’ Amir Tamiz and ASGCT President Jeffrey Chamberlain)
ASGCT24: Translational Research Powering Potentially Transformative Therapies
Friday’s agenda highlighted some of the pivotal translational studies, as well as the researchers who are making breakthroughs in genetic therapies.
May 10, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: The entrance to the ASGCT meeting at the Baltimore Convention Center
Drug Development
Cell and Gene Therapies Still Have Long Way to Go in Fulfilling Promise
While these technologies are now a therapeutic reality, the ASGCT 2024 annual meeting this week was a reminder of just how far we are from widespread use.
May 10, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Speakers sitting on stage at ASGCT 2024; Left to right: Akouos’ Jennifer Wellman, FDA’s Peter Marks, Francielli Melo of Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária and Yoshiaki Maruyama of Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency
Policy
FDA’s Marks: Global Regulatory Convergence Vital to Cell & Gene Therapy Oversight
At a Thursday ASGCT 2024 session, CBER Director Peter Marks made the case for a better, “more convergent” global framework on cell and gene therapies, especially for rare diseases.
May 9, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Drug Development
Our Mission at Voyager Therapeutics: Define the Future of Neurogenetic Medicines
We are in an unprecedented time in neurotherapeutics. Medicines that address the causative disease biology underlying central nervous system
May 8, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.
Pictured: Regeneron logo on a light brown building
Drug Development
Regeneron’s Gene Therapy Shows ‘Dramatic’ Hearing Improvement in Deaf Kids
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday revealed that its investigational gene therapy DB-OTO restored hearing in two young children, according to an oral presentation at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy annual meeting.
May 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
PRESS RELEASES
Business
Aytu BioPharma to Participate in the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on August 14-15, 2024
August 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
BD to Present at Wells Fargo 2024 Healthcare Conference
August 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Intra-Cellular Therapies to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference
August 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Ocuphire Pharma to Present at Two Investor Conferences in August
August 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Belite Bio to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference
August 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
KALA BIO to Present at H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference
August 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Evoke Pharma, Inc. Supports Gastroparesis Awareness Month
August 8, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Press Releases
Lucid Diagnostics Holds First Major Directly-Contracted EsoGuard® #CheckYourFoodTube Precancer Testing Event
August 8, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Sera Prognostics to Participate in Panel Discussion at UBS Genomic Medicine Summit on August 14, 2024
August 8, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Genprex to Present at the August Sidoti Microcap Conference
August 8, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Xtant Medical to Host Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Earnings Conference call on August 9, 2024
August 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Xilio Therapeutics Announces Pipeline and Business Updates and Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
August 8, 2024
 · 
12 min read
Press Releases
Plus Therapeutics to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 14, 2024
August 8, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Business
Bioventus to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Global Growth Conference
August 7, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Neurocrine Biosciences to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference
August 7, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Zevra Therapeutics to Present at Canaccord Genuity’s 44th Annual Growth Conference
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Y-mAbs to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in August
August 7, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Celcuity Inc. Schedules Release of Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Webcast/Conference Call
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
BioPorto A/S to Host Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Webcast & Investor Meeting
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Fractyl Health to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provide Business Updates on August 14, 2024
August 7, 2024
 · 
1 min read
