Breast cancer

Pictured: 3D illustration showing T-cells attacing a cancer cell
Drug Development
Lyell Reports Patient Death in Early-Stage CAR T Trial, Shows Otherwise Strong Response Rate
One patient died of respiratory failure in a Phase I study of Lyell Immunopharma’s investigational CAR-T therapy. The company on Wednesday said it has not definitively linked the fatality to the treatment.
June 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: A digital mammogram of the breast to dia
Drug Development
G1 Therapeutics Fails Late-Stage Breast Cancer Trial, Plans ‘Targeted’ Headcount Reductions
G1 Therapeutics on Monday reported Phase III study results showing its drug Cosela did not demonstrate a statistically significant effect in overall survival in triple-negative breast cancer patients.
June 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: AstraZeneca's manufacturing facility in Sweden
Drug Development
AstraZeneca’s Truqap Flops in Phase III Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Trial
Bucking its recent winning streak in oncology, AstraZeneca reported Tuesday that its AKT inhibitor Truqap failed to significantly boost overall survival in patients with triple-negative breast cancer.
June 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Sign outside BioNTech's building in Germany
Drug Development
FDA Slaps BioNTech-MediLink ADC With Partial Clinical Hold Due to ‘Significant Risk of Illness’
The hold on BioNTech and MediLink’s antibody-drug conjugate candidate BNT326/YL202 has halted enrollment in a Phase I U.S. trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer or breast cancer, following multiple deaths.
June 17, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Sign above the entrance to a U.S. courthouse
Policy
AstraZeneca to Pay Pfizer $107.5M in Damages in Tagrisso Patent Tussle
Pfizer’s Wyeth unit notched a legal victory over AstraZeneca on Friday as a federal jury found the British-Swedish company violated two key patents in developing and marketing its lung cancer drug Tagrisso.
May 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
AstraZeneca's sign on its office in California
Drug Development
AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo Continue Earlier-Line Breast Cancer Push with Phase III Enhertu Win
AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo’s antibody-drug conjugate Enhertu significantly improved progression-free survival in metastatic breast patients with low and ultralow HER2 expression levels who had received at least one line of systemic treatment.
April 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Abstract collage of money, pills, prostate cancer cells and signing a contract
Arvinas Strikes Deals With Pfizer, Novartis to Compete in Protein Degrader Space
As its lead oral targeted protein degrader moves through Phase III in partnership with Pfizer, Arvinas signs a licensing deal handing over all rights and responsibilities to Novartis.
April 17, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Neil Versel
Pictured: A pattern of ADCs, tumors and IV bags
Drug Development
The Next Wave of ADCs Could Treat Evasive Solid Tumors
With second-generation antibody-drug conjugates, Eli Lilly, Daiichi Sankyo and others look to reduce toxicity and improve the magnitude and duration of response.
April 2, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: Photo illustration featuring Avenzo Therapeutics CEO Athena Countouriotis
Flush With New $150M Investment, Avenzo Pursues Licensing Strategy
Avenzo’s founders, who led Turning Point through its $4.1 billion sale to BMS, want to in-license three clinical-stage oncology candidates by early 2026.
April 2, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Neil Versel
Pictured: NHS sign on a building/iStock, TkKurikaw
Policy
UK’s NICE Rejects AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo’s Enhertu for NHS Use
Despite its overall survival and disease progression benefits, the U.K.’s drug cost watchdog has declined to recommend AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo’s Enhertu due to a lack of cost-effectiveness.
March 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Pfizer's signage outside its office in Canada/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Pfizer Focuses on Four Main Cancer Types, Eyes Eight Blockbusters by 2030
At Thursday’s Oncology Innovation Day, Pfizer laid out its business strategy which includes building up its biologics business, specifically antibody-drug conjugates and bispecific antibodies.
March 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: a cancer therapeutics collage/Nicole Bea
Drug Development
6 First-Half 2024 Oncology Data Readouts to Watch
The cancer space has been aflutter with notable approvals so far this year, but there are several more candidates with significant data expected over the next four months. BioSpace takes a closer look.
February 23, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: 3D illustration of antibody-drug conjugates with their toxic payloads
Job Trends
Daiichi Sankyo Drops $1B to Boost ADC Manufacturing Capacity at German Site
With the investment in the plant, Daiichi Sankyo is looking to create new laboratories for its antibody-drug conjugates used to develop and manufacture therapies for breast, lung and stomach cancers.
February 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
PRESS RELEASES
Press Releases
Jaguar Health Issues Shareholder Letter: Company to Explore Approval Pathway for Crofelemer in Breast and Lung Cancer Based on Phase 3 Results - Investor Webcast August 13th Will Review Q2 Earnings and Further Review OnTarget Trial’s Clinically Meaningful Results
August 5, 2024
 · 
15 min read
Press Releases
Oncolytics Biotech® to Participate in a Fireside Chat at Canaccord Genuity’s 44th Annual Growth Conference
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Eurobio Scientific Completes Acquisition of Endopredict® Genomic Test From Myriad Genetics
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Greenwich LifeSciences Provides Update on Expansion of Flamingo-01 into Spain
August 1, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Grants BioMark Patent That Expands Its Claims Covering Its Legacy Liquid Biopsy Assay
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
CREATV BIO ANNOUNCES ITS CAML BIOMARKER INCLUDED IN PIVOTAL PHASE 3 TRIAL IN METASTATIC BREAST CANCER
July 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Processa Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for a Phase 2 Clinical Trial of NGC-Cap in Breast Cancer
July 30, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
European Medicines Agency (EMA) Approves Bio-Thera Solutions’ BAT1706 (Avzivi®, bevacizumab), a biosimilar referencing Avastin®
July 30, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
The Medical University of South Carolina Becomes First in South Carolina to Adopt MOLLI Surgical’s Advanced Breast Cancer Technology
July 25, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
PreciseDx Announces Publication of Its Cost Impact Study, Payer Impact of PreciseBreast™(PDxBr) to Identify Breast Cancer Recurrence, in the Journal Of Medical Economics
July 23, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Shuttle Pharma’s Selective HDAC Inhibitor Exhibits ATM Activation and Modulation of ER Expression Resulting in Substantial Growth Inhibition of Estrogen Receptor Positive Breast Cancer Cells, as Reported in PLOS ONE
July 19, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
BriaCell Quadruples Progression Free Survival (PFS) in Patient with “Eye-Bulging” Metastatic Breast Cancer
July 18, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Tufts Medical Center Becomes First Hospital in Massachusetts to Adopt MOLLI Surgical’s Breast Cancer Technology
July 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Drug Development
Hinova Pharmaceuticals receives FDA Fast Track Designation for HP518 for Treatment of AR+ Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC)
July 8, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Drug Development
CBIH Submits Groundbreaking Cannabis Patents for Breast and Pancreatic Cancer Treatments
July 1, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Lone Star Bio
New Natera Publication Bolsters Evidence for Extended Surveillance with Signatera™ in Breast Cancer
May 3, 2024
 · 
5 min read
IceCure Medical Reports Final ICE3 Breast Cancer Cryoablation Trial Results of 100% Patient and Physician Satisfaction and 96.3% Recurrence Free Rate
April 15, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Sona Nanotech Provides Interim Results of Dalhousie Efficacy Study
April 12, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Pharm Country
BriaCell 2024 AACR Preclinical Poster Confirms Strong Anti-Cancer Activity of Bria-OTS+™ and Bria-PROS+™ Clinical Candidates for Breast and Prostate Cancer
April 10, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Drug Development
Carrick Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of Samuraciclib in Combination with Vepdegestrant in Patients with Advanced Breast Cancer
February 14, 2024
 · 
4 min read