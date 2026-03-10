SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Rising Amid Flurry of CAR T Deals, Stylus Proves Cell Therapy Is Not Dead

March 10, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Annalee Armstrong

BioSpace

Stylus Medicine, a member of BioSpace’s NextGen Class of 2026, launched in May 2025 to develop new, less complex genetic medicines. The company’s in vivo approach has attracted “intense” interest from Big Pharma.

> Listen on Spotify
> Listen on Apple Products
> Listen on Amazon Music
> Listen on iHeart

There’s a simple answer to why Stylus Medicine is willing to enter the cell therapy fray at a time when the pharma industry is sending mixed signals: “Patients can’t wait,” said CEO Emile Nuwaysir. “It doesn’t matter what the market says, the patients are still waiting.”

Over the last year, Takeda and Novo Nordisk offloaded their cell therapy assets, casting a shadow on the future of the modality. But in recent months, the picture has brightened. Bristol Myers Squibb bought Orbital Therapeutics for $1.5 billion in October 2025 to bolster its cell therapy work. And in late February, Gilead bought out CAR T partner Arcellx for $7.8 billion.

Stylus, a member of BioSpace’s NextGen Class of 2026, launched in May 2025 to develop new, less complex genetic medicines. Cell therapy still has some fight left, and Stylus wants to be a key part of it, the biotech’s executive insisted.

“We see CAR T as perhaps the single biggest contribution our generation will make to medicine,” Nuwaysir said.

NextGen
BioSpace’s NextGen Class of 2026 Attracts Big Bucks From Tight Wallets
From biotech veterans to embattled modalities to a new wave of RNAi therapeutics, BioSpace’s NextGen Class of 2026 emerged during a tough fundraising environment in 2025. Check out the 15 battle-tested companies that caught our eye.
January 7, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Read More

But the CEO acknowledges the market challenges that have stymied earlier entrants. “The ex vivo paradigm, probably finally, is running its course,” Nuwaysir said of earlier medicines with complex manufacturing processes that involve collecting and manipulating a patient’s cells.

“[On] January 1, 2025, the idea of in vivo CAR T was just an idea. It wasn’t proven. We were the evangelists, and the market hadn’t gotten there yet,” Nuwaysir said. But a series of deals in CAR T—Gilead’s being the most recent example—helped build momentum. The CEO said this shows that Big Pharmas think there’s big potential in the approach.

“We got sucked along with that, a little bit of tailwind,” Nuwaysir explained of Stylus’ beginnings. The biotech was able to snag some investors and launch in the spring of 2025.

With in vivo engineering, the medicine features a lipid nanoparticle with nucleic acid that is injected into the patient to create CAR T cells, which expand to tackle tumor cells. Stylus plans to use an enzyme called a recombinase that can specifically engineer T cells to create a more potent, durable and safer CAR T.

“It’s a fundamental shift in the challenges, the expense, the delays associated with ex vivo cell therapy,” said Chief Scientific Officer Jason Fontenot. The technology turns cell therapy “into something that’s much more like a vaccine.”

NextGen
Corsera Eyes Two-Pronged Approach To Tackle Leading Cardiovascular Killer
Corsera Health’s Chief Operating Officer Rena Denoncourt and CFO Meredith Kaya speak with BioSpace about the biotech’s mission and vision for the next generation of cardiovascular care.
February 24, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Read More

Older cell therapy companies are now trying to switch on the fly to an in vivo approach, which means Stylus is starting ahead, Nuwaysir said.

Stylus plans to focus on oncology initially, but Nuwaysir and Fontenot see broad application in immune and autoimmune conditions down the road. The biotech has not yet disclosed its lead program but expects to in the coming year.

Nuwaysir said that his team has been busy fielding outreach from pharma companies, which could yield future partnerships.

“In our experience being the little guy growing up in this is that there’s intense interest from pharma. They really want to stay close. They’re reaching out to us. In my 30 years, I’ve never really experienced this much positive pressure.”

Subscribe to BioPharm Executive!

Market insights, trending business and policy stories for biopharma leaders

Podcasts NextGen: Class of 2026 Startups Venture capital Cell therapy
Stylus Medicine
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Cooperation concept. Vector of a businessman and a businesswoman connecting the bridge with a missing part
GLP-1s
Novo Nordisk Agrees To Sell GLP-1 Drugs Via Hims & Hers, Ending Dispute
March 9, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Dashed line from pills isolated on white
Cancer
Ipsen Pulls Cancer Drug Amid Risk of Secondary Malignancies
March 9, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Vertex Terminates 20 in Reorganization Push
March 9, 2026
 · 
32 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Brain tumor medical poster. Cancer, metastasis or benign in the human head or in the nerves, pituitary gland, pineal gland, and membranes that cover the surface of the brain 3D vector illustration
Mergers & acquisitions
Servier Adds to Childhood Brain Tumor Portfolio With $2.5B Day One Buy
March 6, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong